Nicaragua Demands End to Unilateral Sanctions, Backs Cooperation Without External Impositions

Nicaragua demands at the Ibero-American Summit an end to unilateral sanctions and calls for cooperation based on respect for sovereignty.

Nicaragua has demanded this Thursday, during the XXX Ibero-American Summit taking place in Madrid, the suppression of “all” “unilateral” sanctions and has defended the sovereign right of each State to choose its own political and development model.

“We reaffirm our commitment to the proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace, convinced that dialogue, respect, and mutual understanding must prevail over differences. That is why we continue to demand the elimination of all unilateral coercive measures that harm the development of peoples,” the Nicaraguan Foreign Affairs minister, Valdrack Jaentschke, has stressed.

From the Spanish capital, the Nicaraguan representative has taken advantage of his address to reiterate Managua’s “historic position” regarding the economic embargo imposed on Cuba, demanding the “total and unconditional” lifting of that blockade.

The Nicaragua Foreign Affairs minister has described international cooperation as “an instrument of solidarity” and has insisted that it must be based on “mutual respect, complementarity, and the right each people has to decide on their own political and development models”.

Along the same lines, he has also emphasized that each nation must “define its own priorities and aspirations in accordance with its own realities without foreign impositions”.

“Ibero-American cooperation must continue to strengthen itself as a space for exchanging knowledge, experiences, and capabilities, promoting concrete initiatives that contribute to improving the quality of life of our peoples,” he concluded, the head of Nicaraguan diplomacy, in his address to the other participating countries.

(Democrata)

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