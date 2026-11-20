The recent statements from Washington about the intention to “resolve the Cuba issue” before the term of the current Trump administration ends, in a scenario where the use of force is not ruled out, raise doubts about the objectives of US foreign policy regarding the island and the margin it will have after the midterm elections.

Following the US statements, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel stated that Cuba is preparing to face a potential attack. “We have taken the decision to repel any attempt of foreign military aggression against our country, and for that, we are preparing.”

He explained that the current situation has led to “activating wartime structures to work in peacetime” and to intensifying the preparation of society within the framework of the People’s War doctrine. He mentioned the Moncada 2026 Strategic Exercise, recently conducted, and the weekly sessions of the National Defense Day.

US designs against Cuba

According to Pavel Alemán, professor and researcher at the Faculty of Philosophy and History of the University of Havana, since the US launched its operation against Venezuela, “which was successful in terms of results, not because it was legitimate or legal,” it has been training military personnel of advanced and rapid deployment units for months.

“They are troops that can be mobilized within eight to 24 hours, both in Puerto Rico, where the US has one of its largest bases, and in Panama, where the US refurbished one of the old bases located in the canal. The troops practiced amphibious landings, deployed air and naval assets, and reinforced their detachment at the Guantánamo naval base,” he told Sputnik.

He added that the US Department of War has been designing plans regarding Cuba during these months. “I believe that they have considered various options, including a surgical attack, using air means, drones or cruise missiles to neutralize facilities that are vital for Cuba, from a political and military point of view.”

In this regard, he pointed out that the attempt to kidnap a high-ranking current or former Cuban leader has been considered, as well as another more costly possibility, an incursion using troops to carry out air or amphibious landings and take certain positions within Cuba to overthrow the government.

According to Alemán, the national security advisor to Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has had a significant role in the increased pressure on Havana, given his political trajectory among sectors of the Cuban-American electorate.

In his opinion, the Cuban-American community also believes that “it has the possibility of counting on a president who might feel some kind of debt to them, as they have consistently voted for the Republican Party, both for him in his candidacy and even in the last legislative elections.”

Alemán acknowledged the existence of an internal crisis that encompasses different dimensions of Cuban national life and that Washington could interpret the discouragement of a part of the population as a favorable circumstance to intervene.

Military capacity and political margin

Fabio Fernández, a professor at the University of Havana and a doctor in Historical Sciences, told Sputnik that the central question is not whether the White House has the means to attack, but whether the Trump administration could handle the consequences.

In his opinion, an action against Cuba would be difficult to justify to part of the US public opinion and would create tension with the image of a president who promised to end wars, not start them. “He is bogged down in the Iran war, he could not get anywhere there, he could not achieve victory, and now he should not get involved or entangled in the Cuba issue,” he said.

He pointed out that Trump periodically makes a “bullying” statement where he names Cuba as a target of his administration, without ruling out the military option. “All of this is undoubtedly part of a mechanism of psychological coercion and an attempt to permanently push the Cuban government into a state of insecurity,” Fernández opined.

Fernández agreed that all these actions have a component of domestic policy. “Talking to the electorate in Miami, the Cuban emigration in the US that continues to be an electoral reservoir for the Republicans, beyond the perceived wear and tear in the last midterm elections, and that is expressed through pressure logics against Cuba,” he said.

In this regard, “many analysts have pointed out that, this month of November, December, and until the beginning of January, are dangerous days because Trump … still has the capacity to act within a logic of full powers. So, what could happen? That is the question,” he remarked.

However, he added that for the US military and politicians, “the idea of attacking Cuba is not so simple. There are several concerns on the table. Cuba is not Venezuela and what worked there does not have to work here. Moreover, Cuba should have been much better prepared after the events of January 3.”

Therefore, “there are people who must be telling Trump every day: ‘be careful with Cuba, it can be a hornet’s nest, a misstep’,” hed added.

In addition, Cuba has two peculiarities: its proximity to Florida and the Guantánamo naval base, Cuban territory occupied by Washington where “in the context of an aggression, there are all the chances for things to happen in its surroundings.”

Possible response from Cuba

Fernández emphasized that the Cuban government has been in the process of encouraging combat readiness for months.

“The Cuban defense system is not what it was the 1980s,” he acknowledged. “There is no longer that massive popular mobilization where everyone knows their role in the defense. That thing is quite disorganized. But Cuba still has a core of regular troops. Everything seems to indicate that they are well-prepared, with weaponry that is no small matter and that could withstand an aggression.”

He added that within the Cuban population, there is no perception today connected with a situation of risk of military intervention. “People experienced that moment of greatest tension in the first months of 2026,” although “the factor of Cuban nationalism and patriotism cannot be taken out of the game, out of the equation.”

“With just 1% of society being significant, willing, and committed to resist, it is a complexity that the Americans have to think long and hard about whether they will take on or not. A war for Cuba on any scale would be terrible,” Fernández said.

He further added that diplomatic channels for an agreement between Havana and Washington exist and have remained open even during the most hostile times. However, “everything seems to indicate that the US has not had the will to open that negotiation game with Cuba and that it has opted for a policy of maximum pressure.”

(Sputnik) by Danay Galletti Hernández

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/CD

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