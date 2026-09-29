Press TV Reporter in West Bank Released from Israeli Prison After 2 Weeks

Following a decision by the Salem Israeli military court, Press TV journalist Naqaa Hamed has been released after nearly two weeks of detention at Damon Prison. Hamed, 38, was abducted on September 14 by occupation forces at a checkpoint near Tuqu’, in Beit Lahm (Bethlehem).

Separated from her camera crew, she was taken to an undisclosed location, where she underwent intense interrogation regarding her journalistic work. She remained in custody without formal charges.

Hamed, a Palestinian-US citizen and mother of three, has over 15 years of experience covering political and humanitarian crises.

Since joining Press TV in 2024, she has reported from the ground on Israeli settlement expansion and the steadfastness of everyday Palestinians. In December 2025 and August 2026, occupation forces deliberately wounded her with rubber bullets, stun grenades, and tear gas while she was clearly identified as a member of the press in the Qalandia refugee camp.

The physical violence was preceded by a coordinated Zionist smear campaign on social media which falsely labeled her a “propaganda agent” in an effort to create public justification for silencing her.

Despite holding dual US citizenship, Hamed’s family has received no response from the US embassy in occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem) regarding her arbitrary detention.

Meanwhile, Israeli media outlets and propaganda platforms have disseminated baseless accusations of “espionage” to legitimize the regime’s offensive against her vital on-the-ground reporting.

International organizations advocating for press freedom have continued to demand her immediate and unconditional release, condemning attempts to obstruct the flow of information regarding events in the occupied West Bank.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL

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