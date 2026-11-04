Notes for the Future: Where Is the Alternative in Venezuela?

By Elías Jaua Milano – Nov 1, 2026

In recent days, we have seen the leadership, those who are highlighted by national and international media and exclusively recognized by various international political actors, vie for the political scene, all supported by their algorithmic system platforms. They do it with the same arrogance with which they led Venezuela to lose its status as an independent state, with the same insensitivity that makes them prioritize their sordid struggle for power over the interests of the population, even though this power is now reduced to the colonial governance offered to them by Trump.

All those leaders speak affirmatively about the same thing: compliance with the three-phase plan imposed by the Trump administration, justification or concealment of the plundering of our oil and mining resources, opening markets to investment and surpluses of agricultural production and other products from the United States, as well as deregulation of labor conditions (social security, seniority in the retirement system, legal adjustment to de facto situations such as overtime work, especially in the sector of young workers, and other forms of exploitation), with the promise of a prosperous Venezuela. Prosperous for whom, for how many?

While it is true that a majority of the population, weary of the conflict and materially impoverished by it, justifiably wants to overcome this situation by any means, it is no less true that awareness is growing in significant sectors of the society that the agenda of positivity highlighted by the leadership, about which they hear every day on the radio, television, and digital media, is not necessarily compatible with our interests as a nation, as a working class, as small and medium-sized industrialists or merchants, as farmers, as agricultural producers, as fishers, as students.

Beyond the limelight, we are observing and reading a growing opinion against the theft of our national wealth by Trump’s plutocracy; we have witnessed workers taking to the streets in defense of labor rights, students demanding better study conditions, rice producers calling for an end to imports, among other protests for services, against police abuse, and more. There are social groups that are not included in the “promise” of prosperity that is chanted by the political class.

This part of the population “sees no alternative,” as they commonly say, without realizing that they are building an alternative from every opinion or complaint that they make, from every struggle they fight. From there, they are forging a consciousness about the importance of becoming an independent nation again, of being a people with the right to have labor, social, economic, and political rights.

This significant percentage of the population is not in communion with any of the visible organizations and political proposals, but they are still not aware that they themselves are building an agenda for the recovery of the nation’s economic and political sovereignty, for the defense of labor, social, and economic rights established in the Constitution, and for a plural democratic scenario, where there are no forced consensuses that go against the general interest of the people.

This alternative, which is being forged from the need to have a dignified life as a nation, as a people, as a family, transcends personalistic leadership and electoral calculations; it projects toward a medium-term horizon, with an organic form that will make its specific political weight felt in the coming scenarios.

Right now, it cannot be seen clearly; one must focus their gaze and sharpen their ear to appreciate how the gentle water flows, about which Alfredo Maneiro, the great Venezuelan thinker and politician, spoke. The people do not sacrifice themselves, but they fight for their own well-being, for their dignity, and in that process, they build political instruments that are useful to their interests. It has always been this way, it will always be this way. Here, the air is filled with struggle.

(Horizonte en disputa)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/CD

Elias Jaua Milano Elías José Jaua Milano is a Venezuelan politician and former university professor who served as Vice President of Venezuela from January 2010 to October 2012.He was Minister of Foreign Affairs since January 2013. Jaua obtained a Sociology degree from the Central University of Venezuela. In 2000 he was part of the Comisión Legislativa Nacional and Minister of the Secretaría de la Presidencia from 2000 to 2001. He was nominated as Venezuelan Ambassador to Argentina in 2002. Jaua served as Minister of Agriculture in President Hugo Chávez's government before being appointed as Vice-President in January 2010, while remaining Minister of Agriculture. On 15 December 2011, following a major reshuffle of the Venezuelan political leadership, President Chávez proposed Jaua to be the PSUV candidate for governor of the state of Miranda (reported in El Universal). He resigned the vice presidency on 13 October 2012 to compete in the election and was replaced by Nicolás Maduro. He lost the election on 16 December 2012 to the former governor Henrique Capriles who had stepped down in June 2012 to unsuccessfully challenge Hugo Chávez for President. Jaua succeeded Nicolás Maduro as Minister of Foreign Affairs on 15 January 2013. Elias Jaua Milano Venezuela: Getting Rid of Illusions

Elias Jaua Milano The Silence Has Been Broken in Venezuela

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Elias Jaua Milano Notes for the Future of Venezuela: Concrete Reality

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