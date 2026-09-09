Over 1,400 Homes Repaired by Venezuelan State Following Earthquakes

On Monday, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez announced the reparation of 440 additional residences in Caracas as part of the state program to repair infrastructure affected by the June 24 double earthquake, bringing the total to 1,476 homes repaired to date.

The delivery took place at Block 4 of the Ruperto Lugo sector, in the Carlos Guinand Sandoz housing complex in the Sucre parish, Catia, where three buildings, with a total of 219 units, were repaired in Catia, allowing more than 1,100 people to return to their homes.

The restoration of residences is part of the Plan Venezuela Renace and was coordinated with the communes, the community councils, the Caracas Mayor’s Office, and grassroots organizations.

During the tour of the facilities, spokespeople from the communes explained the work carried out to repair the infrastructure, including repairs to potable water pipes, roofs, stairways, and parking lots, in addition to general repair work on the common areas and apartments.

Self-management and collective work were important for the work, which included the participation of 112 workers and 15 neighbors.

Acting President Rodríguez announced financing allocated to 35 condominiums in Caracas to repair buildings and homes through the joint work of the communities.

“Almost 14,000 people will benefit from this financing to rehabilitate buildings, homes, together,” said the acting president. “This is joint work; it is not about proselytism, political parties, it is about being with the people.”

Part of the reconstruction work is the Josefina “Pepita” Machado comprehensive educational center, where 36 children between two and three years of age are cared for from 7 am to noon.

The works are part of a strategy to repair housing and community spaces based on coordination between the Venezuelan government and grassroots organizations.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

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