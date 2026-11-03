Pedophile President: Trump and Epstein Argued Over Who Would Take 13-Year-Old’s Virginity, New House Report States

By Alan MacLeod – Oct 30, 2026

A new Democrat-led House Committee on the Judiciary report released this week sheds more light on President Donald Trump’s close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. The document, entitled “‘We Have Certain Things in Common, Jeffrey’: The Case Against Donald Trump Emerging in the Epstein Files and DOJ’s Desperate Efforts to Cover it Up,” is based on the accounts of 11 women, five of whom alleged Trump raped or sexually assaulted them in the presence of the disgraced financier. Two of those women were 13-year-old children at the time of the alleged events.

The report portrays both Trump and former US Special Representative for Global Partnerships Paolo Zampolli as being members of Epstein’s trafficking inner circle, and catalogs how Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ) “actively obstructed the Epstein investigation into any co-conspirators” and attempted to block the release of the Epstein Files in order to protect the president.

Even so, Trump’s name still appears roughly 38,000 times in the released Epstein Files, with Epstein himself claiming that he introduced Trump’s future wife Melania to him, and that the pair first had sex aboard his infamous “Lolita Express” jet. Melania was, at the time, a model working for Zampolli’s agency.

A host of women come forward

Beatrice Keul – In 1993, Miss Switzerland Beatrice Keul was in New York City competing in Trump’s American Dream Pageant. It was there that she met both the future president and Jeffrey Epstein. Trump offered to secure her a place at New York University, and for Zampolli to arrange her visa. Epstein, she said, described himself as “Don’s best friend.”

Keul went to a suite in the Plaza Hotel for what she thought was a meeting about NYU. However, upon entering the suite, she said, Trump grabbed her from behind and “brutally” raped her, tearing her dress and causing bleeding and bruising across her body.

“Katie Johnson” – (a pseudonym) alleges in a lawsuit that Trump raped and sexually abused her on multiple occasions in 1994, when she was just 13 years old. At an Epstein party in New York, she states that she was ordered to strip down to her underwear, massage Epstein, and touch Trump’s penis. Trump and Epstein argued over who would take her virginity, with Epstein getting angry and “violently raping her” when he found out Trump had already done so.

Johnson also alleges that Trump and Epstein threatened to kill her if she went to the authorities, stating “we will make you disappear like [name redacted].”

In a separate complaint, Johnson said that, on another occasion, she pleaded with Trump to wear a condom, to which he struck her in the face and screamed that he “would do whatever he wanted.” After he finished, Johnson claimed that Trump threw money at her and screamed “get a fucking abortion.”

Jane Doe 4 – Another 13-year-old allegedly assaulted by Trump was Jane Doe 4. She told the FBI that, in 1983, she bit Trump while performing oral sex on him, in response to which he hit her in the face. She said that Epstein flew her to New York City on multiple occasions, where she was offered up as “fresh meat” at “intimate gatherings with other, prominent, wealthy men,” where she was “brutally and forcibly battered, assaulted, and raped by these other men.”

Stacey Williams – Williams, a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, dated Epstein in the 1990s. While at Trump’s Christmas party at the Plaza Hotel, she said that Trump groped her in front of Epstein. “His hands were all over me. They were on my breasts, they were on my butt, they were on, you know, my hips, up and down,” she said. Epstein berated her for letting Trump touch her.

Jill Harth – Harth alleges that in 1993, Trump bundled her into his daughter’s bedroom at Mar-a-Lago, kissed and groped her, and prevented her from leaving.

Jane Doe 1 – At just 14 years old, Epstein brought her to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, telling him “this is a good one, huh?” to which Trump responded “Yes.” She described in detail the sexual abuse she received from Epstein and others, but did not name Trump as one of those individuals.

Maria Farmer – Epstein’s former assistant alleges that, while at the financier’s New York City office, Donald Trump marched into the office in an imposing “predatory” manner. Epstein then appeared and told Trump that Farmer was “not for you,” escorting him to another room where Farmer believes another girl was waiting. She also stated that Trump said he “thought she was 16” although she was actually 25 at the time.

“Kate” – Kate (another pseudonym) states that Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell introduced her to Trump, “with the clear understanding that she was available for sex.” This sex, she said, did not happen. However, in 1997, the British tabloid The Sunday Mirror ran a story reporting how “America’s best known billionaire Donald Trump has fallen under the spell of a 20-year-old English girl” (Kate). It also noted that Maxwell had “introduced several of her attractive friends” to Trump. The Sunday Mirror was owned by Ghislaine’s father, Robert Maxwell, until his death in 1991.

Obfuscating reality

Many of these allegations were already publicly available. But the fact that they are appearing in an official government publication is highly significant, especially as the report concludes that “there is more than enough evidence” against Trump and that he “must be investigated and prosecuted.”

It also goes into detail analyzing what it sees as a “relentless” Trump Department of Justice cover-up in order to protect the president. In vociferously defending themselves, the report notes, Trump and his team have been caught telling “brazen lies” about his relationship with Epstein.

Among those, it notes, is Trump’s claim that he kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago after he was caught being a “creep.” This assertion, it notes, is contradicted by Trump himself. A 2009 document detailing a conversation between Trump, his Mar-a-Lago manager, and his legal team shows that Trump admitted and his manager confirmed that Epstein “was never asked to leave” the premises. “This document remains under redaction in the DOJ database, in clear violation of federal law,” the House report notes.

In 2024, Trump also took to social media to insist that he was “never on Epstein’s plane.” Yet flight records show that he, in fact, flew at least eight different times on the “Lolita Express” during the 1990s alone.

Furthermore, the report takes aim at Trump’s Department of Justice, which, it claims, has attempted to obfuscate the truth and prevent the public from knowing more about the case. “To cover up” Trump’s relationship to Epstein, it states, the “DOJ has actively obstructed the Epstein investigation into any co-conspirators, attempted to prevent the release of the Epstein files, and then released an incomplete and heavily redacted set to the public—all while withholding key information about Trump in the process.”

As a result, it concludes, the DOJ has effectively “given a pass to all the individuals who took part in this decades-long, multibillion-dollar international sex trafficking ring that victimized over 1,000 women and girls.”

Prospects for justice

While the report makes many explosive allegations and explicitly calls for a special investigation and prosecution, it is unlikely that it will lead to real consequences, at least in the short term. The report was authored by House Democrats, who are the minority in Congress, and are unable to compel witness testimony or solicit documents through subpoenas without some Republican support. Few Republicans have voiced support for more transparency into Epstein, and those who have, such as Thomas Massie or Marjorie Taylor Greene, have been attacked and marginalized by the party.

The potential for the investigation could dramatically change if Democrats win back power in either chamber, but it would rely on them following through on their rhetoric and actually prosecuting the president. Historically, Democrats have shown little interest in declaring a political civil war. This is compounded by former president Bill Clinton’s own ties to Epstein.

The White House brushed off the report as “nothing more than a desperate attempt by crazed Democrats to distract Americans from the surging Republican momentum driven by President Trump’s historic achievements.”

It remains completely uncertain whether Trump will face real consequences as a result of this report. What is clear, however, is that his relationship with the world’s most notorious pedophile sex trafficker is a lot closer than many people understand.

MintPress News has been closely covering the development of the Epstein story. Our “Too Big to Fail” series details Epstein’s connections with US intelligence and foreign intelligence, and organized crime, and how sexualized blackmail became an institutionalized tool of the national security state.

Earlier this year, we published an investigation detailing the close relationship between Epstein and star academic Noam Chomsky, the latter considering Epstein to be his “best friend.”

For more on the Maxwell family’s close connections to US and Israeli state power, read our investigation, “The CIA, Mossad, and Epstein: Unraveling the Intelligence Ties of The Maxwell Family.”

And to catch up on recent Epstein-related news, read our recent report, “Ten Epstein Revelations You Might Have Missed.”

(MintPress News)

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