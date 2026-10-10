Powerful Earthquake Hits Panama, Triggers Tsunami Alert

Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—A powerful earthquake struck central Panama at 12:56 p.m. local time on Friday, October 9, shaking buildings in Panama City and prompting evacuations. Its magnitude, initially estimated at 8.0 and then revised to 7.6, was subsequently updated to 7.7.

The epicenter was near Pitaloza Arriba, in Herrera province, close to the country’s Pacific coast. Preliminary US Geological Survey measurements placed the earthquake at a depth of approximately 10 kilometers.

Shortly afterward, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a regional threat bulletin. Its initial assessment warned that hazardous waves could reach parts of the Pacific coasts of Panama, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Mexico within three hours. The notice concerned a potential threat, rather than confirmation that a tsunami had occurred.

Panama’s civil protection director, Omar Smith, later said a tsunami was considered unlikely because the epicenter was on land. In its initial Hawaii bulletin, the warning center said it was too early to determine whether the islands faced a threat.

Damage and emergency measures

Although early reports indicated no damage, subsequent assessments identified structural damage in central Panama. Local television footage showed damage to a church and a hotel facade in Penonomé, Coclé province. No casualties had been reported, while inspections continued and aftershocks followed.

Authorities suspended afternoon school classes nationwide and temporarily halted operations at Tocumen International Airport for safety checks. Some Metro stations were evacuated. Meanwhile, the Panama Canal Authority reported that the waterway continued operating normally.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SF

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