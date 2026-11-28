Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Paraguay’s former Economy and Finance Minister Carlos Fernández Valdovinos surrendered to police on Friday, November 27, after prosecutors ordered his arrest in connection with the collapse of Ueno Bank, local media reported. The arrest comes days after the detention of Francisco Peña, brother of ousted President Santiago Peña.

According to a statement from Paraguay’s Public Ministry reported by Sputnik, Fernández Valdovinos is being investigated for alleged self-serving administration, aggravated bribery, criminal association, and money laundering.

On July 28, 2025, while still in office, Fernández Valdovinos authorized the placement of 250 billion guaraníes (approximately US $39 million) from Paraguay’s public-sector pension fund, the Caja Fiscal, in Ueno Bank.

In August 2026, after leaving the ministry but while still serving on the board of the binational Itaipú hydroelectric plant, he signed a two-year consulting contract with Grupo Vázquez, Ueno Bank’s controlling shareholder, worth at least US $600,000. Prosecutors suspect that the contract concealed payment for his authorization to deposit public pension funds in the bank. They are also investigating an alleged network of government officials and banking regulators who favored the business conglomerate.

Peña’s brother also arrested

On Monday, November 23, police arrested Francisco Peña and his wife, Rocío Caballero Bosch. The following day, the Public Ministry announced charges against the couple and expanded the charges against the former president to include money laundering and aggravated bribery.

On Wednesday, Judge Osmar Legal ordered Francisco Peña’s pretrial detention and placed Caballero Bosch under house arrest. Prosecutors are investigating financial transactions involving the couple’s company, PEAR SRL, and Grupo Vázquez.

Depositors still awaiting their money

The crisis began on November 3 when Paraguay’s Central Bank intervened in Ueno Bank over its insolvency and suspected irregular lending to companies linked to Grupo Vázquez. The collapse affected nearly three million customers and jeopardized the resources of several pension funds. Former Central Bank President Carlos Carvallo and several Ueno executives are also facing criminal charges.

As Orinoco Tribune reported on November 16, approximately 200,000 depositors had yet to recover all their savings, including 25,000 who had received nothing. Although authorities identified some US $600 million in assets potentially available to repay pension funds, identifying those assets does not amount to recovering the money.

The Institute of Social Security (IPS) alone was seeking to recover more than US $500 million from the failed bank. On November 27, Paraguayan reports indicated that negotiations to transfer assets to other banks to compensate depositors were ongoing and that the process could take six months, with a possible extension of another six.

Skepticism over the far-right establishment

As previously reported by Orinoco Tribune, Peña’s impeachment on November 6 brought his vice president, Pedro Alliana, to power. Both are longtime allies of former President Horacio Cartes, who maintains considerable control over Paraguay’s ruling far-right Colorado Party.

Alliana himself acknowledged having a deposit certificate worth four billion guaraníes at Ueno Bank, which he used as collateral for a loan. Opposition lawmakers had sought to impeach both Peña and Alliana, but only Peña was removed. His promises to investigate the scandal and compensate its victims have not dispelled skepticism among Paraguayans about the willingness of the same political establishment to dismantle the networks that enabled the fraud.

For Paraguay’s workers, pensioners, and families, the arrests will mean little unless they lead to the full recovery of their resources and accountability for the political and financial elites responsible for the crisis.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/JRE

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