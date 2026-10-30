Nicaragua Allots 65% of 2027 Budget to Fighting Poverty

The fight against poverty remains one of the main pillars of public policies in Nicaragua, with a strategy focused on social investment and the restoration of rights.

The 2027 budget has the aim of continuing the programs that benefit Nicaraguan families and promote human development.

In 2027, 65% of the General Budget of the Republic of Nicaragua will be allocated to the fight against poverty. With an allocation of $5.328 billion, the main priorities will be the health, education, and transportation sectors.

The largest budget allocation is for health with $901 million, followed by education with $553 million, while $450 million will be allocated to the transportation and infrastructure sector. In addition, $59 million will be allocated for subsidies to the population.

According to various opinion polls, the Nicaraguan people believe that the fight against poverty and human development undertaken each year by the national government is palpable.

The Nicaraguan budget for 2027 guarantees pensions for the elderly, fuel subsidies, major road infrastructure projects, and hospitals, in addition to the continuation of the construction of Punta Huete Airport, the largest in Central America.

(HispanTV) by Carlos Daniel Jarquín

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/CD

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