Public Prosecutor’s Office Requests Acquittal for Rocío San Miguel

The Public Prosecutor’s Office (MP) formally requested an acquittal for Rocío San Miguel and three people prosecuted in the criminal case known as “White Bracelet”.

Prosecutor Larry Devoe reaffirmed his commitment to upholding legality, ensuring due process, and protecting human rights.

According to information released by Devoe, the request was based on an analysis of the evidence presented during the public oral trial.

Following the prosecutorial request, in adherence to the presumption of innocence, the Third Court of First Instance in Trial Functions with jurisdiction over terrorism granted the motion, ordering the full release of the four citizens. Meanwhile, ten defendants were convicted in the same case.

“As part of good faith, the Public Prosecutor’s Office must always act in pursuit of the truth and in accordance with the principle of presumption of innocence enshrined in the Constitution,” the attorney general said.

Devoe assured that “from the Public Prosecutor’s Office we reiterate our commitment to due process, legality, and unrestricted respect for human rights.”

Rocío San Miguel confirmed the decision and said the ruling clears her of criminal responsibility regarding the charges filed against her. In 2024, San Miguel, who is the president of the US-funded NGO Citizen Control, was arrested in connection with the “White Bracelet” conspiratorial plot to assassinate President Nicolás Maduro and attack several Venezuelan military bases. She was charged with terrorism, conspiracy, and treason for allegedly commissioning the revelation of political and military secrets to destabilize Venezuela.

“A few minutes ago, the Third Court of First Instance in Trial Functions with jurisdiction over terrorism has handed down an acquittal, declaring me free of criminal responsibility regarding the charges brought against me,” San Miguel said.

(Últimas Noticias) by Amarilis Palacios, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CD/SF

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