Nvidia Spy Scare: Ruling Class Turns on Itself as Chip Blockade of China Fails

By Gary Wilson – Nov 10, 2026

The Nvidia spy scandal is a fight inside the United States ruling class over how to wage its economic war on China. One side wants to sell China second-rate chips and keep it dependent. The other wants a total blockade. The national security apparatus is now using a sex-and-espionage story to push the argument its way, and to stir up a new spy scare against Chinese people. Behind the fight is a blockade that is failing.

On Nov. 8, Jensen Huang, chief executive of Nvidia, told his employees in an email that he had an affair. He did not name the woman. The New York Times and the Financial Times had already identified her as Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen and former executive of Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data center company that buys Nvidia chips. United States intelligence agencies claim she was recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security.

Nvidia’s board opened an investigation while declaring it had “no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised.” Huang remains chief executive. The company’s stock fell sharply on Nov. 9, wiping out about $190 billion of its value in one day.

Nvidia dominates the market for the advanced chips that run artificial intelligence. The United States government bars the company from selling its best chips to China.

Two sides, one aim

Huang leads the side that wants to trade. His reason is profit. China is the second-largest computing market in the world. Nvidia once held nearly all of China’s market for advanced chips, Huang says, and it has since lost most of it. Every ban hands that market to China’s own chipmakers. On Dec. 8, 2025, after his lobbying, President Donald Trump announced that Nvidia could sell China its second-most-powerful chip, with a quarter of the sales going to the United States government. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called the chip controls a “negotiating chip” in trade talks with China. Nvidia committed $25 million to Trump’s White House ballroom fund, The Washington Post reported.

Huang says the Chinese are “not our enemies.” That is a salesman talking. The case his side makes in policy circles is blunter: Selling to China pays for research in the United States and keeps China’s artificial intelligence industry dependent on United States technology. Sales are its weapon, and the dependence they create is a weapon too. A country hooked on a foreign monopoly’s chips keeps paying that monopoly, never builds an industry of its own and can be cut off whenever the United States government chooses.

The other side wants to block chip sales to China. It is the national security apparatus: the spy agencies, the Commerce Department’s export police and the Republican chairs of three House committees. The three are Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and the select committee the House set up in 2023 to lead its campaign against China. On Nov. 4, the three chairs asked Huang to appear at a closed-door briefing on Nov. 18. Democrats have joined them. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries is also demanding a briefing, days after his party won control of Congress in the Nov. 3 elections. The campaign against China has both parties behind it.

Both sides want the same thing: to hold back the development of a country of 1.4 billion people that made a socialist revolution. Their quarrel is over tactics.

The leak is the event

Follow the timeline in the Times’ own reporting. The surveillance of Alice Huang began under the Biden administration. Trump was briefed about a year ago and did nothing. He was wary, the Times reported, of disrupting Nvidia’s chip sales, “which are helping to drive the economy and the stock market.” Jensen Huang himself was never given the warning that counterintelligence agencies give to people they believe a foreign government is targeting. An intelligence memo circulated among officials earlier this year. On Oct. 29, the story appeared in The New York Times, sourced to unnamed people briefed on the surveillance.

The agencies know how to give that warning. In early 2017, they told Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, that his friend Wendi Deng Murdoch, a Chinese American businesswoman, might be using the friendship to advance the Chinese government’s interests, The Wall Street Journal reported in 2018. Huang got no such warning.

The spy agencies knew for at least a year that a woman they had under surveillance was close to the head of one of the biggest corporations in the world. They kept the file and told him nothing. Then the file reached the press.

Whoever passed it on had a motive. Nvidia’s own top lawyer said as much, telling people inside the company that the sources had “an axe to grind with Jensen,” the Financial Times reported. According to the Times, officials complained that Huang’s closeness to Trump had blocked their efforts to tighten the chip controls.

Nvidia has its own people inside the government. Nvidia’s top lawyer sent an email to the Commerce Department investigators working on the Megaspeed case, asking about their inquiry. He told them he had permission to ask from the Commerce Department official who supervises them, a man Trump appointed. The Commerce inquiry was then halted and the case handed to the Justice Department, The New York Times and Bloomberg reported on Nov. 9.

The capitalist government defends the interests of the capitalist class as a whole. When one monopoly’s drive for profit cuts across the strategy of the whole class, the government’s secret police move to bring that monopoly into line. That is what is being done to Huang. In the eyes of the spy agencies, his offense is putting Nvidia’s China sales ahead of the blockade. He now faces a board investigation, a shareholder lawsuit, a demand from three House committees and, by Trump’s own account, the FBI. The pressure reaches through him to Trump’s dealmaking.

Trump has not given way. On Nov. 9, he told reporters he had asked Huang whether he knew the woman was a spy. “He said, ‘I had no idea that she was a spy,’ and I really believe him,” Trump said. The fight between the two sides is still on.

The timing shows what the fight is over. The scandal broke days before Trump is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at a summit on Nov. 18-19 in Shenzhen, China. Scholars in China told the South China Morning Post they expect Congress to use it to write the chip restrictions into law. That would take the chip licenses out of Trump’s hands just as he sits down to bargain.

An old racist story

The story is being sold as a thriller: a Chinese woman seduces a powerful man on orders from Beijing. That is the “dragon lady,” one of the oldest racist and sexist slanders against Asian women, and the big-business media ran with it.

The scare falls on Jensen Huang too. He is of Chinese descent. White billionaires get different treatment. When Amazon founder Jeff Bezos had an affair, it was gossip-column material, and no one asked which country he was loyal to. Microsoft founder Bill Gates kept up ties for years with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, and was questioned about it by a House committee in June 2026. An FBI report claiming that Epstein worked for Israeli intelligence sits in the Justice Department’s own files, released in early 2026. It is uncorroborated, and so is the claim against Alice Huang. Gates’ ties to Epstein were never treated as a matter of national security. As Peking University scientist Rao Yi pointed out, for a person of Chinese descent the spy agencies watch his private life, government sources leak it to the press and investigations follow.

No evidence has been made public. Every claim that Alice Huang worked for Chinese intelligence rests on unnamed United States officials. Neither she nor Megaspeed has been charged with a crime. Nvidia says the earlier accusations that Megaspeed smuggled chips to China were investigated and “debunked” last year. On Oct. 30, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun called the report “groundless speculation” meant to smear China.

Spy scares build support for war abroad and repression at home. The Justice Department’s “China Initiative,” launched in 2018, dragged Chinese and Chinese American scientists into court on spying suspicions. Case after case collapsed. When the department charged Gang Chen, an engineering professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in January 2021, more than 100 of his colleagues signed an open letter declaring, “We are all Gang Chen.” Prosecutors dropped every charge a year later. Asian American organizations, scientists and campus groups kept up the fight and forced the department to shut down the “China Initiative” in February 2022. The Nvidia story reopens that door.

The blockade is failing

The spy story asks readers to believe China is so desperate for Nvidia chips that it must seduce a chief executive to get them. Chinese companies do still rent and buy Nvidia chips where they can, and Megaspeed’s main customer is the Chinese tech company Alibaba. But China’s course is set the other way. When Trump opened the door to chip sales in December 2025, Chinese regulators told companies to hold off and required any buyer to explain why Chinese-made chips would not do the job.

China is building its own chip industry, and building it by plan. The government has made chip self-reliance a priority of its five-year plan and put tens of billions of dollars of government money into chip plants, chipmaking machinery and design. Engineers and factory workers at Huawei and other Chinese companies are now turning out chips that do the work the export bans were meant to stop. Chinese-made chips fill about half of China’s market for artificial intelligence chips, a market Nvidia had almost to itself a few years ago.

The United States ruling class has tried blockade and it has tried dependence to keep its grip on the development of the world’s most advanced technology. Both are failing, and that failure is what has set the two sides at each other’s throats. Whichever side wins the fight over Huang, the larger fact stands: China’s independent development is defeating both methods of imperialist control.

(Struggle – La Lucha)

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