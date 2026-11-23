By Pandemia Digital – Nov 20, 2026

A racist and white supremacist X account of Polish origin, supported by Elon Musk, has transformed into one of the most influential and well-funded nodes of ultraconservative propaganda. Behind the carefully curated aesthetics of its infographics and the frenetic pace of its publications, Visegrad24 has built a complex trans-Atlantic machinery aimed at steering public debate toward far-right positions, combining Islamophobic agitation, unconditional support for Israeli government policies, and a cultural war against progressivism.

A comprehensive journalistic investigation by WIRED magazine, carried out by James Jackson, following the leak of internal documents and tax statements of Visegrad24, shows that it is a far cry from a spontaneous media project. After October 7, 2023, the platform turned its pro-Israel coverage into an aggressive fundraising avenue that attracted major investors from Silicon Valley and obscure funding sources from the US right, managing to raise over a million dollars. A global expansion strategy that materialized in 2025 with its arrival in the Spanish-speaking world with the help of a Spanish mercenary in the service of Trump and Netanyahu, Javier Negre, who in recent years has built international political relationships thanks to his digital services, with the dissemination of fake news through a network of Twitter accounts and pseudomedia outlets like La Derecha Diario or EDAtv.

An example of the digital synergies to spread disinformation campaigns by their media and political operators within this network, such as VOX, was evident in the massive dissemination of an AI-generated image where supposedly Muslim criminals assaulted and stripped two elderly people in France in order to criminalize the massive protests initiated by students to improve public education. The false image was shared by Negre, Abascal, their media outlet La Gaceta, and Visegrad, garnering several million views.

Cuentas israelís difunden masivamente una imagen hecha por IA de manifestantes franceses dejando desnudos a ancianos. La imagen incluso fue difundida por la cuenta oficial de la policía francesa que ya la borró. En España lo difundió entorno de VOX.

HILO

https://t.co/Uu6BPoHpRI https://t.co/OO5y2ZKMOl — Julián Macías Tovar (@JulianMaciasT) October 18, 2026

Monetizing war: the business of propaganda after October 7

Just 15 days after the Hamas attacks against israel in the autumn of 2023, the founder of Visegrad24 and the umbrella entity Intermarium Foundation, Stefan Tompson of Poland, identified a golden opportunity. In private conversations with potential donors, Tompson candidly explained his intention to leverage the brutal media impact of the conflict to solicit large-scale funding from investment funds and fortunes aligned with the narrative of Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet.

Within weeks, the management of Visegrad24 joined private chats of high-level executives and tech investors, including the Jewish Alliances channel. It was in these forums where figures like Shaun Maguire, a partner at the powerful venture capital firm Sequoia Capital, strongly recommended following the platform and privately offered $25,000 to support its operations, in addition to mediating with other tech industry magnates.

Exclusive: leaked documents show how Silicon Valley elites funded @visegrad24 more than a million dollars as “part of the Israeli PR” as well as the influential pseudo-news organisation’s own cynical motivations My investigation for @WIRED 🧵 https://t.co/l1tVy96ppJ — James Jackson (@derJamesJackson) November 19, 2026

The investigation revealed by journalist James Jackson exposes the financial motivations behind the coverage of Visegrad24. The accounting records and leaked messages reveal the influx of funds from major investment firms like Ribbit Capital, including transfers of $50,000 and $200,000 that coincide with dealings made with the fund’s founder, Meyer “Micky” Malka. It was a steady flow of capital intended to artificially inflate the reach of an account that operated as a covert public relations agency.

The opaque channel of US dark money

The financial network of Visegrad24 is not solely fueled by tech sector magnates. The platform’s tax documentation in the United States shows the direct involvement of DonorsTrust, one of the most prominent dark money donation vehicles in the US conservative apparatus. In its official statement for the 2024 fiscal year, DonorsTrust allocated a grant of $175,000 to the Intermarium Foundation, literally specifying that the purpose of the funds was “to support Visegrad24.”

Throughout 2024, the foundation that supports the media structure reported income from grants and contributions amounting to $852,125, totaling over a million dollars in the overall tally of fundraising campaigns initiated after the Gaza war. This financial muscle was used to fund aggressive disinformation campaigns and ideological targeting.

Among the content presented to the funders, Visegrad24 boasted of having disseminated 97 publications and 12 audiovisual productions directed against Qatar, in addition to closely collaborating with figures of the European far-right such as the British Islamophobic agitator Tommy Robinson. In the US, the platform’s division was coordinated by Matthew Tyrmand, a former executive of the controversial organization Project Veritas, known for secretly recording and discrediting leftist activists and student movements opposed to military intervention in Gaza.

Arrival in the Spanish-speaking world with Javier Negre

With financial backing from Washington and Silicon Valley, Visegrad24 launched its expansion plan into the Spanish-speaking market, a potential audience of over 600 million people. To cement its presence in the Iberian Peninsula and Latin America, the conglomerate sealed a strategic alliance with the two main outlets of agitation and disinformation owned by the professional liar Javier Negre: the EDAtv portal and the Argentinian platform La Derecha Diario.

In May 2025, the launch of Visegrad24 in Spanish was officially announced, explicitly conceived to implant the cultural battles of the international network in Spain and Latin America under the discursive cover of combating supposed “anti-Western forces.”

Muy contento de esta asociación con @visegrad24 este medio que promueve el gran @elonmusk y que da la batalla cultural en esa Europa que está siendo atacada sistemáticamente. Juntos más fuertes. — Javier Negre (@javiernegre10) May 28, 2025

Javier Negre himself publicly celebrated the pact, boasting about the explicit support from the magnate Elon Musk for this type of digital agitation platforms. The operation seeks to reproduce on the Spanish digital map the same model of mass dissemination of racist and xenophobic content and the targeting of progressive social movements under the title of “cultural battle.”

The far-right disinformation international

The case of Visegrad24 exemplifies a profound mutation in the global media ecosystem. Disinformation channels are no longer small marginal portals or isolated conspiracy blogs, now they are hyperconnected transnational networks, fueled by opaque capital from corporations, anonymous donors from the far right, and Silicon Valley investors who weaponize conflicts to finance propaganda operations.

The convergence between Anglo-Zionist propaganda, opaque US funds, and media agitators of the European far right confirms the operation of a true international disinformation network. It is a machinery capable of packaging geopolitical interests with supremacist pills as if they were objective breaking news to create stereotypical views in its victims that justify ethnic cleansing in Gaza and in Europe and the rest of the world.

(Pandemia Digital)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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