Netanyahu Plotted False-Flag Aircraft Hijacking to Drag Trump into New War on Iran: Source

A well-informed regional source has revealed new details about an incident involving an Emirati aircraft, saying Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to win the upcoming election is to drag US President Donald Trump into a new quagmire against Iran.

Speaking to Press TV, the source said the “absurd scenario” involving the hijacking of an Emirati aircraft bound for the occupied territories from the UAE, followed by its landing in Saudi Arabia, was carried out on Wednesday, three days after Netanyahu traveled to the United Arab Emirates accompanied by several senior military and intelligence officials.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a secret visit to Abu Dhabi, the UAE, on Wednesday, where he met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The project, the informed source said, was discussed and finalized during the visit.

According to the source, during that visit, in addition to the UAE being tasked with playing a role in the Israeli regime’s regional projects, multilateral talks were held with officials from several other Arab countries to devise a false-flag operation and attribute it to Iran.

The source said the objective of the operation is to force Trump into a new quagmire and trigger a new round of war against Iran.

Netanyahu, the source said, is deeply concerned that if Knesset elections are held under the current circumstances, his coalition will be unable to secure a majority and form a ruling coalition.

“In that case, after being removed from the premiership, he would have to spend the rest of his political life behind bars,” the source said.

Iran warns regional states of Israel’s malicious intents following reports of Netanyahu UAE visit https://t.co/uvZFoUBqbA — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) September 30, 2026

The source further said the criminal prime minister of the Israeli regime hopes that, through the influence he wields over the White House and Trump personally, he can once again drag him into a full-scale war against the Islamic Republic.

The source said Netanyahu also seeks to continue using “America’s weapons, economy, and declining credibility” to repair his own “dire political situation.”

Meanwhile, in Iran, all enemy movements by the United States and the Zionist regime are being closely monitored, according to the source.

“Preparations are in place for the possibility of another act of folly under the pretext of Netanyahu’s absurd, pre-planned aircraft hijacking scheme,” the source noted.

Iran, he said, is prepared to deliver “harsh and devastating blows” to the Israeli regime and the United States in the event of any hostile action “that they will regret their false-flag operation and fabricated game.”

False-flag plot comes after Netanyahu’s UAE visit

The plot comes days after Netanyahu traveled to the UAE and held closed-door talks with Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei stated on Wednesday, the day of the aircraft incident.

In an Arabic-language message, he said that just as hosting US military bases had not brought the UAE security, hosting the “Butcher of Gaza” would not have favorable consequences either.

Rezaei urged Abu Dhabi to “learn from the last war, stop igniting wars,” and cease baseless claims over the Iranian islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb.

In a statement issued ahead of the Emirati aircraft incident, Iran’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the “provocative presence” of the “child-killing and warmongering prime minister of the Zionist regime” in the region.

The ministry warned of the “extremely dangerous consequences” of the occupying regime’s presence at a time when West Asia is passing through one of its most fragile periods, citing the Israeli regime’s aggression against Iran and its escalation of occupation and genocide in Palestine and Lebanon.

“All countries in the region must remain vigilant regarding the consequences and repercussions of such a presence, which threatens regional peace and collective security,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Iranian officials have repeatedly cautioned Persian Gulf states that collusion with the Israeli regime, including the use of their territory for hostile projects against the Islamic Republic, carries serious consequences and will not be forgiven.

(PressTV)

Share this story