Following the June 24 double earthquakes in Venezuela, work has begun to restore the Cuartel de la Montaña in the 23 de Enero parish, Caracas. This building is the resting place of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez.

Vice Minister for Social Articulation for Public Works Marjorie Moreno led the inspection carried out at Cuartel de la Montaña 4F this Thursday, September 24, during the start of recovery work on the spaces affected after the June 24 double earthquake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marjorie Moreno (@marjoriemorenoi)

Moreno said on social media that, in compliance with the directions of Acting President Delcy Rodríguez and coordinated through the Venezuela Reborn Plan, the government team assumed the task of recovering this space of high historical and symbolic value with deep responsibility and commitment.

Technical work remains active with the purpose of guaranteeing the safety of the facilities and preserving their infrastructure, reaffirming their intent to continue working strongly to restore all of its splendor.

The ministry of public works is driving the rehabilitation of the site, which constitutes an icon of the Bolivarian Revolution as well as an architectural stronghold of the capital city.

In recent months, after the US imperialist attack of Venezuela in January 3 to kidnap President Nicolás Maduro, various analysts and media have theorized that the government of Delcy Rodríguez is erasing the iconography in Venezuela representing Commander Chávez and President Maduro, whether intentionally or not.

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

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