Protest in Peru Against US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s Visit

Peruvians protested against US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to the country, calling it an attempt by Washington to reclaim “its backyard.”

Members and supporters of leftist groups marched through the streets of Lima, the capital of Peru, on Wednesday, September 9, to express their rejection of Rubio’s visit and the US interference in the region.

🔴 Nuestro Partido presente en la Movilización de repudio a la “visita” de Marco Rubio al Perú. Junto a otras organizaciones de izquierda y colectivos progresistas y democráticos, nos movilizamos por las calles de Lima rechazando la presencia del enviado imperialista, 🧵 https://t.co/kml0bJAVMF — Patria Roja (@patriaroja) September 10, 2026

The protesters chanted slogans like “We do not want to be a US colony.”

Similarly, they held posters that read “Marco Rubio out of Peru,” “Yankees out,” “No to the Shield of the Americas,” in reference to the country’s adherence to Washington’s Shield of the Americas security initiative.

The protesters, who also waved flags of Palestine, Iran, and Lebanon, considered that Rubio’s visit reflects Washington’s interventionist policy and exposes its attempt to regain influence in the region amid China’s growing economic weight.

In the words of one of the protesters, Rubio “represents the most terrible and contemporary genocide. It is enough to remember what is happening in Palestine and the war in Iran to stand with the oppressed. The US is doing the same in Latin America.”

“I think the US seriously wants to reclaim their backyard,” he added. “But here the main trading partner remains China, here, in Colombia, in Venezuela, in Argentina.”

#Hoy en #Lima marcharon en rechazo a la llegada de #MarcoRubio al #Peru, rechazando cualquier intento de intromisión de #EEUU en nuestro país.

🚨 Nuestra seguridad depende de nosotros, no de Washington, Keiko incapaz trabaja! https://t.co/bIBsZF1LrD — Lia Valderrama (@LiaValderrama) September 10, 2026

Peru maintains a close political and strategic relationship with the United States, and under the new government of far-right President Keiko Fujimori, Lima has strengthened its alignment with Washington.

Keiko Fujimori, leader of the right-wing party Popular Force, assumed the Presidency of Peru on July 28, 2026, and will remain in office until 2031.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/CD

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