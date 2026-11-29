Spain’s conservative Popular Party (PP) won Sunday’s general election, and its candidate, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, could govern with the support of the far-right Vox party. With more than 80% of the votes counted, the two parties together won 184 seats in the Congress of Deputies, according to preliminary results reported by Telesur.

The PP was the most-voted party in the November 29 election, with 32.5% of the vote and 133 seats, four fewer than in 2023.

Vox grew from 33 to 53 seats, consolidating its position as the third political force. Telesur reported that this brought the right-wing total to 184 seats in the 350-seat chamber. The Socialist Party (PSOE) of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez finished second with 29% of the vote and 115 seats.

On the left, the Catalan pro-independence party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) jumped from seven to 11 seats, more than the left-wing Frente Amplio (Broad Front) coalition, which won 10.

In the Basque Country, left EH Bildu won seven seats and clearly outperformed the Basque Nationalist Party, which won five. Junts won five seats, and Adelante Andalucía (Ahead Andalusia) entered parliament with four. Meanwhile, the Podemos party lost its parliamentary representation.

Sánchez, who was at PSOE headquarters in Madrid, called Feijóo to congratulate him and acknowledge the result obtained by the Popular Party in the general election.

Spain’s system does not elect the prime minister directly. After the final results are in, the king consults the parties and proposes a candidate, and the Congress of Deputies votes on the investiture. A candidate needs 176 seats in the first round, and a simple majority in a second vote 48 hours later. If the PP and Vox retain a combined total above 176 seats, Feijóo could win the vote on the first ballot.

The preliminary results open the possibility of a government led by Feijóo with Vox’s parliamentary support, potentially ending eight years of PSOE government.

(Telesur)

Share this story