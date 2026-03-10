The National Assembly of Venezuela approved with a qualified majority the Organic Law of Mines, aimed at strengthening the legal framework governing the country’s mineral resources.

The draft bill of the law was approved in its first discussion during the regular session of the parliament on Monday, March 9.

The discussion, held at 5:00 pm, was the sole item on the agenda of the plenary session at the Federal Legislative Palace.

This procedure was carried out in strict compliance with the provisions established in Article 104 of the Internal Regulations and Debates of the Venezuelan parliament.

The National Assembly thus formalized the processing of one of the priority initiatives of its strategic agenda for the 2026 parliamentary period.

The discussion of this law represents progress in the current legislative agenda, focused on regulating the country’s mineral resources.

During the debate, lawmakers presented the foundations of the proposal prior to its referral to the corresponding commission for the preparation of the report for the second discussion.

(Últimas Noticias) by Olys Guárate

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SC