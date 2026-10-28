Putin Declares Russia Will Maintain Energy Relations with Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez Criticizes Anti-Russia Sanctions

Russia wants to maintain its energy relations with Venezuela, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated, while the acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, declared that attempts to exclude Russia from the international gas supply system has failed.

Both leaders discussed prospects for collaboration during the 8th Summit of Heads of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) on Tuesday, October 27, which was held in Moscow.

“We are willing to collaborate with Venezuela’s official authorities, with our Venezuelan partners, and also with representatives from other countries,” the Russian president said in his speech.

He added that Moscow is having discussions with Venezuelan government agencies, interested companies, and other countries.

Putin noted that Russia has invested billions of dollars in the Venezuela’s energy sector and expressed his hope that this cooperation will continue. His remarks underscore the importance that Moscow attaches to its energy relations with Caracas.

For her part, Rodríguez called attempts to exclude Russia from the international gas supply system a “serious mistake.”

“They have proven ineffective and have become a serious mistake for which people around the world are now paying the price,” she said in a message delivered via videoconference.

The acting president of Venezuela emphasized that peace and strict adherence to international law are necessary conditions for ensuring global energy stability. She also called for strengthening dialogue and cooperation in the natural gas sector in light of current geopolitical challenges.

Rodríguez added that global demand for natural gas will increase by 30% over the next 25 years and highlighted its potential to drive industrialization, reduce development gaps, and improve social welfare. She also stated that Venezuela is willing to use its energy resources to promote global balance and develop South-South cooperation.

The GECF was established in May 2001 and formally incorporated as an international organization in 2008.

Member countries account for nearly 70% of the world’s proven natural gas reserves, 38% of global production, and 42% of natural gas exports, including 47% of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.

The organization serves as a platform for the exchange of information and experiences among member countries, as well as for coordinating positions on issues related to natural gas production, transportation, and markets.

(Sputnik)

Translations: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/CD

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