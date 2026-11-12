By Brian Berletic – Nov 9, 2026

In its expanding war on multipolarism, the US tries to subordinate healthcare and pharmaceuticals worldwide to shareholder profit, while China builds up partners through local production, showing that US hegemony is not unstoppable.

The answer, in short, is multipolarism. More specifically, it consists of examining the components of US power and creating alternatives that can compete with and ultimately displace them.

This includes the more obvious aspects of US power, which include military capabilities, but also a wide spectrum of economic capabilities, from industry and energy to finance and information, and the means to facilitate their transfer between nations and regions of the planet independent of US control.

The massive industrial power of China, and even of smaller industrial powers like Russia, has demonstrated the ability of nations among the multipolar world to not only match but by far surpass the many capabilities that have hitherto enabled US primacy for decades.

Russia’s building of massive state-owned enterprises overseeing the efficient research, development, and mass production of weapons and ammunition capable of overwhelming what had previously been uncontested US military industrial capacity in the context of the US proxy war on Russia in Ukraine is perhaps the most obvious example of this in practice.

China’s ability to outproduce the US in terms of ships 200 to 1 is another example.

There are also the many and multiplying financial and trade networks being used to circumvent US economic coercion through sanctions in the form of CIPS, BRICS Pay, and mBridge.

Understanding how multipolarism serves as a means of contesting and overcoming the unwarranted power the US abuses globally is best served by examining a specific industry the US dominates and uses as a means of subordinating entire populations to its purpose of expanding power and profit.

Pharmaceuticals: profit versus purpose

Pharmaceuticals is a critical industry virtually every human being on Earth depends on for health and thus all other aspects of their life. Accessible and affordable medication is considered a fundamental right by millions of people as well as governments around the world, including the People’s Republic of China (PRC), while, unsurprisingly, the US government and the corporations that have captured and control it do not.

For the US, healthcare in general and pharmaceuticals specifically are just more products enabling shareholder primacy, the maximizing of wealth for company shareholders above all other interests, including human life itself.

This has created for even US citizens themselves the daily dilemma of choosing between paying bills, feeding their family, filling their vehicle’s fuel tank, or seeing a doctor to address potentially life-threatening health conditions, and then whether to address those conditions or…

(QOSHE)

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