‘Protection of Al-Aqsa Mosque a Top Priority’: Quds Force Cmdr. Reaffirms Iran’s Commitment to Palestine

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Quds Force says Iran will not abandon its support for the Palestinian cause, despite decades of sanctions, imposed wars, and mounting external pressure.

The Islamic Republic will maintain its support for the Palestinian people and their resistance, Brigadier General Esmail Qa’ani wrote in a message to the Beirut-based al-Quds International Institution on Wednesday, reaffirming Tehran’s commitment to Palestine and the protection of al-Aqsa Mosque.

The commander noted receiving correspondence from the organization concerning the dangers facing al-Aqsa Mosque – the third-holiest site in Islam. “The issue of the al-Aqsa Mosque and confronting the threats posed by the enemies remains an unwavering promise and commitment, consistently ranking among Iran’s highest-level considerations and top priorities.”

Qa’ani described support for Palestine as a duty the Islamic Republic has upheld since the 1979 victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, insisting that external pressure would not force Tehran to abandon its commitment.

“It (the Islamic Republic) has not and will not abandon this duty, regardless of the pressure, dangers, challenges, and threats it faces,” he stated.

The Quds Force commander noted how the Islamic Republic had refused to change its position of support for the Palestinian cause of liberation from Israeli occupation and aggression, despite the wars imposed on the country and decades of sanctions.

Qa’ani also expressed gratitude towards the Quds International Institution for its support for Iran during unprovoked American-Israeli aggression, including the organization’s expression of condolence for Iranian martyrs, particularly the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The commander’s message came amid continuing tensions surrounding the al-Aqsa Mosque’s compound in occupied East al-Quds, where Palestinian Muslim worshippers have faced severe restrictions on access and prayer.

The restrictions come as thousands of illegal settlers have staged incursions into the compound over the past year under the protection of Israeli occupation forces. Such incursions have frequently been led or accompanied by far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Settlers have also performed provocative rituals inside the compound amid efforts at changing the status quo of the holy site.

Iran's judiciary chief Eje'i: 🔺 Israeli settlers, under the protection of occupation forces, once again stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque and desecrated the holy site. 🔺 It is no secret that their aim is the gradual destruction of Al-Aqsa and the Zionization of al-Quds. pic.twitter.com/jroiyqgBEx — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) April 23, 2026

Palestinian resistance movements have repeatedly warned against attempts by the occupation to target the mosque under “security pretexts.” They have characterized the measures as “excessive and dangerous violations” and called for urgent mobilization to protect the site and preserve its identity.

(PressTV)

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