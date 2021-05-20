Port Resistance: The Autonomous Zone at the Heart of Colombian Protests
By Joshua Collins – May 17, 2021
Meet the kids of Cali, who make up the soul of a national revolution
Cali, Colombia- A few hundred young women enter Puerto Resistencia, (Port Resistance) the heart of protests here in Cali, with their fists raised to the air in a gesture of defiance against the state that has been killing them in the streets for weeks. They are cheered by the dozens of primera línea, or “front line” protesters who defend the square — youths clad in improvised riot gear with homemade shields that have repelled countless police attacks on this autonomous zone they have carved out with sweat, tears and blood.
They dance in the streets. They hug. They are proud, joyful and fiercely defiant. They celebrate the fact that for today this autonomous zone in a poor neighborhood of Cali, which has endured so much violence in recent weeks, remains firmly in control of the community that has taken it’s destiny and security into its own hands.
No one at Port Resistance seems to have last names when they speak to me, and I have doubts the first names they give me are correct either. The atmosphere is permeated by a fear of being persecuted, killed or simply disappeared by Colombian state forces.
As I inspect the autonomous zone, a man wearing a United Nations vest asks a passing youth from the primera línea who is in charge.
“We don’t have leaders,” the kid responds. “Colombia killed our leaders. You can speak to the community.”
Even before protesters took to the streets by the thousands in this South American nation and police began killing them by the dozens, the assassination of social leaders in Colombia has been an endemic issue. The national strike in Colombia was spurred not only by the tax proposal that got so much attention from analysts in the early days of the movement, but by rising violence amid what critics see as failed promises on the part Duque’s administration regarding the peace deal; rising poverty and inequality; and the killing of 310 social leaders, human rights defenders and activists in 2020 (an additional 57 killed so far in 2021, according to Indepaz).
This community now stands on its own. They’ve lost faith in the institutions that were supposedly created to protect them. In a powerful symbol of their motives, a banner stretches across the square that reads “Less police, more libraries.”
A few weeks ago, they had more allies. The Minga, a communal indigenous protest that represents various communities in the nearby department of Cauca, joined protesters in a rare united front of both rural and urban opposition forces. But the indigenous movement left the city after an attackby civilians wielding firearms left 8 of them wounded. The soul of the resistance now lies with those who forged its inception through fire and blood: the youth of Cali, and Puerto Resistencia is the beating heart of that movement.
And for those at the barricades in Cali, it has been deadly work.
Indepaz, a non-profit that tracks state violence and the implementation of the peace process, has identified 41 people who have been killed since protests began. Twenty-seven of those deaths, or 65%, have occurred in the streets of Cali, despite the fact that this city of 2.28 million makes up less than 5% of the population of Colombia.
Puerto Resistencia, known officially as Puerto Rellena, gained prominence during national strikes in 2019. But if Cali took a supporting role during past national protests, which were concentrated in the capital Bogotá, there is zero doubt that this time the Cali youth are the storied protagonists in a tale of drama and fire unfolding across the entire country.
The streets of Cali are fertile ground for the growth of a youth led revolution. The city suffers from an unemployment rate of over 20% (and that’s if you include all the people who work informally, either under the table or running microbusinesses in the streets’ who make up almost half of the city’s workforce). There is only one public university in the city, a startling statistic for the third largest city in Colombia, and the region is a hotbed for criminal activity and the operating base for various narco-trafficking groups — some of which have been accused of ties to the Colombian government.
Juan-Diego stands with a shield made from a construction sign in the center of the plaza, surveying a bunker made from improvised materials that serves as a supply depot. It is stocked with bottles of water, rocks and various first aid supplies. His face is hidden by a red shirt that he wears wrapped around his face.
“This government is corrupt. They’re thieves,” he says. “And they’re murderers. Voting will never change that. They’d never allow it. And so the people are in the streets. There’s no other way to get rid of the ratas con corbatas (rats in business suits).”
For a young man like Juan-Diego, who grew up here in Comuna 16, there is little hope he will ever have the opportunity to escape from a life of extreme poverty.
Colombia has the second highest rate of inequality in the Americas, and very little social mobility. Of 11 million people between ages 14 and 28, 3 million (27%) are neither employed nor in school. These youth, who have nothing to lose and have long felt abandoned by the state, are heavily represented in the ongoing protests. And at Puerto Resistencia, they are the ones manning the barricades, the homemade bunkers and the roadblocks that keep the police at bay.
Security at Puerto Resistencia is tight. Police aren’t allowed entry, and neither are Colombian media, who the community here feel has misrepresented protesters since April 28th, when national strikes began.
At each roadblock I have to cross to enter the area, primera línea protesters grill me. They want to know who I work for, what I’m doing, and they want to remind me that taking photos of anyone’s face without permission is strictly prohibited.
They relax when I tell them I’m international press, though some don’t like the fact that I’m a gringo. A lot of them believe, and with considerable evidence, that part of the reason police are so violent here is due to decades of US funding that allowed politicians and elites to create a military police state with a rather horrifying record of human rights abuses.
It doesn’t help that the chemical munitions being used to gas them in the streets, and even some of the bullets being used to kill them, are courtesy of Uncle Sam.
They call over other protesters in the square who have cellphones. They look at my website, which is in English, and scroll around trying to determine if I’m here to lie about what’s going on, or if I’m here to listen. They want the world to understand what they’re doing here, but they’ve been burned by some of the journalists they’ve allowed in and they’ve been heavily infiltrated by plainclothes police.
Eventually they let me pass.
The neighborhood police mini-station at Puerto Resistencia has been converted into a public library and adorned with art and murals by artists who support the movement. Near the precinct, an older woman cooks a massive pot of stew, which she distributes to anyone who wanders by. She declines to give her name.
“For a lot of these kids, this is the only food they will get all day,” she says. “While the rich complain about being inconvenienced by the roadblocks, these kids go home to empty pantries.”
The autonomous zone is covered by murals, works of art and slogans. “The police don’t look after me,” reads one piece, “my friends do.”
I play football for a few minutes with a ten year old kid in the center of the square. He is absolutely enchanted with the scene. I’ve been told by government officials and their media channels that these people are terrorists, vandals and armed rebels.
It just looks like a community to me. One that has been driven to extreme measures by economic neglect and state violence, sure, but one that appears to be caring for it’s own.
I see no terrorists here.
No other option
Hugo Ormudez is a community organizer in Siloé, another low income community that has been hard hit by police brutality since protests began. “These kids have zero access to education,” he says of the youth on the front lines of the protest. “They’ve been abandoned by the state. They have no access to any sort of vocational training, and little hope of ever getting a job for more than minimum wage. They know that under the current system, they will be strata 1 for life.”
Colombian neighborhoods are divided into strata, a numbered system to determine tax rates by the economic prospects of neighborhoods. The scale runs from 1, which describes extreme poverty, to 6, which is where the wealthy live in their gated communities and skyscrapers.
Ormudez goes on to explain that through these protests, many of the youth in low-income communities have found purpose and respect from their communities, many for the first time in their lives.
“That’s a powerful thing,” he says. “For the first time these youth are united with the communities they live in.”
Andrea Bernal is an activist in Cali. She agrees with Ormudez’s assessment. “It’s really beautiful to see,” she says. “A lot of these kids were so marginalized that they turned to crime to survive. I mean, they were malandros (thugs) ya know?,” she says laughing. “But now they’re proud to be primera línea. They’re proud to be part of the community, united against a government they feel has never cared about them.”
She shows me images from the social media accounts of some of the kids at the barricades. They post images of themselves with Colombian flags, chants and slogans from the protests, and vow to continue fighting until justice is achieved.
It’s a powerful example of how collective action can bring purpose and meaning to a population that has never had hope, a population that for all intents and purposes has been abandoned and exploited by a ruling class that has never cared about their future or welfare. For the kids in Cali, these protests have never been about tax reform. They are rather about survival itself.
Festivity as armor
By night, Puerto Resistencia often becomes a giant block party. The people of Cali are known for their love of a good party, and also for their love of salsa. Many people who have endured over a year of sporadic lockdowns and curfews seem to be expressing their support for the ongoing strikes by doing what Cali does best- rumba.
Th CAI (mini police station) is now a public library pic.twitter.com/6mnDjhLemC
— Joshua Collins (@InvisiblesMuros) May 14, 2021
But the parties serve a purpose beyond just uniting the community and lifting the spirits of those who have spent weeks in the streets, it’s also a defense strategy.
“Sure, Cali loves a party,” one demonstrator tells me, as thousands of people jump and dance in unison around us. “But it’s more than that. The music is an armor against police. When we’re dancing, the police can’t say it’s a riot.”
Critics have called what’s happening in the streets of Puerto Resistencia anarchy. They say that the youth who destroy public property don’t understand what it means to own a business or a home, and write off the movement as unfocused chaos.
Those saying that have mistaken the symptoms of these social problems as the cause. They’re half right, though. Most of these kids will never own property. They will never have access to the education needed to start real careers, and to them the idea of owning a business that is anything more than a cart in the street is an impossible dream.
That is exactly the problem. And the Cali youth have had enough.
It’s unclear where protests in Puerto Resistencia will go. Eventually the international press will move on, the UN investigators will leave and the spotlight of attention that residents say has forced police to stop openly killing them will go out.
One hopes that a united community can achieve concrete measures of reform before that happens.
Joshua Collins: A reporter on immigration and world affairs, based in Cucuta, Colombia. Bylines at Al Jazeera, Caracas Chronicles, New Humanitarian and more
Featured image: A primera línea protester in Puerto Resistencia, Cali (Photo: Joshua Collins)
