Protests Demand that Spain Refuse to Extradite Activist Fergie Chambers to US

A British outlet notes that if Spain’s Sánchez administration authorizes the extradition, this would mark the first time the United States has secured the extradition of a US citizen for supporting the Palestinian cause.

The British newspaper The Guardian published an extensive report this Sunday titled “Pressure mounts in Spain to deny US extradition request for leftist donor,” highlighting protests in support of Fergie Chambers. Chambers, a US citizen, was arrested in Ibiza on July 10 for providing financial support to humanitarian aid projects in Palestine.

The newspaper emphasizes that the Sánchez government has the opportunity to halt the extradition of Chambers (a US national whom the outlet describes as a “wealthy donor to humanitarian projects”) during the Council of Ministers meeting scheduled for next Tuesday, September 22.

The paper stresses that if the Spanish government were to authorize the extradition, it would be the first known instance of the United States securing the judicial handover of a US citizen for supporting the Palestinian cause.

In this regard, the activist’s lawyer, Baltasar Garzón, told the newspaper that “it would set an alarming precedent across Europe if Spain allowed the Trump administration to criminalize the provision of vital humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people and the defense of their rights.” Irene Zugasti, a journalist for Canal Red and co-host of La Base, pointed out to The Guardian’s British correspondent, Timothy Pratt, that “if they are going after Fergie, they will go after anyone… it is a test to see to what extent European governments feel pressure from the United States.”

Podemos and Sumar

The British newspaper also highlights that Spanish political parties Podemos and Sumar have published a letter in which both parties—described as “vital movements for Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s coalition government”—have urged the Prime Minister to make “the only morally acceptable decision: to deny extradition.”

Meanwhile, MEP Irene Montero, speaking with the British newspaper’s Spain correspondent, stated that “our laws do not cover the actions” of which Fergie Chambers is accused, and therefore, “we cannot become a subject of the United States.”

Origin of the funds

The outlet reports that the source of Fergie Chambers’ fortune is a mid-2023 agreement with his family—owners of the Atlanta-based Cox Communications—under which the activist sold shares to his family for approximately US $250 million.

For the time being, and pending the Council of Ministers meeting on September 22, Fergie Chambers awaits his release at Aranjuez prison, where he has remained since the National Court granted the Trump administration’s request for his arrest in July.

(Diario Red)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL

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