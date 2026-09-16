Presence of US Troops in Southern Argentina Confirmed

The city of Ushuaia, capital of Tierra del Fuego province in southern Argentina, has become a stage of operations by US military personnel from the US Southern Command and the Marine Corps, according to documents confirming troop movements and rotations in recent months.

Reports indicate that US military groups have entered and exited Tierra del Fuego to conduct reconnaissance exercises in valleys and glaciers, as well as to transfer supplies without explicit authorization from the Argentinian parliament.

According to revelations made by the news outlet Agenda Malvinas, the permanent presence and troop rotation of US soldiers is happening in coordination with the 4th Marine Infantry Battalion (BIM 4) of Argentina.

Witnesses reported that the US contingents, composed of between 20 and 30 people, were seen at the international airport of Malvinas, carrying tactical backpacks with Modular Lightweight Load-carrying Equipment (MOLLE) attachments and military equipment.

The movements of US troops in Ushuaia is being carried out under a scheme of periodic cooperation with Argentinian forces, continuing with similar maneuvers conducted during the military exercises of 2024 and 2025. According to sources related to the Ushuaia Naval Base, these are not isolated technical visits, but planned and sustained operations that consolidate foreign military presence in the region.

Upon arriving in Ushuaia, the personnel identified themselves as US military, carrying standard Coyote Brown packs and Olive Drab bags, in contrast to the luggage of tourists present at the airport terminal.

On Wednesday, September 15, the Argentinian Navy issued an official statement confirming the presence of eight instructors of the US Marine Corps in Tierra del Fuego, jointly conducting with BIM 4 “extreme cold and low mountain warfare training.” However, no information has been revealed regarding the scope of these activities. Similarly, the Argentinian government has also not clarified whether the provisions of Article 75, Section 28, of the National Constitution, which grants Congress the exclusive power to authorize the entry of foreign troops, are being followed.

The mayor of the Tierra del Fuego city of Río Grande, Martín Pérez, demanded explanations from the national government. “The presence of military personnel from a foreign power in Tierra del Fuego is concerning. Do they have approval from Congress as our National Constitution requires?” he questioned.

(Telesur) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/CD

Share this story