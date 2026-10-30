On Google Killing 400,000 Trees to Build Data Centers in Finland

By Caitlin Johnstone – Oct 27, 2026

I don’t know who first coined the saying “If the penalty is a fine, then it’s legal for rich people,” but it certainly applies here.

That story about Google killing hundreds of thousands of trees in Finland for its data center project is such a perfect microcosm of what capitalism is doing to our world.

Recent mass media headlines are saying the tech giant “illegally” cut down “250,000” trees, but both claims paint an inaccurate picture of what actually happened. Google killed 400,000 trees (250,000 near a town called Muhos and another 150,000 near the village of Otanmäki), and unless the company’s executives actually wind up going to prison for this, their actions cannot properly be described as “illegal.”

I don’t know who first coined the saying “If the penalty is a fine, then it’s legal for rich people,” but it certainly applies here. The Finnish Licensing and Supervision Authority has reportedly ordered Google to suspend all “measures that significantly change the environment,” saying it will “consider enforcement proceedings and fines” if the megacorporation does not comply. Google’s parent company Alphabet has a net worth of around four trillion dollars; whatever paltry penalties Finland might impose for these ecocidal actions, it won’t have any meaningful effect on Google.

Google illegally cleared an estimated 250,000 trees across 330 hectares of forest in Muhos, northern Finland, to prepare for a new AI data center before completing mandatory environmental impact assessments

And another 150,000 trees felled at Otanmäkihttps://t.co/smpJX9hPR2 pic.twitter.com/6AEa914xv4 — GO GREEN (@ECOWARRIORSS) October 23, 2026

Giant corporations do this shit all the time. They calculate that the fines incurred by their abusive actions will be dwarfed by the massive profits they generate, issue fake apologies as needed, and leave it to their armies of lawyers to minimize the damage. That’s why the Sackler family is still worth billions despite all the fines Purdue Pharma was slapped with while creating the US opiate epidemic.

A 2017 Harvard study titled “The Opioid Epidemic: Fixing a Broken Pharmaceutical Market” contains the following paragraph:

“Although civil claims and criminal charges were brought against Purdue and its executives, the resulting penalties paled in comparison to extended-release oxycodone profits. In May 2007, the company and its president, chief counsel, and former chief medical officer pled guilty to falsely marketing extended-release oxycodone as ‘less addictive, less subject to abuse and diversion, and less likely to cause tolerance and withdrawal than other pain medications.’ As part of the plea bargain, Purdue agreed to pay the federal government $600 million and 27 states $20 million. The three executives agreed to $34.5 million in fines but avoided jailtime. By contrast, Purdue has earned an estimated $31 billion in total revenues from extended-release oxycodone since its launch. Rather than deterring fraudulent marketing, the penalties simply became a cost of doing business.”

A cost of doing business.

That’s how things work under capitalism. The law primarily exists not to protect people or the environment, but to protect the interests of capital. If you destroyed a Google data center you’d probably be charged as a terrorist and spend decades in prison, but Google can destroy the natural world around you and get off with a finger wag and a symbolic fine. If you stole millions of dollars from your employer you’d go to prison for grand larceny, but if your employer steals millions from its employees you need to win a class action lawsuit to get back what they stole from you.

Under capitalism if you steal from your employer you go to jail but if your employer steals from you then you need to win a class action lawsuit to get back what they stole, and they suffer zero consequences. Capitalism is all about using state power to protect capital by force. https://t.co/nf3CfFkbGE — Caitlin Johnstone (@caitoz) September 22, 2026

Proponents of capitalism often pretend they support minimal government intervention in civilian affairs, but their entire model is at all times propped up by state power using force to protect the haves from the have-nots at every level of our society. Corporations are free to destroy the environment, destroy your health, rob you, exploit you, and manipulate your government to their advantage, and if you ever take action to stand up to this world-devouring onslaught, the state will lock you in a cage.

In school we are taught that the law exists to protect ordinary people from bad people, but that’s not true at all. Under capitalism, the law exists to protect the very worst among us from everyone else. That’s why we are seeing our planet being turned into dust and ashes for no reason other than shareholder profit.

It’s an insane system, and it needs to end. These freaks are feeding our entire biosphere into the woodchipper.

(Caitlin Johnstone)

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