South African Lawyer Navi Pillay Reacts to Nobel Peace Prize Win

On Friday, October 9, South African lawyer Navanethem “Navi” Pillay was announced as this year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner. When being applauded for the win, she joked, “Thank you very much. If you clap a little bit more, I may share this prize with Trump.”

The joke was in reference to US President Donald Trump’s claim made on October 7 that no one in history deserves the Nobel Peace Prize more than he does because his actions have supposedly “stopped the total obliteration of the world.”

“No one in the history of the Nobel Prize has ever deserved it more,” Trump declared to the press at the White House, referring to himself. “I settled eight wars… I did things that nobody else has ever done. I’m not bragging, I’m just telling you the facts.”

“I’ve stopped maybe the total obliteration of the world because Iran will never have a nuclear weapon,” Trump added.

Pillay’s Nobel Peace Prize win in this context is significant, as she was the chair of the UN Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory that concluded last year that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza. The 85-year-old jurist has also been a judge on several international courts, including the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda. The ICC has long been a target of Trump, whose campaign against it has escalated since the court announced arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his cabinet for their roles in the Gaza genocide following October 7, 2023.

Pillay dedicated the award to “all the survivors of international crimes as well as to practitioners and defenders of international justice whose compassion and courage continue to ensure that impunity will not be allowed to reign”.

Addressing world leaders, she said, “You are under legal obligation… to protect human rights and refrain from war.”

Pillay’s Trump joke trends in Venezuela

The jurist’s joke about sharing the award with Trump trended on Venezuelan social media, as users recalled María Corina Machado’s subservience to Trump after she won the prize last year and contrasted it with Pillay’s.

María Corina Machado is such an international embarrassment that Peace Prize awardee Navi Pillay joked with the crowd, telling them to stop applauding or she’d end up sharing the prize with Trump. — Orinoco Tribune (@OrinocoTribune) October 9, 2026

After learning she had won the Nobel Peace Prize last year, the Venezuelan far-right politician declared that the prize actually belonged to Donald Trump. She even dedicated her award to the US president, unlike Pillay, who dedicated it precisely to the victims of international crimes, the bulk of which have been committed by the US.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/SC/SF

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