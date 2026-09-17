Rapper Macklemore Dropped from Ed Sheeran’s Tour for Supporting Palestine, Following Orders from Pro-Israel Businessman

Renowned US rapper and activist Macklemore has officially been dropped from the remaining North American dates of British singer Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour. The decision follows an intense week of pressure from business executives and stadium owners, who were angered by the artist’s statements condemning the genocide in Palestine.

The conflict escalated following Macklemore’s performances as Sheeran’s opening act at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on September 4 and 5. Before tens of thousands of attendees, the artist used the platform to deliver “Free Palestine” slogans. He performed protest songs such as “Hind’s Hall” while projecting images of the genocide in Gaza caused by Israeli military forces—a conflict that, since 2023, has left at least 72,000 people dead and hundreds of thousands displaced or homeless.

While Macklemore’s actions were well-received by the audience, they drew backlash from business sectors linked to the sports venues.

According to statements issued by the promoter Messina Touring Group and comments from the rapper himself, various stadium administrators in key cities—including venues in Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, and Tampa—notified the tour that they would not allow Macklemore to appear at their facilities.

The musician pointed directly to pressure from tycoons such as Robert Kraft—a prominent pro-Israel businessman and owner of the NFL’s New England Patriots—who warned Ed Sheeran that he would be barred from performing at Gillette Stadium if he kept the rapper on the bill. Kraft reportedly also contacted other stadium owners to boycott the rapper, according to what Sheeran told Macklemore.

Faced with the threat of the entire tour being cancelled, the decision was made to drop the rapper from the lineup.

Macklemore’s response: “Duty goes unthanked”

In a lengthy statement shared on social media, Macklemore addressed his departure candidly, refusing to play the victim and instead focusing attention on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza:

“The victims are the Palestinian people. The men, women, and children who have died, gone hungry, been displaced, and forced to endure unimaginable violence … I didn’t need 10 Ed shows. I needed two. Two opportunities to stand in front of 90,000 people and say the words that have somehow become dangerous to utter: Free Palestine,” the artist stated.

The rapper also defended his right not to remain neutral regarding what he describes as an extermination in Palestine, emphasizing that his stance seeks dignity and equality for all human beings; he clarified that his criticisms of Zionism and the Israeli government do not constitute an attack on the Jewish people.

Who is Robert Kraft, the businessman who ordered the censorship of Macklemore?

Robert Kraft is a prominent US businessman and tycoon, best known as the owner of the NFL’s New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium, as well as the head of The Kraft Group. Over the years, Kraft has established himself as one of the most influential figures in pro-Israel philanthropy in the United States, directing large sums of money toward Zionist causes, as well as educational, sports, and community projects, through his family foundation.

On a political and institutional level, the businessman maintains a close relationship of mutual regard with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu has publicly described Kraft as a “champion of the United States and Israel” and a personal friend, noting their numerous encounters during official visits and high-profile events. A significant milestone in this close relationship occurred in 2019, when Kraft received the prestigious Genesis Prize—often referred to as the “Jewish Nobel”—in Jerusalem at an official ceremony where he shared the stage and exchanged praise with the Israeli leader.

Furthermore, Kraft’s network of influence often involves initiatives that explicitly support the official narrative of the Zionist state, including funding large-scale media campaigns and organizing delegations of elite athletes and public figures to visit the Israeli colony. Given his position as a stadium owner and his history of alignment with Israeli government interests, he tends to operate in circles where corporate entertainment, business lobbying, and the defense of Israeli foreign policy intersect.

What Macklemore said during his concerts

While performing as the opening act for Ed Sheeran at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey (on September 4 and 5), Macklemore delivered speeches expressing solidarity with Palestine and performed his protest song, “Hind’s Hall.”

On September 4, he told the crowd that one of the main reasons he agreed to join the tour was to stand on massive stages and utter two words that were very important to him: “Free Palestine.” He explained that he wanted the message to be loud and clear so that people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank would know they had not been forgotten. Additionally, he projected images regarding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and took the opportunity to criticize US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

On September 5, he revisited the topic and addressed members of the Jewish community in the audience directly, clarifying that his statements were not an attack on them: “Criticism of Israel, criticism of apartheid, and opposition to genocide are in no way a criticism of you. My message is one of peace and love, and a call for all human beings to be treated with dignity, respect, and equality,” he stated.

In a statement issued on September 14, businessman Robert Kraft noted that the stadiums under his management do not “provide a platform for hate speech,” describing Macklemore’s remarks as divisive and allegedly offensive to the Jewish community. He argued that the rapper’s removal from the tour was not about silencing empathy for Palestinian suffering but rather stemmed from what he described as the musician’s “broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery,” asserting that his activism crossed a line—affecting the Jewish community and downplaying Hamas’s responsibility.

Impact on the music industry

The case has reignited an intense global debate regarding censorship on the international stage and the immense power that Zionist groups—advocates for the political state of Israel—wield over musicians and artists.

The controversy has also sparked deep polarization on social media. The primary criticism—reinforced by Macklemore’s own statements—centers on Sheeran’s stance of “not taking sides.” Many internet users argue that remaining neutral in the face of a humanitarian crisis or genocide amounts to supporting the oppressor. Social media trends have emerged questioning the business ethics of massive concert tours, accusing the British artist of prioritizing financial gain and the security of his record and stadium contracts over freedom of expression.

Meanwhile, the singer Pink found herself embroiled in the controversy after sharing a post on social media from the organization StopAntisemitism, which harshly criticized Macklemore’s remarks during the concerts. This triggered a wave of backlash against her from pro-Palestinian users. Pink subsequently issued a clarification, stating that she allegedly did not intend to censor the right to say “Free Palestine,” but was purportedly reacting specifically to the way that the rapper addressed the Jewish community in his speech.

Featured image:

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL

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