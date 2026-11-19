By Patrick Lawrence – Nov 17, 2026

The brewing confrontation between Capitol Hill and the White House recalls what Americans had to sit through during Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Russiagate years.

The votes were not yet tallied Nov. 3 before newly ascendant Democrats began boasting publicly and loudly that they plan to investigate the legality or otherwise of President Donald Trump’s conduct every which way they can think of, notably, but not only his repeated assaults on the judicial branch’s independence.

Democrats are on another tear, they want Americans to know. The Trumpster is on one, too. His chief counsel, Will Scharf, just told the House committees gearing up to lead this charge against the president — Oversight and Judiciary — that their investigative plans “may cross the line into blatant criminality.”

Here we go again.

I hope the Congress that sits come Jan. 4 stops just short of drawing and quartering No. 47 for his serial corruptions these past two years, his “weaponization” of the Justice Department the gravest among them.

But why do I already suspect that Democrats intend to erase the ugly history of judicial abuses and invite the paying-attention public to pretend along with them that no one, from the later Obama years straight through Biden’s, ever dreamed of making corrupt use of the DoJ for their political ends?

Why, to put my point another way, does the brewing confrontation between Capitol Hill and the White House remind me of what Americans had to sit through the whole of Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, and then the whole of the Russiagate years, and then the post–Russiagate years?

In all three of these interims the Democrats made profligate use of the Justice Department either to keep Trump from winning office or sink his ship once he had.

There are any number of ways to date the decline of the American judicial system into an instrument of partisan politics.

But decline tilted toward collapse during the Russiagate hoax — the word must stand — and by the end of the Biden presidency the DoJ and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were a festival of impropriety, fraud, misrepresentation and abuse of office.

I followed this very unsettling regression closely in Consortium News’ pages. And my conclusion then is my conclusion now. The politicization, weaponization, instrumentalization of the American judicial system, however it is best put, did not begin with Donald Trump.

Or maybe it began with Donald Trump in that the system was turned against him more decisively than against any previous president.

Unless this shameful history is now brought to light and addressed, what House Democrats have in mind now will amount to mere theater, spectacle. No, I do not hold out much hope of this.

Courting Public Opinion

House Democrats could scarcely contain themselves as the vote counts came in Nov. 3. “Lawyer up,” Robert Garcia, who is to chair the Oversight Committee, said in a much-quoted statement just as the polls closed on Election Day.

He just couldn’t wait to throw a fast ball from the pitcher’s mound, I suppose. In an interview the following day he elaborated, “The Trump crime family is the top of our investigative priorities.”

Not to be upstaged, the ever-hammy Jamie Raskin, the Maryland Democrat who will run the Judiciary Committee, simultaneously put out a public statement saying, “We need to zero-in quickly on the forms of systemic pay-to-play corruption that are destroying the rule of law and have cost the public huge amounts of money.”

I am suspicious, I have to say right off, that Democrats who will assume positions of high authority when the new Congress sits in January immediately resorted to the court of public opinion. The gesturing and posturing and playing for effect are unbecoming, unprofessional, unserious and unpromising that the confrontation between Capitol Hill and 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue will turn out to be anything but another unproductive mess.

Donald Trump’s corruptions may outnumber those of any other administration in history and are probably unprecedented in their extent and variety. Family self-dealing, straight-out insider trading and stock-price manipulation, the $1.4 billion Trump made in cryptocurrency business last year: The list goes on well beyond this.

House and Senate Democrats have begun looking into what favors may have accrued to donors to Trump’s vanity projects — the ballroom, the arch — and whether any such arrangements were transgressions of law.

There is, alongside all the pecuniary grasping, Trump’s more or less open abuses of the DoJ.

Todd Blanche, Trump’s attorney general and previously his personal lawyer, is a tool of the White House by any balanced reckoning. Last spring, while serving as acting A–G under Pam Bondi, Blanche ordered the I.R.S. to drop any pending audits of the president and his family while barring the tax authorities from all future investigations.

Let us not miss what corporate media call the DoJ’s “grand conspiracy inquiry” — its hunt for Obama – and Biden-era Justice and F.B.I officials who Trump identifies with his persecution during the Russiagate years and his four years out of power afterward.

James Comey, who directed the F.B.I. until President Trump fired him in May 2017, as the Russiagate fiasco was reaching fever pitch, is Justice’s premier target. Jack Smith, the special counsel who led investigations into Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, events and the classified documents case, is another among the many.

Democrats mark down the grand conspiracy operation as the biggest case of Trump’s abuse of the judicial system. The Trumpster’s manipulations of the judiciary are without question unlawful, O.K., but here we must return to questions of history and causality.

It is a common feature of everyday Democratic Party discourse to note that the Trump II regime is using the judicial system in the cause of the president’s desire for vengeance and retribution. There is no doubt this is so, but a little immanent critique is in order.

Retribution for what? Revenge for what? The Democrats never address these questions, but they most certainly raise them without intending to do so.

Revenge and retribution for plenty is my short answer, and this cannot be left out of any assessment of the Trump presidency’s character this second time around.

A Corruption & Abuse Cycle

I have been struck since Trump’s inauguration in January 2025 of the difference between the Trump I and Trump II regimes. The president from January 2017 to January 2021 was no more or less incompetent than the president from January 2025 until now. But there is no comparing Trump I and Trump II by way of the lawlessness of the president since he reassumed office.

In my read, displays of lawlessness may be part of the Trumpster’s very point. There is a case to be made for this, it seems to me.

Democrats thought nothing of bending or breaking laws and perverting the institutions of justice as they subverted Trump’s first term. Is the winner-take-all property man from Manhattan now showing the political adversaries who humiliated him first time around that he can do them one better in his second?

Political corruption and abuses of the judiciary beget more political corruption and abuses of the judiciary. Or maybe it is better put this way: There is no mistreating a sitting president, however natively awful, without consequences if said president returns to office.

Having watched the Democrats’ chicanery during the Russiagate and post–Russiagate years, I wanted to see Trump go after these people on his return to office, but in a legal, orderly fashion that would have marked the start of a process of institutional reform. This was my miscalculation. The solipsistic Trump is not remotely up to any such task.

The same committees that went after Joe Biden when Republicans controlled them will now, with Democrats running them, go after Trump. All the old tropes are already in evidence.

Trump’s illegalities “have cost the public huge amounts of money,” Jamie Raskin reminds Americans — the Russiagate investigations having cost $32 million. “The Biden crime family” of a couple of years ago now gives way to “the Trump crime family.”

We’ve watched this movie before, and there aren’t enough rotten tomatoes to throw at the screen. There are no white hats in it. Only two gangs who, between them, have all but destroyed a system of justice that belongs — lost as this is to these antagonists — to the American citizenry.

(Consortium News)

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