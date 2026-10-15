Palestine in Pictures: September 2026

By Maureen Clare Murphy – Oct 13, 2026

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza registered 111 fatalities from Israeli attacks in the territory during September. Among them were 74 men, 23 children, 10 women and four older persons.

According to the health ministry, nearly 1,440 people in the occupied Gaza Strip were killed and more than 5,000 injured since the start of a nominal ceasefire in October last year, as of the end of September, including 938 men, 324 children, 140 women and 38 older persons.

At least 74,040 people in Gaza were killed between 7 October 2023 and 1 October 2026, according to the ministry, which recorded more than 175,000 injuries during the same period. More than 830 bodies have been recovered from the rubble, according to the ministry.

Palestinian Civil Defense teams had recovered 96 bodies and human remains from a single site in al-Zaytoun, near Gaza City, which was bombed in November 2023, the UN human rights office stated on 15 September.

“Of the bodies and remains recovered, 58 were children and 23 women,” the UN office added. “Most of the remains have been recovered using bare hands.”

One year into a supposed ceasefire, Israel is still conducting airstrikes in densely populated areas on a daily basis and “restrictions on the entry of critical humanitarian items continue to impede the scale-up of the humanitarian response,” Ramiz Alakbarov, a senior UN official, told the Security Council in late September.

A report published by UNCTAD, the UN trade and development agency, during September states that Gaza has experienced “the world’s most severe economic crisis on record.”

According to the agency, annual economic output per person in Gaza stood at just $212 in 2025, equivalent to 58 cents a day and 83 percent below its already depressed 2022 level – far below the World Bank’s international extreme poverty line of $3 per person per day.

The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process stated during September that “nearly one year after the ceasefire in Gaza, early recovery remains well below the scale required, while essential services and infrastructure remain severely damaged.”

During the month of September, the Israeli military announced the killing of more than 50 people in Gaza who it claimed were members of armed groups or engaged in militant activities at the time that they were targeted. Among those killed, according to the Israeli military, were three of five regional battalion commanders in the armed wing of Hamas and several people who it said participated in the 7 October 2023 attack or were involved in the holding of captives in Gaza.

Israeli media, including The Jerusalem Post, claimed that the arrest of a senior Hamas security official at the beginning of September “provided Israel with detailed intelligence that assisted in the location and assassination of top Hamas operatives, funds and weapons.”

The Israeli military has openly declared a campaign of retribution against those it says were involved in the October 2023 attack.

In May, The Wall Street Journal reported that Israel has a “list of thousands of names” to capture or kill for their alleged involvement on 7 October 2023. The paper said that Israel was using facial recognition technology, location data from cell tower lots and interrogations of detainees from Gaza to “mark men for death without trial.”

The Times of Israel reported in August that “Israeli officials have invoked the aftermath of the 1972 Munich Olympics as a precedent for the retribution campaign … pointing to the years-long and largely unsuccessful Mossad-led effort to track down and eliminate anyone linked to the massacre of 11 Israeli athletes during the Games.”

The publication added that the post-October 2023 retribution campaign had been seemingly ramped-up in recent months, with Israel attempting to justify the deadly strikes during a supposed ceasefire “by portraying them as defensive measures against terrorists who posed a threat to troops.”

Israel Katz, Israel’s defense minister, claimed at the beginning of October this year that of the approximately 6,000 “terrorists [who] crossed the border into Israel and carried out the atrocities” on 7 October 2023, 4,000 have been killed, The Times of Israel reported.

The publication added that Katz said that he and Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, “have instructed the military and all other security bodies to kill all of those who took part in the onslaught, ‘without limitation and under any circumstances, from the senior ranks to the junior ranks.’”

During September, several civilians were killed in strikes in which Israel claimed to have targeted alleged members of armed groups in Gaza, as well as during an operation during which the senior Hamas security official was abducted by undercover forces.

Other Palestinians killed in Gaza during September were hit by bullets fired from Israeli positions in the more than 60 percent of Gaza’s territory under full Israeli military control.

Two Israeli soldiers were killed in Gaza during September. The soldiers were operating a drone that crashed and when they picked it up, it detonated, killing them.

According to Haaretz, they were the first soldiers killed in Gaza since February, when a staff sergeant was killed in what the military said was a friendly-fire incident.

Israeli forces and settlers killed at least eight Palestinians, including two children, in the occupied West Bank during September. Additionally, the Israeli military announced it had “eliminated” an alleged attacker without releasing identifying information.

An Israeli man was shot and killed in the West Bank during the same period.

“Surging violence, increasing restrictions on movement and an acceleration of settlement expansion are causing serious harm to civilians across the West Bank, making everyday life untenable for the civilian population,” the International Committee of the Red Cross stated in September.

“This year alone, dozens of Palestinians have been killed, hundreds injured and many more displaced. Homes and property have been damaged or destroyed, leaving many without shelter or livelihoods,” the Red Cross added.

Israel was “rapidly and systematically dismantling all the foundations of Palestinian existence” in the West Bank, the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem stated in a landmark report published during September.

This “logic of elimination” was laid out in a plan published years earlier by Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s finance minister, according to B’Tselem, and is being waged through “violence and intimidation, movement restrictions, economic strangulation, social and political destruction, and ethnic cleansing and territorial takeover.”

The current crisis in the West Bank is “an accelerated and explicit phase in an ongoing project of elimination that operates within the Israeli apartheid regime and is driven by a settler-colonial logic of dispossession, displacement and the establishment of Jewish-Israeli sovereignty,” according to B’Tselem.

As of mid-September, settler attacks and access restrictions had driven 2,600 displacements in the West Bank this year, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). “During the same period, more than 1,600 settler attacks resulting in casualties, property damage or both have been recorded across 275 Palestinian communities.”

More than 1,100 Palestinian-owned structures in the West Bank have been demolished on the grounds that they were built without an Israeli-issued permit so far this year, OCHA said in mid-September. More than 1,500 people were displaced during those demolitions – “over a third of the more than 4,300 Palestinians displaced so far this year.”

Israeli demolitions displaced nearly 150 Palestinians across the West Bank during one week in September alone, “more than three times the 2026 weekly average,” OCHA said. The displaced included 58 people from a Bedouin community “near the area designated for the E1 settlement expansion plan” in the Jerusalem area.

On 23 September, a demolition in Khirbet Jinba – one of more than a dozen communities located within an Israeli military “firing zone” in the Masafer Yatta area of the southern West Bank – “displaced eight families comprising 55 people, including 32 children, who remained in the community sheltering in caves,” according to OCHA.

“Over the past 15 years, Israeli authorities have demolished about 400 structures across these communities in Masafer Yatta, displacing 969 Palestinians, some more than once,” OCHA added. “Nearly half of these structures were demolished since January 2025, including 151 during six mass demolition incidents.”

After the demolitions in Khirbet Jinba, the UN human rights office said “Israel must immediately halt the mass destruction of Palestinian villages in Masafer Yatta … and the forcible transfer of the residents, compounding fears of ethnic cleansing in the occupied West Bank.”

“The forcible transfer of a civilian population from their land by an occupying power is a war crime,” Ajith Sunghay, the head of the UN human rights office in the occupied Palestinian territories, said.

“The case of Masafer Yatta also raises serious concerns of deepening Israel’s violation of international law’s prohibition of racial segregation and apartheid,” Sunghay added.

The UN human rights office issued a thematic report on Israel’s destruction of Palestinian refugee camps in the northern West Bank on 4 September.

Israel launched military operations in several refugee camps and their surrounding areas in January 2025 following a series of operations by the Palestinian Authority targeting Palestinians wanted by Israel. The UN human rights office said that it had “monitored and documented serious human rights violations” by both Palestinian Authority forces and the Israeli military, including “unlawful killings and serious injuries.”

An estimated 33,000 Palestinians remain forcibly displaced from Jenin, Nur Shams and Tulkarm refugee camps, where the Israeli military has “destroyed hundreds of homes, roads and other civilian infrastructure, indicating that the displaced population would not be allowed to return.”

The UN human rights office said that the forcible transfer of people from the camps and the wanton destruction of infrastructure raise concerns that the “camps were being reengineered to consolidate and prolong Israel’s unlawful presence” in the West Bank.

The UN office noted that the destruction of the camps “has eroded the social fabric of these communities, whose residents had been forcibly displaced in the late 1940s during the Nakba and have a recognized Palestine refugee status, entailing the right to return.”

Four people were killed, including a woman and two children, during an attack by Israeli special forces in a crowded area of Gaza City the morning of 1 September.

According to the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, individuals armed with machine guns and pistols emerged from a civilian vehicle and began “firing at people and vehicles traveling through the area.”

“Following the shooting, Israeli drones fired approximately 15 missiles within 15 minutes,” PCHR added. The armed individuals raided a building “and opened fire at Samah al-Arabeed, killing her and injuring several of her children.”

The 49-year-old woman’s husband, Muin al-Arabeed, was injured and detained. Video of the incident shows al-Arabeed being shot by gunmen firing from the back of a van while he was attempting to take cover.

Abdullah Hamoudah, 13, Lama Habib, 3, and Abdullah al-Hayyah, 32, were also killed during the operation, which lasted for approximately half an hour before the forces withdrew.

The targeted building is only a few meters from a school “where dozens of children and their teachers were present” at the time of the raid, according to PCHR.

“They were forced to lie on the ground and take shelter in internal classrooms before being evacuated by ambulance crews.”

The Israeli military claimed that Muin al-Arabeed, who it said was the head of Hamas’ internal security apparatus, had been working to consolidate the group’s control in northern Gaza and advance attacks on troops.

That same day, an Israeli drone attack targeting a group in front of the Civil Defense headquarters in Jabaliya, northern Gaza, killed Yusif Salem, a 29-year-old fire officer. The Israeli military stated that it had “struck a commander from Hamas’ military wing in the Jabaliya area” on 1 September but did not state that the man had been “eliminated,” suggesting that someone other than the target was killed.

Also on 1 September, Israeli military fire during an incursion near Deir al-Balah in central Gaza injured a woman and a girl inside their shelters. The 10-year-old girl, Israa al-Hissi, later died after being shot in the chest.

During the same incursion, Talal Ziyara, 73, was shot in the stomach while inside his tent and died from his injuries hours later.

The Israeli military stated on 2 September that “in order to remove an immediate threat,” it had “eliminated” Talal Badawi, who it claimed was a commander in the armed wing of Hamas, on 31 August. The military said that Mumin Hawari, who it said was a Hamas operative, was killed in the same strike.

The Israeli military stated on 3 September that it had “eliminated” an unnamed “terrorist” who had approached “troops in a manner that posed an immediate threat” after crossing the so-called yellow line in the northern Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces “escalated their ongoing crimes against Palestinian fishermen,” the Gaza-based human rights group Al Mezan stated on 4 September. “Since 31 August 2026, these attacks have resulted in the detention of 14 fishermen, who were taken to an unknown location, and the injury of five others.”

The Israeli military claimed on 4 September that it had “eliminated” Muhammad al-Qadi in Khan Younis days earlier, claiming that the slain man was a commander in the armed wing of Hamas who had “infiltrated the Sufa [military] outpost” on 7 October 2023.

The UN’s World Food Program said on 1 September that it had cut food aid in the West Bank by half due to “critical funding constraints.”

“The reduction comes at a time when food needs have more than doubled since 2023,” the agency noted.

The World Food Program provides food assistance to “400,000 of the most vulnerable people” in the West Bank, where an estimated 900,000 people are food insecure.

But starting in September, assistance would be scaled back to 200,000 people.

The agency said that funding shortfalls were also affecting its Gaza operations, where it provides one million people monthly food assistance.

The World Food Program said that over the next six months, it “urgently requires an additional $386 million to serve an estimated two million food insecure people across Gaza and the West Bank.”

At the end of September, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs stated that “funding shortages are increasingly affecting the entire humanitarian effort” in Gaza.

“For example, food security partners warn that, starting in October, underfunding will significantly reduce daily cooked meal production and monthly household food parcel distribution.”

On 2 September, Israel Katz, the Israeli defense minister, said at a conference hosted by Yedioth Ahronoth, an Israeli newspaper, that Israel would expel Palestinians from Gaza “by any means” as soon as Donald Trump, the US president, allows it.

“There is no real solution for Gaza in the end without this migration,” Katz said. He added that if other countries agreed to take in people from Gaza, the Israeli government “is organized and prepared to get them out — by sea, by air, by every way possible.”

The Palestinian Center for Human Rights said that Katz’s statements “amount to an official acknowledgment and admission, at the highest levels of Israeli decision-making, of Israel’s intent to forcibly displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.”

The rights group added that Katz’s comments confirm that the nominal ceasefire and Trump’s “peace plan” are merely “political cover for a parallel course” aimed at depopulating Gaza.

“Forced expulsion is not emigration. It’s ethnic cleansing,” the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said.

In its weekly atrocity alert published on 9 September, the Global Center for the Responsibility to Protect warned that Israeli officials had begun a new push for “voluntary migration” from Gaza, “placing atrocity evidence at risk.”

The center cited the comments from Katz as well as a plan unveiled by Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s national security minister, and renewed discussion of an earlier proposal to forcibly displace some 2 million Palestinians from Gaza over the next seven years.

“Against this backdrop, recovery and reconstruction deliberations progress with negligible Palestinian participation or ownership,” the Global Center for the Responsibility to Protect said.

“Despite more than 10,000 Palestinians believed to be buried under the rubble, Israeli authorities are engaged in the removal, crushing and relocation of rubble in areas of Gaza under their control.”

The New York-based organization said that states must pressure Israel to “halt any attempts at forcibly displacing Palestinians from Gaza, mobilize pressure to allow independent investigators into the enclave and ensure Palestinian agency and ownership in recovery and reconstruction efforts.”

“Accountability for Israel’s atrocities must remain central to coordinated multilateral action, including measures to deter future crimes and prevent the deepening of Israel’s unlawful occupation,” the center added.

The New York Times reported on 15 September that “the Trump administration [had] approved a $2.8 billion sale of heavy bombs to Israel … in what would be among the largest deliveries of US munitions there even as American public support for the country declines.”

The paper added that “the proposed sale would include 40,000 one-ton bombs whose use by Israel in Gaza and Lebanon has drawn international anger because of the civilian harm caused by their wide blast radius.”

Israeli soldiers shot and killed two Palestinian boys – Khalil Shihadeh, 16, and Omar al-Nassan, 17 – during a settler raid in al-Mughayyir, a village near Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, on 2 September.

Amin Abu Alia, the head of al-Mughayyir’s village council, told the official Palestinian news agency Wafa that Israeli army snipers positioned on buildings opened fire on Palestinians as they attempted to confront settlers as they stole sheep, hitting the two boys.

The UN human rights office in Palestine said that Israeli forces and settlers have killed nine Palestinians, five of them boys, in al-Mughayyir since December 2024.

“Surrounded by eight settler outposts, al-Mughayyir has been a target for incessant settler and state violence to force Palestinian residents to leave,” the UN office stated. The village has been attacked more than 50 times this year “with the acquiescence, support and participation of Israeli forces.”

On 3 September, Palestinian authorities received the body of 15-year-old Jadallah Jadallah, who was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers in al-Faraa refugee camp near the West Bank city of Tubas in November last year. Soldiers prevented medics from treating the boy and confiscated his body.

On 4 September, Israeli police shot and killed Ibrahim al-Hindi, 33, near Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem. Israeli authorities claimed that al-Hindi was shot after attempting to stab soldiers; no Israeli injuries were reported.

On 6 September, Omar al-Toubasi, 27, was shot in the head and killed by settlers during a raid in Hajja, a village near Qalqilya in the central West Bank, Wafa and Haaretz reported.

The following day, Israeli forces shot and killed Muhammad Muhsin, 34, following a manhunt in Ithna village after Muhsin allegedly stabbed and injured an Israeli man at a settlement outpost.

On 8 September, Israeli forces shot and killed Abdulkarim Khader, 29, after besieging his home in Aqraba, a town near Nablus in the northern West Bank. Al Jazeera reported that Israeli forces targeted the building with an Energa antitank rifle grenade and “used a bulldozer to demolish sections of his home.”

The Israeli military claimed that when soldiers arrived, “the terrorist hurled an improvised Molotov cocktail and an improvised explosive device toward them. No injuries were reported.”

When troops entered the home, they “identified the terrorist armed with a knife, which he intended to use to attack the soldiers, and eliminated him,” the military added.

UN Women said in a data brief published on 8 September that nearly one in four households in Gaza was now headed by a woman –“which is double the pre-October 2023 rate of one in nine.”

An estimated 86,290 households were headed by women, including “widows and women whose husbands are missing, detained, severely injured, forcibly disappeared or whose fate remains unknown.”

“Women-headed households in Gaza experience even greater hardship than male-headed households,” UN Women said.

A greater percentage of women-headed households lack adequate shelter and women-headed households are more likely to have had their homes rendered uninhabitable and have been displaced more frequently than those headed by men.

“The financial pressure on women heading households is immense,” according to UN Women, which noted that at least 137 women and 109 girls have been killed in Gaza since the October 2025 ceasefire, as of 28 July.

In a separate analysis published on 15 September, UN Women said that an estimated one in eight households in the West Bank were headed by women, though the agency said “this figure is likely an underestimate.”

More than 20,000 women and girls are among the more than 41,500 people displaced in the West Bank. Women-headed households are more likely to be displaced than male-headed households.

More than half of the women who head households interviewed for the analysis said that Israeli movement restrictions block their access to livelihoods and all women who head households “reported avoiding checkpoints altogether.”

“One in four women-headed households receives no humanitarian assistance at all, compared to nearly half of male-headed households,” according to UN Women.

Ten Palestinians, including a couple and their two children, were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza between 7 and 10 September, the Palestinian Center for Human Rights said.

Mumin Ahmad, 39, and his wife, Hanin Saleh, 35, and their daughters Lana, 10, and Bana, 8, were killed in a missile strike on a home near Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza on 10 September.

Farah Hamed, 48, was killed in an Israeli missile strike on a motorcycle in the Sheikh Ajleen area west of Gaza City on 9 September. PCHR said that Hamad was from the West Bank village of Silwad and was deported to Gaza as part of a prisoner exchange deal in 2011.

The Israeli military claimed that Hamad was a Hamas operative “responsible for multiple deadly attacks against Israeli civilians and … soldiers.” Israeli forces stormed a tent for paying condolences in Silwad following the killing of Hamad and opened fire at youths and shot tear gas towards the mourning tent, according to Wafa.

The previous day, Muhammad Abu Reida, 40, succumbed to injuries sustained in a strike in the Khan Younis area on 4 September.

Also on 8 September, Fathi Abu Ayyada, 69, was killed by Israeli troops while preparing breakfast near his tent south of Khan Younis, according to PCHR.

Obeida Eid, 10, was killed after he was shot in the chest by Israeli troops near al-Mawasi in the Khan Younis area. A pregnant woman was shot in the head and seriously injured in the same 8 September incident.

Also on 8 September, Khamis Saed, 36, was killed in an Israeli drone strike on a tent north of Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Ismail Qandil, 39, was killed in an Israeli drone strike on a motorcycle northwest of Khan Younis on 7 September, according to PCHR. The Israeli military claimed that Qandil was involved in the armed wing of Hamas and had “infiltrated Israeli territory” on 7 October 2023 and participated in the killing of a commander in the Israeli military.

Al Mezan said that Israeli forces opened fire on fishers off of the coast of Gaza City at dawn on 7 September, injuring three. “Israeli warships continue to open fire towards the western Gaza shoreline,” the rights group added.

The Israeli military stated on 7 September that it had “eliminated” Subhi al-Batrihi and Ahmad Khalas in separate strikes in the preceding days. The military claimed that al-Batrihi was an operative in the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian resistance faction, and that Khalas was an operative in the armed wing of Hamas.

That same day, the military said that it had killed Yusuf Aqila in the Gaza City area, claiming that the slain man was a commander in the armed wing of Hamas and was “eliminated” “after posing an immediate threat.”

Aqila’s daughter, 7-year-old Wafaa, was killed in the same strike. The Israeli military did not acknowledge killing the girl in its statement but claimed that “steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians.”

The main generator at Gaza City’s Al Ahli Arab Hospital, which serves 1,000 people daily, stopped working due to mechanical failure on 9 September. The shutdown of the generator forced “suspension of CT scanning services, sterilization services, the oxygen station and several other departments,” Al Mezan stated.

The hospital’s comprehensive care services “are at risk of being suspended due to the scarcity of spare parts and the lack of necessary oils,” Al Mezan added.

Meanwhile, Gaza City’s sewage system was on the verge of collapse, the municipality warned, with an “estimated 24,000 cubic metrmeterses of untreated sewage flow into the sea every day,” Al Mezan said.

The deterioration of the city’s sewage system “threatens to turn the city and its marine environment into an increasingly severe hotspot for health and environmental risks.”

Al Mezan added that Israel’s restrictions on the entry of equipment, spare parts, machine oil and fuels were hindering recovery of bodies from under the rubble.

Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the West Bank and Gaza Strip, said that Israel’s removal of rubble from Gaza was potentially destroying evidence of international crimes and preventing “the recovery and identification of human remains.”

“The recovery and dignified identification of human remains, systematic documentation of sites and materials, preservation of potentially relevant evidence and an unbroken chain of custody under independent oversight must take place,” she added.

On 17 September, Ramiz Alakbarov, a senior UN humanitarian coordinator, allocated $2 million for fuel support over four months “to sustain dozens of critical health services with back-up generators while the electricity grid is down,” OCHA said.

Qatar announced during September that it would be granting 1.3 million liters of fuel for “critical health services and essential humanitarian operations” in Gaza.

“The latest funding for fuel is a stop-gap measure that will keep life-saving services from being further interrupted,” OCHA stated. “But fuel-consuming back-up generators are not a sustainable solution to power critical services.”

“Israeli approvals to import solar energy equipment and restart operations at the Gaza Power Plant are urgently needed,” OCHA added.

Staff at Kamal Adwan Hospital suspended services at the facility in northern Gaza on 3 September due to heavy gunfire in the vicinity, endangering patients and healthcare workers.

Medical Aid for Palestinians, a UK charity, noted that “Kamal Adwan Hospital had only just resumed services in March, providing primary healthcare and emergency care for adults and children to between 100 and 120 patients a day, including children, women and the elderly.”

On 15 September, Israeli forces shot and killed Ziyad Jaber, 54, during a raid on the man’s home in al-Bireh, a city next to Ramallah in the central West Bank. The Israeli military claimed that the man tried to grab one of the soldiers’ weapons.

The slain man’s brother, Ramadan Jaber, told media that Ziyad “was left bleeding in the apartment for about an hour and a half before the army allowed ambulance crews to take him to the hospital.” The man was declared dead upon arrival.

On 20 September, a Palestinian man reportedly opened fire from his vehicle toward a group of Israelis near a settlement in the vicinity of Ramallah in the West Bank, killing an Israeli man.

Hours later, Israeli troops arrested the alleged gunman at a Ramallah hospital, where he was being treated after being shot by Israeli troops as he fled on foot.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s national security minister, said that the arrested man “is the first case that meets the criteria of the Death Penalty for Terrorists” law that he championed, adding that the death penalty “is a mandatory sentence.”

The Israeli military said on 20 September that soldiers “eliminated a terrorist who attempted to carry out a ramming attack” against troops in the northern West Bank. No Israeli soldiers were reported injured in the alleged attack and the Israeli military didn’t release information about the identity of the person killed.

On 23 September, Israeli forces shot and killed Mahmoud Suleiman, 29, in Beit Ur al-Fauqa near Ramallah after he allegedly carried out a car ramming attack at a checkpoint, critically injuring a soldier who is the son of Israel’s ambassador to the US.

At least 16 Palestinians, including a pregnant woman, were killed in Israeli attacks between 11 and 15 September, according to the Palestinian Center for Human Rights.

Yusif al-Zaim, 33, was killed in an Israeli drone strike in western Gaza City on 15 September. The Israeli military claimed that al-Zaim was a commander in the armed wing of Hamas.

The Israeli military claimed on 15 September that it had “eliminated” Nael Abu Obeid in southern Gaza that day and claimed he was the commander one of five regional brigades in armed wing of Hamas and head of its operations array.

The Israeli military also claimed that same day that it had “eliminated an Islamic Jihad cell commander who infiltrated the Kissufim area” on 7 October 2023. The military said that the slain man, Muhsin Abu Hadaf, was killed in Khan Younis days earlier.

The previous day, Ahmad al-Batsh, 48, was killed in an Israeli drone strike in the Saftawi area in Jabaliya, northern Gaza. The Israeli military claimed that he was a commander in the armed wing of Hamas who was “responsible for managing and organizing the northern Gaza brigade’s weapons and coordinated and facilitated the supply of weapons and military equipment to Hamas operatives.”

On 14 September, Rafat al-Zamar, 49, was killed in an Israeli drone strike on a tent in al-Mawasi near Khan Younis in southern Gaza. That same day, Muhammad Ajour, 50, was killed in an Israeli drone strike on a home located next to the maternity ward of Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital.

The Israeli military claimed that al-Zamar and Ajour were members of the armed wing of Hamas. It said that al-Zamar trained fighters and that Ajour was “involved in the production of weapons.”

The Israeli military stated on 13 September that it had killed Hassan Abu Nada and Abdulrahim Khawa, who it claimed were operatives in the engineering unit of the armed wing of Hamas.

On 12 September, Hilal Abu Taha, 13, succumbed to injuries sustained in a drone attack in al-Mawasi two days earlier.

The Israeli military stated on 11 September that it had “eliminated” Mumin Abu Labda the previous day in Khan Younis and claimed that the slain man was the head of sniper cell in the armed wing of Hamas.

On 11 September, Jihad Ismail, 36, was killed in an Israeli drone strike in al-Mawasi. The Israeli military claimed that Ismail was a commander in the armed wing of Hamas who “infiltrated Israeli territory and took part in the abduction of armored corps soldiers” on 7 October 2023.

That same day, the Israeli military announced that it had “eliminated” Muhammad Yazouri the previous night in Khan Younis and claimed that he was the commander of one of five regional brigades in the armed wing of Hamas. The military said that Huthayfa Muammar and Muhammad Rashi, who it claimed were also involved in the military wing of Hamas, were killed in the same strike.

Also on 11 September„ Iman Abu Shalouf, a 25-year-old woman in her seventh month of pregnancy, succumbed to her injuries after she was shot in the head inside her tent in al-Mawasi on 8 September. Her unborn child also died.

Medical Aid for Palestinians said on 16 September that it was “horrified that a patient was killed today while seeking treatment” at a primary healthcare center supported by the British charity in Jabaliya, northern Gaza.

The facility was targeted by an Israeli military quadcopter drone, MAP added, killing a 65-year-old man.

The targeted healthcare center is located near the so-called “yellow line” marking the some 70 percent of Gaza’s territory under the Israeli military’s full control.

“The attack comes just two weeks after Israeli forces advanced towards Kamal Adwan Hospital, around 150 meters from the ‘yellow line,’” MAP said.

“At the time of the incident, Al-Awda staff were providing medical care, and a UN delegation was visiting the facility to observe health services being delivered to the community,” the charity added.

Days later, Medical Aid for Palestinians said that a woman and her child were seriously injured by Israeli gunfire near a medical point that the charity supports in central Gaza, forcing its evacuation.

Doctors Without Borders said that one of its buses carrying humanitarian staff was damaged in an Israeli airstrike targeting a vehicle two meters away on 13 September.

“One of our colleagues was injured in the strike” on the clearly identified bus, the French charity said. “Once again, Israeli forces have shown a blatant disregard for the safety of humanitarian and medical personnel.”

In the pre-dawn hours of 16 September, a six-story residential building housing eight displaced families numbering approximately 100 people in Gaza City collapsed due to structural failure.

Twenty-one people whose bodies have been recovered from the rubble were recorded killed, among them 12 children and five women. Another 45 people were injured and 35 people were evacuated, according to Al Mezan.

“The impact of the collapse also extended to tents housing displaced persons adjacent to the building,” Al Mezan said. “Rescue and recovery operations faced significant difficulties due to the lack of equipment.”

The rights group added that “hundreds of thousands of displaced persons are now living in extremely harsh conditions inside damaged and dilapidated houses and buildings that lack even the most basic safety requirements.”

These structures have “become death traps in the absence of safe places to seek refuge.”

Some 2,000 buildings in Gaza are currently at risk of collapse, according to local authorities, jeopardizing the lives of tens of thousands of people who continue to live in the compromised structures or near them.

Save the Children said that “Israeli restrictions on the entry of essential machinery and rescue equipment” hampered efforts to reach people trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building in Gaza City, with some rescuers digging through the debris with their bare hands.

“The building had been bombed previously during the war and displaced families were living there due to a lack of available shelter,” the charity added.

The Norwegian Refugee Council noted that Israeli authorities approved timber and emergency shelter kits for Gaza in August “but rejected their entry on 26 August and 2 September.”

Sixteen Palestinians, including three children and two women, were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza between 16 and 21 September, according to the Palestinian Center for Human Rights.

On 21 September, Sundus Karim, 15, was shot in the head by an Israeli drone and killed in the al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City.

That same day, Fedaa Totah, 29, was shot in the head and killed by Israeli forces near al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza. Also on 21 September, Muhsin Bahjat, 25, succumbed to injuries sustained after he was shot in the head by Israeli forces firing from military cranes in the eastern areas of northern Gaza on 17 September.

Yahya Hamdouna, 40, was killed in an Israeli drone strike on a vehicle in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City on 19 September. The Israeli military claimed that Hamdouna was an operative with the armed wing of Hamas who “infiltrated Israeli territory” on 7 October 2023.

That same day, an Israeli drone strike in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, killed Baseer al-Bursh, 28, and an Israeli drone-fired missile killed Raed Abu Aser, 23, in the Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City.

The Israeli military claimed that al-Bursh was a commander in the armed wing of Hamas.

Also on 19 September, Mays Bazazo, 9, succumbed to her injuries after being shot in the head a week earlier in a displacement site near Nuseirat refugee camp. PCHR said that “according to available information, she was shot by [Israeli military] vehicles and military cranes” stationed near the camp.

The previous day, Muhammad al-Rifai, 24, was killed in an Israeli drone strike near Gaza City and Huthayfa Awad, 32, was killed when an Israeli drone targeted him while he was riding a bike in Gaza City.

The Israeli military claimed that al-Rifai was an operative of the armed wing of Hamas “who infiltrated Israeli territory” on 7 October 2023.

Also on 18 September, Karam al-Masari, 29, succumbed to his injuries after being shot in the chest by Israeli forces the previous day near al-Nuseirat refugee camp.

On 17 September, Muhammad al-Bayouk, 37, was killed in an Israeli drone strike near Khan Younis. The Israeli military claimed that al-Bayouk was a “Hamas commander who infiltrated Israeli territory” on 7 October 2023.

That same day, the Israeli military claimed that it had “eliminated” Sharif Labad, who it said was a commander who “infiltrated” Erez crossing on Gaza’s northern boundary on 7 October 2023. The Israeli military published an image purportedly showing Labad wearing a black shirt, black cargo pants and a military-style vest while holding a rifle inside Erez crossing.

The previous day, an Israeli drone strike on a tent in a displacement camp in Gaza City wounded 12 people, one of whom – Ahmad al-Shaer, 36 – later succumbed to his critical injuries. The Israeli military claimed that al-Shaer was an operative in the armed wing of Hamas.

Also on 16 September, Said Ikrayem, 25, was killed in an Israeli drone strike in al-Tuffah near Gaza City. The Israeli military claimed that Ikrayem was a commander in the military wing of Hamas.

The Israeli military claimed that a man killed the previous day, Nimr Arshi, was a member of the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian resistance faction.

On 16 September, an Israeli drone attack west of Gaza City wounded four people, one of whom – Saleh Miqdad, 35 – later succumbed to his critical injuries. The Israeli military claimed that Miqdad was a commander in the naval array of the armed wing of Hamas.

Also on 16 September, Israel bombed a coffee shop in al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, killing Muhammad Eid, 38, and Uday al-Muraidi, 5, and injuring 10 others. The Israeli military claimed that Eid was a commander in the armed wing of Hamas who “infiltrated” Israel on 7 October 2023.

According to Al Mezan, the body of Wissam al-Aqra, a fisher who was killed by Israeli naval fire while working off the coast of Deir al-Balah the previous day, was recovered on the morning of 16 September.

In a report published in September, the UN human rights office and the Global Protection Cluster – a network of nongovernmental organizations, international organizations and UN agencies – state that the “extensive use of explosive weapons” in Gaza has created “one of the most complex explosive ordnance contamination environments in recent history.”

Since October 2023, 280 people have been killed and another 1,175 injured in explosive ordnance incidents in the territory, according to the UN Mine Action Service. The actual number of people killed and injured after encountering explosive ordnance “remains unknown and is believed to be underestimated,” according to the report.

“In Gaza, more than 918,000 people are estimated to be living in close proximity to identified explosive ordnance threats,” the report states, though “the actual number of people at risk is significantly higher.”

Meanwhile in the West Bank, more than 3,000 explosive ordnance items were reported last year.

Access constraints and a massive funding shortfall of $120 million have limited the capacity of organizations to “assess, mark and mitigate hazards.”

“Where explosive ordnance cannot be addressed, humanitarian operations, debris management and infrastructure repair are delayed or made more dangerous,” according to the report.

“Contamination also constitutes a major barrier to safe, informed, voluntary and dignified return,” the organizations add. “Explosive ordnance embedded in homes, neighborhoods, agricultural land, public infrastructure and rubble prevent Palestinians from safely returning to their homes and communities.”

Ramiz Alakbarov, a senior UN official, said in late September after a three-day visit to Gaza that communities were “sheltering in intolerable conditions, often at below sea level.” In one displacement site, Alakbarov said, “unexploded remnants of war risk being washed directly onto the tents by heavy rains.”

More than 830,000 boys and girls were returning to school in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, the UN children’s fund UNICEF said on 10 September as the new academic year began.

However, children’s access to education was being disrupted by “violence, displacement, movement restrictions and incidents affecting schools and surrounding communities.”

Around 225 education-related incidents – including those occurring in or around schools and on the way to and from class – were documented in the West Bank during the first half of the year, affecting more than 150 schools, 20,450 students and 850 education personnel.

“Ten Palestinian children were killed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, during the summer break between June and the first week of September 2026,” UNICEF noted. “In addition, since the start of the year, more than 1,700 Palestinian children have been displaced due to settler violence, access restrictions and administrative demolitions.”

The Global Education Cluster and its two lead agencies – UNICEF and Save the Children – stated that the start of the new academic year was beginning “with profound uncertainty” for Palestinian children in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

“In Gaza, normal formal schooling remains unavailable for a third consecutive year,” the Education Cluster states in a report published in September. “In the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, violence, movement restrictions, school closures and fiscal pressures interrupt attendance and disrupt learning.”

In the West Bank, the Education Cluster has documented “16 demolition incidents affecting 17 schools and more than 1,500 students; four of these incidents occurred during 2026.” More than 80 schools face demolition orders, “affecting nearly 13,000 students and 1,100 education personnel.”

Additionally, six schools operated by UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestine refugees, in East Jerusalem have been forced to close by Israel, two of them reportedly “occupied and used as municipal offices.”

Schools in Jenin, Nur Shams and Tulkarm refugee camps remain inaccessible due to an ongoing Israeli military takeover of those areas in the northern West Bank.

Settler violence forced the abandonment of 10 schools serving more than 360 students in the West Bank, while the Palestinian Authority’s financial crisis resulted in irregular and reduced teacher salaries and a three-day school week for students.

Meanwhile, an estimated 200,000 boys and girls in Gaza have “no access to structured learning.”

Nearly 100 percent of Gaza’s schools have been damaged, the vast majority “requiring major rehabilitation or reconstruction.”

“The most vulnerable children will be left furthest behind,” the report states. “Children with disabilities, conflict-related injuries or without parental care – as well as displaced children and adolescent girls face the greatest barriers to enrollment, attendance and participation.”

Huge funding shortfalls for the humanitarian education response for 2026 were already “forcing learning-space closures and reversing recent gains.”

The UN Development Program said in September that it was “clearing rubble and reopening routes to help students and teachers safely access schools, universities and learning spaces” in Gaza.

“Every school, university and road made accessible again helps keep education going, restores hope and creates the conditions for early recovery,” the agency added.

On 23 September, Al Mezan warned of “an imminent humanitarian health, and environmental catastrophe as winter approaches” in Gaza, where “hundreds of thousands of displaced persons remain in dilapidated tents that offer no adequate protection.”

“This is compounded by continued restrictions on the entry of humanitarian assistance, fuel and medical supplies, further aggravating the vulnerability of the civilian population and leaving civilians exposed to cold, hunger and disease,” Al Mezan added.

With the arrival of winter rain, the accumulation of solid waste threatens “to turn places of civilian displacement into environments conducive to the spread of disease and epidemics, at a time when the healthcare system has been severely degraded and is unable to respond adequately to widespread outbreaks.”

OCHA said that more than 450 displacement sites in Gaza hosting nearly 500,000 people are at high risk of flooding.

Nearly 100 percent of the population in Gaza “remains in urgent need of shelter and basic household assistance and 65 percent of households continue to survive in tents and makeshift shelters offering almost no protection from the elements,” according to OCHA.

During the first two weeks of September, “communicable diseases accounted for 13 percent of all consultations” at more than 200 health sites in Gaza, Al Mezan said.

“Acute respiratory infections remain the most frequently reported condition, followed by acute watery diarrhea and skin diseases,” Al Mezan added.

“Cases of impetigo, a highly contagious bacterial skin infection primarily affecting infants and young children, continued to be reported.” A new case of acute flaccid paralysis – a severe medical condition associated with viral infections including poliovirus – was also reported, bringing the total cases so far this year to 26.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said at the end of September that water production from two seawater desalination plants in southern Gaza had dropped “due to the lack of spare parts and equipment.” The lower output raises “concerns over drinking water supplies for approximately 500,000 people in Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis.”

An estimated three-quarters of Gaza’s population relies on drinking water distributed by truck, the UN office added.

Two temporary dumping sites in central Gaza exceeded their capacity and closed during September, “raising concerns that Israeli restrictions on access to Gaza’s landfills” in currently inaccessible areas “result in increased public health risks,” OCHA stated.

On 28 September, drone-fired missiles in the al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City killed Amal al-Eijla, a 19-year-old woman in her seventh month of pregnancy, and her unborn child. The woman’s husband was critically injured in the attack, according to the Palestinian Center for Human Rights.

That same day, the Israeli military claimed that it had “eliminated” Shadi Abu Hasira, who it claimed was “a key money exchanger in Hamas’ military wing” the previous day.

The Israeli military claimed on 27 September that it had “eliminated” Muhammad Gabain, who it said was “a Hamas commander involved in holding hostages” in Gaza. The military said that Gabain was killed on 22 September.

On 27 September, fire from Israeli military vehicles killed Ghazi al-Arbeed, 69.

That same day, Tariq al-Masri, 17, was shot in the head and killed in Khan Younis. The gunfire came from Israeli military positions on the eastern side of the so-called “yellow line” marking the areas under the Israeli military’s full control.

That same day, Oday Abd al-Assar, 28, was killed in an Israeli drone attack in al-Mawasi. The Israeli military claimed that al-Assar was “a sniper in Hamas’ military wing.”

On 26 September, Muhammad al-Shakhreet, 8, was killed inside his family’s tent after being struck by a bullet in his stomach. Israeli soldiers stationed behind the “yellow line” opened fire on tents in the displacement site in al-Mawasi, according to PCHR.

That same day, an Israeli drone-fired missile killed Saher Saqer, 31, in Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. The Israeli military claimed that it had “eliminated” Saqer, who it said “infiltrated Israeli territory” on 7 October 2023 and drove the motorcycle used to abduct two Israelis and transfer them into Gaza.

The Israeli military published a video purportedly showing Saqer wearing civilian clothing and driving a vehicle with an Israeli woman being restrained by another man behind him while they are surrounded by several other men, some of them carrying guns.

The Israeli military claimed on 25 September that it had “eliminated” Hassan Siyam and Adham Ziyara, who it claimed were operatives in the military wing of Hamas, two days earlier. The military claimed that Siyam had “infiltrated Israeli territory” on 7 October 2023 and was involved in the holding of several Israelis captured that day.

The Israeli military also said that it had “eliminated” Jabr Muqbil the previous day. The military said that Muqbil was an operative with the armed wing of Hamas and led a money exchange network used to fund the resistance group.

The military also claimed that it had killed Hasan al-Batta on 24 September and claimed that the man was a sniper in the military wing of Hamas.

On 25 September, Qusay Hillis, 20, succumbed to injuries sustained in an earlier Israeli attack.

That same day, Ibrahim Muhsin, 33, was killed by a drone-fired missile in a cemetery near Nuseirat refugee camp and Muhammad al-Rajab, 32, was killed by drone-fired missiles while walking near Al-Aqsa University in the Khan Younis area.

The Israeli military claimed that the two men were involved in the military wing of Hamas.

On 24 September, the Israeli military claimed that it had “eliminated” Mahmoud Awad, who it said was a “Hamas commander who took part in holding seven Israeli civilians hostage in Gaza.” The military said that Awad had been killed days earlier.

The Israeli military stated on 24 September that it killed Muhammad Abu Alwan the previous day, describing him as Hamas’ chief financial officer.

Sixteen Palestinians were killed and 50 others injured in Israeli attacks in Gaza the last two days of September.

Iman Abd al-Al, 21, was killed after Israeli military aircraft fired a missile at a residential building near Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital on 30 September, according to the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, which said that four other people were injured in the strike.

That same day, five people were killed, including a woman and a child, and 15 others injured when the Israeli military targeted a minibus towing another vehicle in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood near Gaza City.

Shurouq Hamouda, 32, Yusif al-Hamarna, 17, Ammar al-Sharafi, 40, Muhammad Abu Ghaben, 51 and Sameh Eid, 30, were killed in the strike.

The Israeli military stated that it had killed al-Sharafi, claiming that the slain man was a commander in the armed wing of Hamas and was “eliminated in an aerial strike to remove the threat he posed.” In its announcement, the military claimed that “steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance,” but made no mention of the four people killed and many others injured in the strike.

The Israeli military stated that it “eliminated” Bilal Samiri in Khan Younis on 30 September, who it said was an operative of Islamic Jihad. The Palestinian Center for Human Rights stated that a girl was injured in the same strike.

The Israeli military also claimed that Muhammad al-Najjar, a journalist who was killed in southern Gaza that same day, was a member of the armed wing of Hamas.

The military gave the same boilerplate justification for the killing of a journalist that it has for dozens of other Palestinians it has targeted killed in Gaza since the nominal ceasefire, stating that al-Najjar had “advanced attacks against [Israeli] troops and Israeli civilians and operated to restore the [Hamas’] capabilities.” The military also published an image purportedly showing an unarmed al-Najjar wearing civilian clothing and giving a victory hand gesture while standing in front of a burning object in Israel on 7 October 2023.

The Gaza Government Media Office stated that al-Najjar’s death brings to 263 the number of journalists killed by Israel in Gaza since 7 October 2023. Al-Najjar worked for the Holy Quran Radio station affiliated with the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, the media office added.

Four people were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the al-Fakhoura area of Jabaliya on 29 September, according to Al Mezan. The rights group said that most of their “bodies were torn apart.”

That same day, Rania Saed, 17, succumbed to injuries sustained by Israeli fire in a displacement camp in al-Mawasi, near Khan Younis, on 25 September, the Palestinian Center for Human Rights said.

Also on 29 September, an Israeli drone attack on a residential building in Gaza City killed Izzedine al-Bik, 47, and Muhannad Abu Foul, 25. The Israeli military claimed that al-Bik commanded one of five regional brigades of the armed wing of Hamas and “posed an immediate threat to [Israeli military] troops and Israeli civilians.”

That same day, fire from Israeli military vehicles killed Ahmad Abu Moor, 21.

The Israeli military later stated that it killed two operatives of resistance factions in separate strikes on 29 September.

The military claimed that Muhammad Abu al-Shaar, who was killed in Gaza City, was a commander in the armed wing of Hamas who “infiltrated Kibbutz Beeri” on 7 October 2023 and “took part in the abduction” of six Israelis. The military also claimed that Musab Balbisi, who was killed in Jabaliya, was a commander in the military wing of Islamic Jihad and “infiltrated Israeli territory” on 7 October 2023.

Neil Tobin, the deputy head of the UN human rights office in Palestine, said at the end of September that “the reality for Palestinian detainees is horrific.”

Israel was holding 9,329 Palestinians as of September. One-third of them were being held without charge or trial under administrative detention orders, according to the UN office.

Nearly 1,400 Palestinians, most of them from Gaza, were being held “as ‘unlawful combatants,’ also a form of administrative detention,’” Tobin added.

“The patterns described by Palestinian detainees in our interviews with them have been consistent across different Israeli detention facilities, and regardless of the time of their detention or release, indicating that the use of torture and ill-treatment is widespread and systematic,” Tobin said.

“Sexual and gender-based violence against Palestinian men and women is also extensive in Israel’s detention system.”

The death of Mutaz al-Atrash, 21, in an Israeli military prison in the West Bank was reported during September. Al-Atrash had been held without charge or trial for nearly a year, according to Wafa.

At least 92 Palestinians, including a boy, have died in Israeli custody since 7 October 2023, OCHA stated in mid-September.

Additionally, the UN human rights office has “documented at least five Palestinians from the West Bank who died in Israeli custody shortly after being shot by Israeli forces,” OCHA added.

Haaretz newspaper reported in August that the bodies of an estimated 1,700 Palestinians are being held by Israel “for bargaining purposes, even though there are currently no Israelis being held hostage by Palestinian organizations.”

Yasmin al-Bursh, the wife of Adnan al-Bursh – a prominent orthopedic surgeon from Gaza who was died under suspected conditions of torture in Israeli custody after his arrest in December 2023 – called for the release of her husband’s body in a statement delivered to the UN Human Rights Council in late September.

According to Physicians for Human Rights-Israel, Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza who has been held without charge or trial since December 2024, testified during a 30 August visit by his attorney that he continues to be assaulted by Israeli prison guards, who punch and kick him and beat him with batons.

“He also reported being deliberately deprived of sleep through persistent noise and loudspeakers used throughout the night,” Physicians for Human Rights-Israel added. “According to Abu Safiya, he was assaulted following his previous attorney visit and warned not to speak about the conditions of his detention.”

(The Electronic Intifada)

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