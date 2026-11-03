Over 30 Portuguese Companies Interested in Investing in Venezuela

On Monday, November 2, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez led a meeting with Portuguese Minister of Economy and Territorial Cohesion Manuel Castro Almeida in the Simón Bolívar Hall at Miraflores Palace.

The meeting took place as part of efforts to strengthen diplomatic relations, bilateral political dialogue, and strategic cooperation between the two nations.

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Castro Almeida arrived in Caracas accompanied by a delegation of more than 30 companies interested in investing in Venezuela to promote commercial exchange.

Venezuelan Vice President for Economy Calixto Ortega, Minister for Economy Anabel Pereira, PDVSA President Héctor Obregón, and other officials participated in the meeting.

Prior to the meeting, the senior Portuguese official was received in Caracas by Foreign Minister Oliver Blanco.

(DiarioVea)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

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