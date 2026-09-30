PSUV Announces March to Commemorate Hugo Chávez’s 2012 Electoral Triumph

The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) announced a major national mobilization, scheduled for October 7, to commemorate the electoral victory of Commander Hugo Chávez in the 2012 presidential elections. The announcement was made by the general secretary of the organization, Diosdado Cabello, during his usual weekly press conference with the media on Monday, September 27.

The march will commemorate Chávez’s historic campaign closure held under the rain in Caracas, a milestone remembered by activists and supporters as a demonstration of popular commitment. Cabello emphasized that the party structures will remain active in the streets and communities to reaffirm the defense of sovereignty and the consolidation of the socialist political project throughout the national territory.

Cabello also highlighted the participation of Acting President Delcy Rodríguez in the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

He also provided details about the logistical preparations for the National Popular Consultation scheduled for October 18, when commune members will directly choose their priority projects. Cabello emphasized that this process strengthens the protagonist role of the popular bases organized through community councils throughout the country.

Organizational processes of the popular consultation

During the report to the public, Cabello specified that the participatory process has had record numbers of citizen nominations and community initiatives at the national level. “For the consultation that we have on October 18, more than 37,000 projects were presented,” he said. “The minister [of the Communes] tells me that 48,000 communal councils are going to participate; there will be record participation for this consultation.”

He also highlighted the selection process of the commune spokespersons, emphasizing the active incorporation of the youth in local administration. “More than 3,775 spokespersons have been re-elected in the Communal Council,” he reported, adding that “47% of the more than 600,000 candidates are young people under 35 years of age, so we are going ‘Commune or nothing’ with the youth.”

In the international and foreign policy arena, PSUV reiterated the Venezuelan state’s willingness to maintain diplomatic ties with any nation in the world under the principles of mutual respect. Cabello stated that Venezuela maintains this position based on peace diplomacy.

When asked about the party’s position on the recent announcements about the lifting of restrictions against certain websites and the claims of some NGOs about alleged delays in the process, Cabello responded that “those websites are opening, but the problem is that many do not pay their service providers. If you have a website, you have to pay the service providers, because they are the ones who cut websites off for non-payment and then the NGOs want to blame the government.”

He denied that the government maintained any type of restriction on those news websites, emphasizing that the cause is the lack of payment.

On this topic, he added that during the Fourth Republic, the mainstream media called itself the “Fourth Estate” and would install and remove governments, as was the case with Rafael Caldera’s victory in 1993, announced by the media, when in reality the winner was Andrés Velásquez.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/CD

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