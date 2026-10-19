Sisi Pledges Egypt’s Military Support for Saudi Arabia as War With Yemen Escalates

Sisi is seeking parliamentary approval to conduct military action against the Yemeni Armed Forces

On 17 October, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi called for an emergency parliamentary session to authorize possible military action in support of Saudi Arabia in its war against Yemen.

“We will take any action Saudi Arabia requests to defend its security and sovereignty,” Sisi said at a graduation ceremony at the Egyptian Military Academy and military colleges on Saturday.

“I call on parliament to convene an emergency session to grant us authorization for such action if we are asked to undertake it,” he added.

Sisi said Egypt was not seeking to enter a war or launch attacks against another country, and that the proposed measures would be strictly defensive.

Saudi Arabia this year reignited its decade-long war of aggression against Yemen and sponsors mercenary forces that have established a rival government in southwest Yemen, in the city of Aden.

For the past several weeks, the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) have been engaged in ground battles to liberate territory along the coast near the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait and around the city of Taiz.

The YAF is also striking military and energy infrastructure within Saudi Arabia, while the Saudi air force continues to carry out indiscriminate airstrikes across Yemen.

🇪🇬🇸🇦 Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi called on parliament Saturday to convene an emergency session to authorize military intervention in defense of Saudi Arabia if the kingdom requests it. Speaking at a graduation ceremony for military academy and college cadets, Sisi… pic.twitter.com/JquZXdDEnT — Egypt's Intel Observer (@EGYOSINT) October 17, 2026

Sisi emphasized the importance of Egypt’s longstanding ties with the Gulf states, recalling the assistance they had provided to his country.

“We must not forget the support our brothers in the Gulf have given Egypt,” he declared.

Saudi Arabia has provided billions of dollars in financial assistance to Egypt, particularly since Sisi came to power in 2013.

Saudi support has included direct deposits into Egypt’s central bank, grants, petroleum supplies, loans, and investments in Egyptian companies and infrastructure.

“We stand firmly behind and fully support the protection of our brothers’ territories in the Gulf,” Sisi added.

Saudi Arabia has sought military assistance from its allies Pakistan and Turkiye, which have also pledged to support the kingdom in the Yemen war under the recently signed Mecca Joint Defense Agreement.

Syrian president Ahmad al-Sharaa, the former leader of Al-Qaeda in Syria, is also considering sending extremist fighters to fight on behalf of the Saudi Kingdom in Yemen.

In separate remarks during the ceremony, Sisi addressed speculation that he would remain in office after the end of his presidential term in 2030.

“This matter is completely settled,” he declared, ruling out constitutional changes that would allow him to remain president.

Sisi came to power through a Saudi-backed military coup in July 2013, when he led the Egyptian army in removing the country’s first democratically elected president, Mohamed Morsi.

(The Cradle)

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