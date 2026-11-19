Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum met with her US counterpart, Donald Trump, early Wednesday in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. The two leaders discussed the review of the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA).

“We are very far along,” President Sheinbaum said during a remote connection from Shenzhen to the morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City. Interior Secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez Velázquez led the conference on this occasion.

According to the Mexican leader, the meeting was “very cordial” and lasted around 20 minutes. She said the White House leader was “in a very good mood,” and the two presidents agreed to meet again at the G20 summit, scheduled for December 14 and 15 at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, where President Trump’s residence is located.

At the meeting in Shenzhen, the Mexican president was accompanied by Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, who has led all the USMCA negotiations, and Foreign Affairs Secretary Roberto Velazco. The US participants, in addition to President Trump, included Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and trade ambassador Jamieson Greer.

Negotiations as part of the USMCA review have been underway since the beginning of the year. On Wednesday, Secretary Ebrard said that his negotiating team and the teams headed by Ambassador Greer have held 56 meetings.

The president has said on several occasions that Mexico has put forward the elimination, or at least the reduction, of the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on Mexico’s automotive, steel, and aluminum sectors.

She has also said that the US side has raised a series of “non-tariff barriers” to trade between the two countries, which have been resolved one by one at the negotiating table. However, US officials have emphasized their interest in reducing the United States’ trade deficit with Mexico, its main trading partner, which has been increasing its exports of electronics and other products.

The Mexican head state said that Mexico has received a great deal of recognition during her working visit to China for the 2026 APEC forum. “Everyone wants to know about Mexico. It is a very special moment for our country, and Mexico has a great relationship with every country and is recognized throughout the world,” she said.

Meeting with Vietnam’s president

Early Wednesday, the Mexican leader also met with Vietnamese President Tô Lâm and visited a “smart” hospital in Shenzhen with the cabinet secretaries accompanying her on the working visit, including Health Secretary David Kershenobich.

According to a post by the Mexican president on social media, the meeting highlighted the strength of the bilateral relationship—the year 2026 marks 51 years since its establishment. Both leaders also expressed an interest in deepening ties between the two countries.

Regarding the visit to the Nanshan District People’s Hospital, the president said a closer relationship would be established to bring the scientific advances implemented at the Chinese medical center to Mexico.

“Very impressive,” Sheinbaum related to Mexican media outlets. “It is a hospital with 1,500 patients, who are cared for in a humane way by specialist doctors, while also using artificial intelligence and the best equipment. Very, very impressive.”

“We agreed with the Chinese ambassador to Mexico, who is accompanying us, and with the doctors that we would establish a closer relationship so that we can bring all these scientific advances to our country,” she added.

Sheinbaum also said that she was struck by the hospital’s ability to identify diseases through the use of artificial intelligence in diagnosis and treatment, its laboratory testing processes, and its use of robots to transport medicines and samples. She also noted that the two countries have similar health systems, dividing care into primary, secondary, and tertiary levels.

On Wednesday afternoon, the president was attending the dinner for heads of state and government participating in APEC. She was scheduled to continue taking part in the forum the following day and to return to Mexico City on Friday, November 20, to preside over the parade commemorating the Revolution.

(Diario Red) by Ricardo Pérez Trejo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

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