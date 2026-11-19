Venezuela’s publicly owned petroleum company Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA) announced that it had controlled and extinguished a fire that broke out on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. in the macro-pit, receiving water from the crude oil dehydration process, located at the Baré Operating Center of the Petropiar joint venture, in the Orinoco Oil Belt, near El Tigre, Anzoategui state.

PDVSA noted that no people were injured and there were no impacts on operational and production processes in an important operation jointly performed between PDVSA and Chevron.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PDVSA (@petroleosdevenezuela)

After the fire, response protocols were activated immediately and specialized personnel and the necessary resources were deployed at the site to address the situation, according to the statement.

PDVSA announced that an expert technical committee will carry out an investigation to determine the causes of the incident.

“PDVSA reaffirms its commitment to the safety of its workers and the continuity of its operations in the service of the nation,” the text states.

(DiarioVea) by Yuleidys Hernández Toledo with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

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