Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Paraguayan President Pedro Alliana has promised to support the investigation into the collapse of Ueno Bank as depositors continue demanding the return of their savings and question the political establishment responsible for overseeing the institution.

In his first address to the nation on Monday, November 16, Alliana said his government would make the resources legally available to it accessible to prosecutors investigating the scandal. “Paraguayans deserve to know the truth,” he said, according to Telesur.

The crisis began on November 3, when the Central Bank of Paraguay (BCP) placed Ueno Bank under a resolution process after finding that its solvency ratio had fallen below half the required minimum. The regulator identified weaknesses in the quality of assets, operations involving related companies, and deficiencies in documentation.

The bank’s closure left nearly three million customers unable to access their accounts—a figure equivalent to almost two-thirds of Paraguay’s adult population. Public funds and pension resources had also been deposited in the private bank, raising concerns among retirees and workers about the security of their contributions.

Protests continue, with affected depositors demanding their money and accountability from the government. Unions and social movements called for the seizure of assets belonging to those implicated and opposing the use of public funds to cover the losses.

Peña’s removal and Alliana’s links to Ueno

The scandal led to the impeachment and removal of President Santiago Peña on November 6, despite his earlier resignation. His vice president, Alliana, succeeded him and is expected to complete the term through August 2028.

Peña had been a shareholder in the business group associated with Ueno until 2025 and had appointed former Ueno executive Carlos Carvallo to head the central bank. Prosecutors are investigating the placement of public and pension funds in the bank and whether Peña used his position to benefit it.

According to a November 13 mainstream report, prosecutors added a criminal association charge against Peña and alleged that he personally received illicit payments, including envelopes containing US $200,000. A judge also ordered Peña transferred to a military prison on November 16, according to another report.

Alliana has also faced questions about his relationship with Ueno. On November 4, he confirmed that he held a savings certificate worth 4 billion guaraníes at the bank, which he used as collateral for a 4.5-billion-guaraní loan, approximately US $721,000. He argued that his own deposit demonstrated that he had not known about the bank’s financial problems before the intervention.

The Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation involving Peña, Alliana, and other officials. Opposition lawmakers had sought impeachment proceedings against both men, but Alliana was not impeached.

Alliana’s succession has also raised doubts about how much will change. Both he and Peña belong to the far-right Colorado Party, and Alliana, as well as Peña, is a longtime ally of former President Horacio Cartes, the party’s powerful leader. The continuation of the same political and economic networks in government has fueled skepticism among Paraguayans, who see the crisis as a result of the far-right oligarchy’s control over the state.

Mansion search and depositors’ demands

On November 8, prosecutors searching Peña’s luxury residence in San Bernardino discovered a concealed reinforced room behind a false wall. Authorities initially struggled to open it, prompting widespread speculation about its contents.

On November 10, investigators opened the room after Peña indicated where to find a key. Prosecutor Silvia González said it was empty and had been described to her as a panic room. The property was placed under the administration of Paraguay’s agency for seized assets.

In his Monday address, Alliana said more than 1.8 million depositors had received payments of up to 40 minimum monthly wages through the deposit guarantee fund, which had disbursed approximately US $640 million. He also said authorities had preliminarily identified around US $600 million in sound assets that could help recover pension funds; the identification of those assets does not mean the money has already been returned.

Alliana said approximately 32,000 pensioners who received payments through Ueno would begin receiving their pensions and annual bonuses on November 16 and 17. He also announced planned spending cuts of around US $1 billion in the 2027 budget.

Nevertheless, Telesur reported that around 200,000 people had yet to recover all their funds, including approximately 25,000 who had not received any payment. Depositors continue to demand full repayment, while the legal deposit guarantee is capped at 75 minimum monthly wages per depositor.

For workers, pensioners and families whose money remains inaccessible, the replacement of Peña by another Colorado Party leader has yet to answer the central questions: who benefited from the bank’s operations, who allowed public resources to remain there, if there will be real justice, and who will ultimately bear the losses.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SL

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