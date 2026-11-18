The number of Palestinian journalists held in Israeli prisons has risen to 38, including five women, following the arrest of journalist Mohammed Atiq in Jenin, northern West Bank, early Sunday, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

In a statement, the PPS said two journalists from the Gaza Strip have remained forcibly disappeared since October 7, 2023, with no clear information about their whereabouts or detention conditions.

Israeli authorities also continue to detain journalist Samer Khweira from Nablus despite a court order for his release late last week. Prosecutors requested a further 144-hour extension of his detention to consider issuing an administrative detention order against him.

The PPS said Israeli authorities were also prosecuting journalist Said Hassanein, from 1948 occupied Palestine, over his journalistic work and views.

Meanwhile, journalist Bushra al-Tawil has been held in solitary confinement for more than two months. The organization reported repeated raids on her cell, physical abuse, the use of tear gas, denial of basic rights and restrictions on visits by her legal representatives.

The PPS described these practices as part of a broader pattern of abuse against Palestinian prisoners, including torture, physical assaults and deprivation of fundamental rights. It noted that more than 260 journalists have been martyred in Gaza since the beginning of Israel’s military offensive.

The organization urged international human rights groups to intervene, secure the release of detained journalists, disclose the fate of those forcibly disappeared and end al-Tawil’s solitary confinement.

Palestinian prisoner freed after 22 years

In a separate development on Sunday, Israeli authorities released Palestinian prisoner Hassan Mohammed Ahmed, known as Abu Kamila, from Askar refugee camp east of Nablus, after he completed a 22-year prison sentence.

Abu Kamila was arrested on November 16, 2004, when he was just 17 years old and attending his final year of high school. He subsequently received a 22-year sentence, which he served in full.

His release comes as Palestinian prisoners’ rights organizations report that approximately 9,400 Palestinians remain detained in more than 23 Israeli prisons, detention centers and interrogation facilities.

The detainees include 87 women, around 380 children and thousands held under administrative detention without charge or trial.

Among those imprisoned are 1,320 Palestinians from Gaza classified by Israeli authorities as “unlawful combatants.”

The figures do not include thousands of additional Palestinians reportedly held in military camps and other detention facilities, including secret sites operated by the Israeli military.

Among the most prominent is the Sde Teiman detention facility, where comprehensive official information about detainee numbers, their conditions and whereabouts remain unavailable.

(Palinfo)

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