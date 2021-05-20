Port Resistance: The Autonomous Zone at the Heart of Colombian Protests

Security at Puerto Resistencia is tight. Police aren’t allowed entry, and neither are Colombian media, who the community here feel has misrepresented protesters since April 28th, when national strikes began.

At each roadblock I have to cross to enter the area, primera línea protesters grill me. They want to know who I work for, what I’m doing, and they want to remind me that taking photos of anyone’s face without permission is strictly prohibited.

They relax when I tell them I’m international press, though some don’t like the fact that I’m a gringo. A lot of them believe, and with considerable evidence, that part of the reason police are so violent here is due to decades of US funding that allowed politicians and elites to create a military police state with a rather horrifying record of human rights abuses.

It doesn’t help that the chemical munitions being used to gas them in the streets, and even some of the bullets being used to kill them, are courtesy of Uncle Sam.

They call over other protesters in the square who have cellphones. They look at my website, which is in English, and scroll around trying to determine if I’m here to lie about what’s going on, or if I’m here to listen. They want the world to understand what they’re doing here, but they’ve been burned by some of the journalists they’ve allowed in and they’ve been heavily infiltrated by plainclothes police.

Eventually they let me pass.

The neighborhood police mini-station at Puerto Resistencia has been converted into a public library and adorned with art and murals by artists who support the movement. Near the precinct, an older woman cooks a massive pot of stew, which she distributes to anyone who wanders by. She declines to give her name.

“For a lot of these kids, this is the only food they will get all day,” she says. “While the rich complain about being inconvenienced by the roadblocks, these kids go home to empty pantries.”

The autonomous zone is covered by murals, works of art and slogans. “The police don’t look after me,” reads one piece, “my friends do.”

I play football for a few minutes with a ten year old kid in the center of the square. He is absolutely enchanted with the scene. I’ve been told by government officials and their media channels that these people are terrorists, vandals and armed rebels.

It just looks like a community to me. One that has been driven to extreme measures by economic neglect and state violence, sure, but one that appears to be caring for it’s own.

I see no terrorists here.

No other option

Hugo Ormudez is a community organizer in Siloé, another low income community that has been hard hit by police brutality since protests began. “These kids have zero access to education,” he says of the youth on the front lines of the protest. “They’ve been abandoned by the state. They have no access to any sort of vocational training, and little hope of ever getting a job for more than minimum wage. They know that under the current system, they will be strata 1 for life.”

Colombian neighborhoods are divided into strata, a numbered system to determine tax rates by the economic prospects of neighborhoods. The scale runs from 1, which describes extreme poverty, to 6, which is where the wealthy live in their gated communities and skyscrapers.

Ormudez goes on to explain that through these protests, many of the youth in low-income communities have found purpose and respect from their communities, many for the first time in their lives.

“That’s a powerful thing,” he says. “For the first time these youth are united with the communities they live in.”

Andrea Bernal is an activist in Cali. She agrees with Ormudez’s assessment. “It’s really beautiful to see,” she says. “A lot of these kids were so marginalized that they turned to crime to survive. I mean, they were malandros (thugs) ya know?,” she says laughing. “But now they’re proud to be primera línea. They’re proud to be part of the community, united against a government they feel has never cared about them.”

She shows me images from the social media accounts of some of the kids at the barricades. They post images of themselves with Colombian flags, chants and slogans from the protests, and vow to continue fighting until justice is achieved.

It’s a powerful example of how collective action can bring purpose and meaning to a population that has never had hope, a population that for all intents and purposes has been abandoned and exploited by a ruling class that has never cared about their future or welfare. For the kids in Cali, these protests have never been about tax reform. They are rather about survival itself.