Social Movements Call for Creation of Venezuela’s Communal Confederation

On Saturday, October 11, in Caracas, Ciudad Comunal 27 de Febrero, Fundación 3 Raíces, and Fuerza Patriótica Alexis Vive called for the creation of a development program for community organization.

“Based on Commander Chávez’s roadmap and the living practice in the territories where we build communes and communal cities, we call on ourselves to take on the tasks of this new historic stage,” said the invitation for Saturday, October 10.

At the covered court of the El Panal 2021 Socialist Commune, at 3 p.m. and under torrential rain, over 300 commune members from more than 30 communes in Caracas and several states gathered to debate the future of communal construction in Venezuela.

Context seen from the communes

In his opening remarks for the event, Robert Longa, spokesperson for El Panal Commune and for the Fuerza Patriótica Alexis Vive, referenced the imperialist aggression against Venezuela in the context of the January 3 attack and the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and Deputy Cilia Flores, calling it a very harsh blow but arguing that it should not be confused with a strategic defeat of the revolutionary project.

Longa defended the continuity of the Chavista government that, under Delcy Rodríguez and despite difficulties, continues walking alongside the people in the construction of the communes. For Longa, neofascism has not managed to destroy the communal project nor eliminate the organizational capacities built over 27 years.

For the spokesperson, Commander Chávez’s roadmap remains alive in Venezuela, where commune members continue organizing, producing, and building forms of government with participatory and protagonistic democracy at the core.

While analyzing the current conjuncture, he said it is necessary to understand the nature of the phase, warning that it is not a matter of waiting for an immediate solution through an isolated action or substituting popular organization with what Régis Debray would call “grupos de foco.” The task is to strengthen the communal project already underway. In Gramscian terms, this means advancing the construction of a new hegemony: a transformation of ideas, social relations, and organizational capacities.

At the end of his intervention, Longa proposed what would shape the rest of the interventions by communal spokespeople: the construction of the Communal Federation. He argued that isolated communal experiences, however valuable, face limits if they cannot scale up and connect their productive, political, and territorial capacities. The federation, and later the communal confederation, represents the horizon of an organization capable of coordinating efforts, planning democratically, and extending popular power.

The program and the promotional committee

The program proposal, presented by spokespersons from the convening organizations, the Fundación Tres Raíces and the Fuerza Patriótica Alexis Vive, is structured around five axes:

• Socialism via the communal route;

• The working people as agents of transformation and agent-territory;

• The material basis of the socialist transition, with social ownership, industrialization, and proletarianization of neighborhoods;

• Internationalism, integration, and anti-imperialist struggle;

• The construction of a new hegemony through education, political training, and culture.

The tangible result was the launch of the Promotional Committee for the Communal Federation and Toward the Communal Confederation, aimed at pushing existing communal projects toward a larger scale of organization. The initiative seeks to make the federation’s strategic horizon a collective task, open to debate and the participation of the communes and working people.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

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