President Maduro: Lies and Injustice Will Be Defeated

Illegally imprisoned Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, in a letter released Sunday on social media, expressed confidence that truth will ultimately prevail over lies and injustice.

“October advances, always full of strength, of the history we write from our irrefutable truth and from the irresistible word,” the president wrote at the beginning of his message from the New York prison, where he has remained with his wife, Deputy Cilia Flores, for nine months, following the abduction of both by US forces on January 3.

In the letter, the Venezuelan head of state alluded to God’s love for humanity and expressed his conviction that lies and injustice will be defeated. “Today, more than ever, we are certain that lies and injustice will be overcome by the light of our truth and the strength of God, who loves us ever more intensely,” he wrote.

President Maduro cited a biblical passage attributed to the apostle Paul in the book of Romans, which refers to faith in Christ, grace, and the hope of sharing in God’s glory.

The Constitutional president of Venezuela also shared a phrase from the US civil rights leader Martin Luther King: “With this faith, we will be able to work together, to pray together, to struggle together, to go to jail together, to stand up for freedom together, knowing that we will be free one day.”

He also urged continuing and permanent action in demonstrations, on social media, and in civil society. From “our blessed heart, Cilia and I embrace you,” he added.

This week, the US prosecutor’s office charged the presidential couple with new charges for “alleged acts of torture” against US citizens who were detained in Venezuela.

Meanwhile, Judge Alvin Hellerstein of the Southern District Court of New York denied the request for bail, for health reasons, of First Lady Cilia Flores, who suffers from heart problems that have been aggravated since her abduction.

The presidential couple appeared on July 22 at the third hearing before the Federal Court in Manhattan, New York, where Judge Hellerstein ordered that their trial begin on June 1, 2027.

Last January 3, during an unprovoked military aggression in Caracas, US forces carried out attacks against strategic installations and abducted President Maduro and his wife, killing more than 100 people in the process. The president and his wife were rapidly transported to the United States, where they now face what many analysts claim are fabricated federal charges.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

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