In the presence of Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, an official ceremony was held in Caracas to sign two documents launching strategic partnerships to restore the oil industry’s electrical system and rehabilitate and maintain the National Electric System (SEN).

The first document was signed by the president of Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA), Héctor Andrés Obregón, and Siemens Energy President and Global CEO Christian Bruch, launching joint operations to restore the oil industry’s electrical system.

Bruch and Venezuelan Minister for Electric Energy Rolando then signed the document launching a strategic partnership between the ministry and Siemens Energy to rehabilitate and maintain the SEN.

Venezuelan government officials attending the event included Minister for Public Works Juan José Ramírez, Minister for Hydrocarbons Paula Henao, and Juan Fernández, president of the National Electric Corporation (CORPOELEC).

The signing of the documents will be fundamental to the country’s development under the Venezuela Reborn Plan, President Delcy Rodríguez said on Wednesday, Nov. 25. She emphasized that the goals of the Venezuela Reborn Plan depend on restoring the National Electric System, “and I know we are going to achieve it because we are working toward that.”

“This major agreement with Siemens for the thermoelectric facilities, the electrical stations, and PDVSA will be fundamental to this process of growth,” she said.

She told German Ambassador Volker Pellet that she was very pleased that the European nation was collaborating in Venezuela’s growth. She also welcomed Germany’s support during the difficult hours of the two earthquakes in June. She thanked the ambassador for his efforts to achieve the agreement. “The signing of the document launching an undertaking that we have pursued as a government. I thank the ambassador, who two years ago sent a message saying, ‘Let us work together.’ And that is what we are doing today.”

She thanked Siemens Energy President and Global CEO Christian Bruch and his delegation for attending.

The blockade prevented progress

On Nov. 25, Rodríguez recalled that Siemens Energy has been in the country for more than 70 years. “A large part of our thermoelectric facilities is Siemens, so I would say that the signing of these launch documents is historic. What they are saying, as its president emphasized, is that we should start working now.”

She emphasized that through diplomatic dialogue, “Venezuela, Europe, Germany in this case, can sign agreements in favor of our countries on what is important and relevant. Agreements of this nature benefit both countries.”

She recalled that Venezuela’s electrical system had been unable to access parts, components, and equipment for more than a decade. “In the specific case of Siemens Energy, we could not obtain them because of sanctions, and today we are making it possible. Today we know which part we need to replace. That is why I know this launch document will move forward very quickly, because the Ministry for Electric Energy, CORPOELEC, and PDVSA know exactly what we have to do, and we can do it quickly.”

She mentioned she had told both the Siemens and PDVSA teams: “Now let us get to work to restore the National Electric System and also restore Petróleos de Venezuela’s self-generation system and everything related to more efficient use of gas in the hydrocarbons industry, in a way that is consistent with the environment and nature. Siemens will also help in that direction.”

“Europe and Venezuela still have a great deal of future to build, and the restoration of the National Electric System is a fundamental milestone. We have signed the document launching this work so that we can get to work,” she said at the end of her remarks.

Siemens: More than 70 years in Venezuela

Earlier at the event, Minister for Public Works Juan José Ramírez recalled that Siemens Energy has a history in the country dating to 1954, or 72 years. “Seventy percent of our thermal generation facilities belong to this important company, Siemens, as do more than 50% of the electrical substations installed in the country. They are part of this group, which has come today once again to strengthen our country’s social and economic development.”

He said President Delcy Rodríguez had been behind the agreements and described the day as historic for the country, “because we have effectively succeeded in getting this technological development team to give us access to new technologies so that we can develop our National Electric System and achieve complete stabilization.”

Siemens anticipates a promising future

After the two documents were signed, Siemens Energy President and Global CEO Christian Bruch said, “This agreement is very special for us to strengthen the energy system in Venezuela, to help improve the gasoline and gas systems with PDVSA and Corpoelec.”

He added that the agreement was an opportunity to understand the country’s priorities in technology and energy, translating into more energy and more progress. He anticipated a successful future.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/JRE

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