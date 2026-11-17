By Susana Khalil – Oct 31, 2026

I am not surprised by the genocide in Palestine, by the Euro-Zionist colonial barbarism fraudulently called “Israel.”

To Western-centrism: For the decolonization of thought.

21st century

• There is no “Jewish people”; there is the Jewish religion.

• There is no “Muslim people”; there is the Muslim religion.

• There is no “Christian people”; there is the Christian religion.

•There is no “atheist people”; there is the non-believer in God.

• There is no “Animal Kingdom.”

•There is no “Little Red Riding Hood.”

•There is no “Santa Claus.”

• There is no “Alice in Wonderland.”

• There is no “Snow White.”

• The Divine Comedy, by Dante Alighieri, is not a scientific document; it is not a history document. It is a literary work.

• Superman does not exist; the actor Christopher Reeve existed.

No, I am not being satirical. I am describing the crude mockery, the humiliating and outrageous Euro-Zionist colonial racism. I am condemning, shouting from today’s stake, from today’s brutality, which fabricates and invents that splendid swindle that the Jewish religious community is the Jewish people.

It is abominably regrettable to have to explain this today, in the 21st century. It is not about explaining it to the dogmatic and pragmatic religious sectors of the evangelical churches, but to the intelligentsia, who are supposedly the enlighteners of human sensitivity, the necessary restlessness in understanding and reasoning.

The vast celestial literature of Jewish, Christian, and Muslim monotheism is not a scientific document; it is not a history document.

The sacred scriptures of the Jewish, Christian, and Muslim monotheistic religious triad, in all their splendor and horror, are not scientific sources.

Attention, urgent and important: the entire torrent of the primary source, whether history or mythology of the Jewish, Christian, and Muslim triad, is a legacy of what the Arab peoples are; it comes from today’s Arab peoples. This fact is ignored in Western-centrism.

It is repulsive to see that the beloved academy, the supposed light and splendor of human reasoning, is and often serves as an inquisition. It serves as darkness itself and as miserable human gloom.

II

I am not surprised by the genocide committed today by the Western-centrist, chauvinist colonial anachronism fraudulently called “Israel.”

We already knew it. We had already said it. The Arab-Persian world had been warning since 1948, had been crying out about the danger of Zionism and the existence of that colonial swindle fraudulently called “Israel.” The world responded, almost like a bohemian: You have to think about peace; you are Muslims, you are Arabs, and you have a “millennial” hatred against the Jews. You fight for religion—until when, religion?!

The typical wild card of reducing the Arab world to religion.

No, I am not at all surprised by all this barbarism of the Western-centrist colony fraudulently called “Israel”. Since I was a child, I already knew it. I used to say to my father: Yaabah, they are worse than Hitler.

The nature and logic of that Western-centrist colonialism, “Israel,” is to exterminate the native Semitic Palestinian people. The West cannot see this; it is like explaining colors to a blind person. Otherness is a mirage; it is a fetish in the aesthetic instrumentalization of human values of ineptitude and the monumentally ridiculous-criminal nature of West-centrism.

I point out two things:

1. Given the colonial project to exterminate the native Semitic Palestinian people (that is why we are not surprised by the barbarism underway and visible).

2. We must be honest and go for the total and absolute abolition of the existence of that colonial infra-humanity. The historic feat of native peoples has been to abolish colonialism.

There is a lot of fear of speaking in these terms. People of good faith, sensitive, wounded, frankly in solidarity with Palestine. Yet, it does not transcend proclaiming the abolition of the colonial regime fraudulently called “Israel.”

There is fear. My manifesto is that I do not want to fight for the liberation of Palestine from the shadow of the fear of many who also fight for Palestine.

My manifesto is that I do not want to continue fighting for the liberation of Palestine from the shadow of the shadow of dear and brilliant friends, but rather from the light for the total and absolute abolition of the colonial regime fraudulently called “Israel.”

Let us understand something: perhaps colonialism will manage to exterminate the native Palestinian people and continue with its colonial expansionism of Greater Israel. It is irresponsibly criminal of us to believe, in our clumsiness, that the retrograde character of colonialism has the right to exist, and moreover in the name of peace.

I am not surprised by the barbarism humanity moves through today. Since I was a child, I already knew it; I already saw it. I used to say to a boy, they are worse than Hitler. That boy was a survivor of AL NAKBA, the genocide in Palestine in 1948. It bothered me that the boy did not speak. Over time, I understood that his silence was because he was broken by so much pain and that, lacking words, we caressed each other with trembling kisses; his gaze toward the horizon was beautiful. That boy was loud and loving; he was my father, who fled to my beloved Venezuela, where I began my life.

Without toxicity, I assume my pain, and I assume it with peace. In peace, I believe incurably in human nobility, but I will not fight from anyone’s articulated fear. I will not fight unless it is by clamoring for the end of the Western-centrist colonial regime fraudulently called “Israel.”

(Al Mayadeen)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

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