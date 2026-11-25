By Ángel Vera – Nov 22, 2026

The US attack on January 3 marked a strategic and geopolitical turning point for the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. We outline the political process that has unfolded since then in the first three sections of these notes.

In August, Belgian economist Éric Toussaint characterized Venezuela’s situation as neocolonial. The country had lost control over its oil revenues. In fact, the Trump administration took control of the collection, safekeeping, and disbursement of those funds. Donald Trump called it “the biggest oil deal in history.” This arrangement was negotiated with such a lack of transparency that the US Congress is still unaware of its details.

Today, it is impossible to deny that, objectively speaking, Venezuela is under a regime of tutelage or subordination with regard to its strategic decisions. For this reason, in the fourth section, we outline the positions in the ongoing debate regarding the reconfiguration of its relations of dependency. We deliberately chose to present the conclusions of this work here, at the beginning.

What seems extraordinary is that the tutelage has not, for now, formally altered the Bolivarian system. The state apparatus remains intact, and the institutions and leaders of Nicolás Maduro’s government are still in charge.

The concessions made by the interim government to Washington can no longer be interpreted as a mere pragmatic adaptation. There is a genuine institutionalization of dependence. This process is driven by corporate, commercial, financial, legal, and strategic control mechanisms.

The “tactical retreat” in the face of the imperialist attack constituted a strategic adaptation that aims to rebuild neocolonial domination under the Trump-era corollary of the Monroe Doctrine. This process of liberalization is fostering, from within the state, the territorial reorganization of dispossession, the restructuring of the ruling bloc, and the pattern of capital reproduction.

From a geopolitical standpoint, the Venezuelan state has taken a step backward. This strategic takeover reintegrates Venezuela as a resource in the geopolitics of US imperialism.

Despite everything, Venezuela’s future is also shaped by the possibility of a new configuration—the formation of a political entity capable of uniting Chavista sectors, the left, and autonomous grassroots organizations.

1. Venezuela under imperialist coercion

The military aggression against Venezuela and the kidnapping of President Maduro and Cilia Flores were unanimously condemned by the global left. The operation claimed the lives of about a hundred people, including 32 Cuban military personnel. It was a brutal demonstration of the “Trump Corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine. In the wake of this attack, new frameworks were established to subordinate the Venezuelan state’s strategic decisions, mechanisms were put in place to control oil revenues, and Venezuela was reintegrated into US geopolitics.

For several years now, various left-wing groups have been questioning the direction of Nicolás Maduro’s government. We are referring to Marea Socialista (MS), the Socialist and Freedom Party (PSL), the historical faction of the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) opposed to the leadership imposed by the courts, former Chavista leaders, and other left-wing sectors. They denounced the decline in wages and the obstacles to union autonomy. They also denounced the concentration of political decision-making, the loss of influence of participatory forums and communes, and the increasing influx of private capital into key sectors of the economy. At that time, the debate centered on the economy battered by sanctions and the nature of President Maduro’s response to the crisis. The attack on January 3 completely changed the nature of the problem.

On January 6, Donald Trump announced that Venezuela would hand over between 30 and 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil for sale and that the proceeds would remain under US control. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright was more specific. The United States sought to control the sales and deposit the proceeds into accounts managed from the United States before transferring them to the Venezuelan government. This initial episode demonstrated a shift in the dynamics of the discussion. Washington dictates the sale, the destination, and control over the financial flow.

During the Maduro administration, more flexible rules, special contracts, the Anti-Blockade Law, and other avenues for attracting capital had already been explored. Against this backdrop, on January 29, 2026, the National Assembly approved a reform of the Organic Law on Hydrocarbons. The oil fields remained formally public, but private participation was substantially expanded. The reform authorized production-sharing contracts that allow private companies to carry out primary activities without having to form joint ventures with the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA). In addition, it made the conditions for private investment and operations more flexible.

As early as February, it was evident that the armed intervention had begun to bring about a substantial transformation of Venezuela’s economic system. The opening up of the economy was being reorganized within a relationship of subordination to the United States. Washington determines who can enter the trade circuit. In fact, Venezuelan production is beginning to function as a resource in the United States’s geopolitical balance of power.

In March, US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum visited Caracas along with representatives from mining companies. Following that visit, the United States authorized certain commercial transactions involving Venezuelan gold for import into the US, including transactions with the Venezuelan state-owned company Minerven and its subsidiaries. The license subjected the contracts to US conditions and excluded transactions linked to Russia, Iran, North Korea, and Cuba. It also imposed specific restrictions on entities associated with China. In this way, Washington determines who can enter the trade circuit. The debate over dependence thus takes on a geopolitical dimension.

Venezuela is an oil-dependent economy that, under Chavismo, sought to gain autonomy by expanding its relations with China, Russia, Iran, and other actors. The new US sanctions have disrupted that geopolitical logic. Access to markets and investment is now subject to restrictions regarding the United States’s strategic adversaries.

2. The oil deal of August 2026

On August 28, Washington and Caracas agreed on a project involving 17 oil fields, with a potential of about 65 billion barrels. The agreement involves the company North American Blue Energy Partners (NABEP). It includes an unprecedented clause granting the US Department of Defense a 35% stake at “zero cost.” In other words, the Pentagon becomes the guarantor of the deal. The agreement stipulates that the US government has the right to purchase 20% of all NABEP oil production at cost and has absolute priority to purchase the remaining 80% at market price.

The US government has the right to veto appointments to NABEP’s board of directors. Furthermore, a majority of its seven members must be US citizens. Legally, disputes between the United States and NABEP are subject to US law and the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

According to the Venezuelan government, the agreement would last 25 years and aim to increase production to over 1.5 million barrels per day. However, Donald Trump, in his characteristic megalomaniacal tone, claimed that the United States would gain long-term operational control that could last a century.

In short, control over the extraction, commercialization, and economic appropriation of Venezuelan oil was granted to the United States.

The interim government of Venezuela claims to be negotiating for capital, markets, and technology without, in legal terms, relinquishing national ownership of hydrocarbons. It announced that it could attract more than $100 billion in investment and generate some $209 billion in tax revenue. From the government’s perspective, the agreements would pave the way for rebuilding the economy. It views the revenues as a way to catch its breath amid the suffocating crisis.

Roy Daza, a National Assembly deputy from the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), opined that after 11 years of sanctions and a commercial and diplomatic blockade, the agreement was the right move and promised a reconstitution or a new hegemonic project. In his words: “Our oil policy can be ‘the Ark of the Covenant’ for a new national consensus.” The metaphor alludes to the biblical covenant between God and the Israelites. In short, he asserts that the oil policy emerging from the bilateral pact will underpin a new internal political framework.

Marea Socialista characterized this as “recolonization” and a new level of dependence. The PSL described the agreement as “one-sided” and, later, denounced the meeting between Trump and Delcy Rodríguez as a pact of capitulation to Washington. The historic PCV rejected it as a “serious surrender of the national heritage.” It denounced the lack of transparency and insisted that economic sovereignty must go hand in hand with democratic control and people’s participation. These factions believe that the current situation has exacerbated the process that began during the Maduro administration. The previous economic liberalization, the weakening of labor rights, and the lack of transparency have allegedly left in place mechanisms that, following the military defeat, now operate in a relationship of subordination to Washington.

Taken together, US control over trade and oil revenues, preferential purchase rights, and the veto over NABEP board appointments constitute the institutionalization of dependence. Washington has secured legal instruments that reaffirm its ability to influence Venezuela’s strategic decisions.

3. The new institutionalization of the dependence

On September 22, 2026, Donald Trump declared at the United Nations General Assembly:

Under my leadership, the United States military carried out a massive military operation that penetrated deep into the Venezuelan capital. It descended upon a heavily defended and fortified military base—one that was supposed to be impregnable against any attack—and arrested the outlawed dictator, the true criminal Nicolás Maduro. Since that day, hundreds of Venezuelan political prisoners have been released. They have been released from prison, and we are working closely with Venezuela’s leaders to forge a much better future for the Venezuelan people. Last month, we signed the largest oil agreement in history, covering 65 billion barrels of oil, which will greatly benefit both Venezuela and the United States and help lower energy costs around the world.

He added:

When you add up the United States and Venezuela, we have more than 60% of the world’s oil. So it is, perhaps, the biggest deal ever made. It was a war, but it is perhaps the biggest deal ever made; to the victor go the spoils—everyone has heard that. Our actions in Venezuela are proof that the United States will no longer allow threats to the Americas to take root anywhere in the Western Hemisphere, and, if necessary, we will use our unmatched military power to secure the vital national interests of the United States.

The following day, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez delivered a significant speech on the same stage. Rodríguez highlighted “the recent US-Venezuela binational agreement as one of the largest ever signed, which will contribute to the energy balance of the hemisphere and the international economy.”

She added, “In 2026, Venezuela has faced two major and painful trials in its history as a nation. One stemmed from the stifling of its domestic political life and the escalating confrontation with the United States of America. The other resulted from the fury of nature—the twin earthquakes of June 24. Today, Venezuela aspires, together with the United States, its neighbors, all the countries of our continent, and the international community, to rebuild and maintain relations based on cooperation, respect, and equality. At this 81st UN General Assembly, I would like to thank President Donald Trump and his administration for their willingness to resume diplomatic relations and cooperation with Venezuela.”

“The last time the presidents of Venezuela and the United States met was in 2009,” she continued. “Today, we are working earnestly to resolve our existing differences through dialogue, but primarily to pave the way for cooperation on energy, the promotion of security, the joint fight against transnational crime, and economic cooperation for the benefit of both our peoples and our continent.”

Both speeches reflect the political shift. The US president’s rhetorical exaggerations and direct, categorical statements are well known. What is more significant is that Rodríguez endorsed Trump’s remarks. She highlighted the shift brought about by the process that began in January. The Venezuelan government has emphasized economic recovery, stability, and reconciliation. Twenty years ago, at this very same place, Hugo Chávez said: “Yesterday the devil was here, in this very spot; it still smells of sulfur at this table, where I have been called upon to speak.”

The reversal of the cycle of transformations initiated by Chávez is underway.

In October, Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), reported that her organization was considering establishing an office in Venezuela.

The Spanish multinational oil corporation Repsol received the largest shipment of Venezuelan crude oil in 25 years. This transaction was carried out through a channel operated under the US authorization regime.

Delcy Rodríguez informed the Federation of Chambers and Associations of Commerce and Production of Venezuela (FEDECÁMARAS) that PDVSA had signed 61 agreements and was negotiating another 44.

Chevron announced that its joint ventures with PDVSA will receive an investment of more than $7 billion over the next five years. Its goal is to increase production to 600,000 barrels per day.

On October 29, Rodríguez announced that progress was being made in identifying state assets to offer to the private sector and to owners expropriated by Chávez.

4. Tactical flexibility or strategic capitulation?

The sequence of events gave rise to various interpretations of the situation.

Argentinian analyst Atilio Borón takes as his starting point the prolonged blockade and imperialist aggression, as well as the double earthquake. He argues that Washington did not achieve its ultimate goal: it failed to completely overthrow the Chavista political system or replace it with the traditional opposition. The kidnapping operation was, in that sense, a “monumental failure from a military and political standpoint.” Even so, it left the government in a position of strong subordination. Borón examines this scenario using terms such as “informal protectorate” or “de facto semicolonial status.” He poses the uncomfortable question: are the concessions a “defensive tactical option,” a “for now” measure, or do they pave the way for a “definitive capitulation”? He avoids a direct answer, stating: “We are confident that sooner rather than later, both Venezuela and Cuba will be able to turn this horrific page in the history of imperialism.”

For Steve Ellner, a US historian and economist specializing in Venezuela, the starting point is the coercion that allowed Trump to “extract concessions.” Delcy Rodríguez has had to act with “a gun to her head.” Judging her decisions as if they had been made under normal conditions would overlook this essential point. The highly unfavorable balance of power, within a neocolonial relationship, drives the search for a pragmatic solution. Ellner acknowledges criticism of this strategy. What he rejects is calling it counter-revolutionary or voluntary capitulation without taking the context into account. He took into account, first and foremost, the US coercion that wrested concessions from the acting president. However, he asserts, “On many fundamental issues, Rodríguez has become more Catholic than the Pope in her relationship with Trump, without renouncing the ‘Chavista’ label.”

Claudio Katz, an Argentinian economist, draws on the idea of “tutelage” to explain this scenario. He shares, along with Borón, Ellner’s metaphor of a gun pointed at Venezuela, but focuses on the form of domination chosen by Trump. Washington did not need to occupy Venezuela or immediately replace the Chavista state apparatus with leaders from the traditional opposition. A middle ground was sufficient: maintaining much of the political structure and exerting influence over it from the outside. By mid-year, Katz considers that the outcome of this tutelage remains open. However, his own perspective suggests how coercion and political tutelage could lead to the institutionalization of economic tutelage.

Puerto Rican sociologist Ramón Grosfoguel gradually changed his opinions as events unfolded. In the first months of the year, he insisted on distinguishing between strategy and tactics. Faced with a vastly superior military force, a revolutionary leadership could make concessions, buy time, and even cooperate with the adversary without thereby abandoning its historic project. There was, however, one condition: that flexibility had to respect certain strategic limits. As the months went by, Grosfoguel considered that those limits were blurring. By September, he was already speaking of the “surrender of the Bolivarian leadership.” Economic subordination, the lack of popular consultation, and US control over resources were leading toward a crucial transformation. In his view, the accumulation of agreements suggests that the tactical retreat had turned into a capitulation.

Argentinian researcher Stella Calloni was radically critical of the agreements with the US. She puts it bluntly: “There is no negotiation; there is a surrender of sovereignty.” Her interpretation places the emphasis on the political responsibility of the acting government. This judgment calls for greater depth. Other analysts delved further into this issue.

Elías Jaua, a former vice president of Venezuela, observes a chain of errors. In his view, the military defeat on January 3 found the state already weakened. From that point on, he detects a “growing tutelage”: the import and sale of resources are controlled, legal reforms in line with US interests are demanded, and foreign policy is dictated. Jaua believes that Chavismo gradually became a party-state, that democratic institutions were weakened, and that the connection with the working classes eroded. To this he adds the inability to resolve internal conflict. In an interview with the Spanish outlet El País published on August 22, he said: “Without economic autonomy, no country can undertake any model of development. It is one thing to acknowledge the problems of mismanagement, corruption, and a lack of effective oversight—a structural problem throughout Venezuela’s 20th century—which must be part of the national agreement. But it is absolutely inconceivable, under international law, for one country to assume the right to administer another country’s resources, under any circumstances or pretext.”

Modesto Emilio Guerrero, a former Chavista parliamentarian, published a series of installments on Aporrea for a testimonial book titled The Capitulation: Delcy, Maduro, and the Imperial Bombing. In it, he details the history, beginning with Chávez’s national-popular and communal project, through the political and economic regression of Maduro’s presidency, the leadership crisis, and the disintegration of the movement. He goes on to discuss US intervention and its role in institutionalizing Venezuela’s subordination to the United States under the current government. In short, to understand Venezuela’s profound defeat, it is necessary to examine the internal transformations that preceded the aggression.

Belgian economist Éric Toussaint narrows the discussion down to a specific question: Who controls oil revenues from the time they are generated until they return—or do not return—to the Venezuelan state? He has examined the trade under US control and the accounts into which those revenues are deposited. His analysis points to a form of dependency in which Venezuela retains formal ownership of its resources and state-owned enterprises but loses the autonomy to sell what it produces and decide how to use those revenues. The fundamental question is who appropriates the country’s future revenues, under what conditions, and within what power dynamics. Despite everything, Toussaint places his hopes in popular resistance movements and their potential for change.

These hopes deserve to be well-founded. Beyond the differences in approach and the political positions outlined, Venezuela’s future remains open. It is being shaped under terrible conditions, through the practical realities and popular struggles of the present. It is in these experiences that a common will capable of consciously transforming the real movement can take shape. This potential persists in multiple political currents, both within and outside of Chavismo, in grassroots territorial organizations, in workers’ mobilizations, in youth initiatives, and in feminist practices. We know that these do not constitute a unified force, and that many difficulties will need to be overcome, but the necessary elements for building an alternative are there. As Chávez said, “The people carry within themselves the seed of courage that will always be their own hope.”

(Resumen Latinoamericano)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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