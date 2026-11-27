Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Spanish journalist and political analyst Ignacio Ramonet met the acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, in Caracas on Wednesday, November 25. After the meeting, he stated that her loyalty to Chavismo was unquestionable, amid growing criticism of the Venezuelan leadership’s rapprochement with Washington.

“I have known her for more than 20 years. Her loyalty to Chavismo is unquestionable,” Ramonet wrote on Telegram, praising her intelligence and capacity for work.

According to Ramonet, the two discussed the complex situation facing Latin America and the world, the need to expand opportunities for dialogue, and the imperative of a geopolitics of peace. He considered that Venezuela under Delcy Rodríguez’s leadership is pursuing one central objective: prosperity.

For years, Ramonet conducted year-end interviews with President Nicolás Maduro. Their most recent year-end interview took place on December 31, 2025, just three days before the US bombed Venezuela and kidnapped the president.

Ramonet subsequently condemned the bombing of Venezuela and the kidnapping of President Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, while highlighting the president’s insistence on pursuing dialogue and negotiations with Washington instead of military confrontation.

Debate within Chavismo

Ramonet’s remarks come a week after Venezuelan authorities signed a military cooperation agreement with the US, intensifying debate within Chavismo over the concessions made to Washington since January 3.

In a recent Macondo podcast discussion, journalists and analysts Inna Afinogenova, Marco Teruggi, and Leandro Grille questioned whether these concessions still constitute a strategic retreat.

Teruggi questioned whether remaining in power justifies relinquishing sovereign control over oil resources and military doctrine, while Grille distinguished military defeat from political surrender. Concerns were also raised over Venezuela’s potential incorporation into Washington’s Shield of the Americas initiative, further isolating Cuba and Nicaragua.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan political analyst William Serafino rejected unsubstantiated theories of betrayal by the current Chavista leadership. He also questioned the narrative of strategic retreat, as well as attempts to portray every concession to Washington as a victory.

He insisted on examining the decade of US imperialist aggression preceding January 3, 2026 and characterized the current relationship as an asymmetric form of co-government under coercion, with Washington controlling Venezuela’s oil revenues.

Serafino also raised alarm over Washington’s attempts to reshape Venezuela’s military doctrine and emphasized that Chavismo extends beyond its current leadership and the ruling party in Venezuela, leaving room for new political expressions within the Bolivarian movement.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SC

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