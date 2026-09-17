Over 792,000 Tons of Debris Processed in La Guaira

Engineer Kit Miyamoto highlighted the strong work ethic of the Venezuelan teams.

Venezuela’s Public Works Minister Juan José Ramírez announced that, as part of the Dignified and Safe Clearing Plan (Plan Despeje Digno y Seguro), the Sectoral Vice-Presidency of Public Works and Services held a working meeting with the international organization Miyamoto to coordinate technical details for the recovery and reconstruction plan in La Guaira state. To date, this effort has resulted in the collection and processing of over 792,000 tons of material, which has been sent to temporary disposal centers established in the coastal region.

During the meeting, specialist Kit Miyamoto highlighted the Venezuelan team’s high level of commitment, expressed confidence in the state’s full reconstruction, and praised the work ethic and motivation of the deployed crews and teams.

“What we have seen here is that people are highly motivated and working very hard,

said Miyamoto. “I have no doubt that this state and this country will be rebuilt, and I feel very honored to be part of this process.”

It is worth noting that Miyamoto has emphasized that debris removal in La Guaira state is a crucial step for assessing the terrain and identifying safe zones prior to the construction of new structures.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL

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