Venezuela’s publicly owned petroleum company Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA) announced that it had controlled and extinguished a fire that broke out on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. in the macro-pit, receiving water from the crude oil dehydration process, located at the Baré Operating Center of the Petropiar joint venture, in the Orinoco Oil Belt, near El Tigre, Anzoategui state.
PDVSA noted that no people were injured and there were no impacts on operational and production processes in an important operation jointly performed between PDVSA and Chevron.
View this post on Instagram
After the fire, response protocols were activated immediately and specialized personnel and the necessary resources were deployed at the site to address the situation, according to the statement.
PDVSA announced that an expert technical committee will carry out an investigation to determine the causes of the incident.
“PDVSA reaffirms its commitment to the safety of its workers and the continuity of its operations in the service of the nation,” the text states.
(DiarioVea) by Yuleidys Hernández Toledo with Orinoco Tribune content
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/JRE/SL
Yuleidys Hernández Toledo
Yuleidys Hernández Toledo is a Venezuelan journalist whose work in Diario Vea has covered International, Economy, and Politics.