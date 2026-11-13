Spanish Public Prosecutor Backs US Demand To Extradite Pro-Palestine Philanthropist Fergie Chambers

Fergie Chambers, a major donor to aid projects in the Gaza Strip, is being accused of ‘funding terrorist organizations’

The Spanish Public Prosecutor’s Office submitted a filing on 10 November supporting Washington’s request to extradite pro-Palestine activist Fergie Chambers.

The prosecutor’s office echoed US claims that Chambers made cash transfers with the goal of “promoting illicit” and “violent” activities that “benefit” the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

It has also recommended concluding the investigative proceedings and granting the extradition, according to a written submission obtained by Europa Press.

Chambers is currently in pretrial detention at Aranjuez prison in the Spanish capital, Madrid. Spanish authorities arrested him in Ibiza in July 2026.

Activists and politicians in Madrid, Spain protested on Thursday against Spain’s arrest of pro-Palestine philanthropist and activist Fergie Chambers on a US warrant, as the Trump administration attempts to extradite him on baseless, politically-motivated charges of “money… pic.twitter.com/rfT5smvTON — VPol (@VocalPolitics1) July 16, 2026

The US Department of Justice is accusing Chambers of “transporting, transmitting or transferring” funds “with the intention of promoting” the “provision of material support or resources to foreign terrorist organizations.”

He is also accused of “riots” against Israeli arms manufacturer Elbit Systems.

Washington says he supported the Unity of Fields organization, formerly known as Palestine Action US, the US branch of the UK-based anti-Israel group.

Earlier this year, its assets in the US were frozen due to its affiliation with Palestine Action, which was proscribed as a “terrorist organization” in the UK.

The Spanish Public Prosecutor’s office and US authorities say Chambers helped the organization by supplying “padlocks, chains and flexible cables” used in a “raid” on an Elbit branch in New Hampshire in 2023.

Chambers, also accused of money laundering, was arrested in Spain after US President Donald Trump requested his extradition in July. Spanish authorities did not notify his lawyers.

The Spanish Council of Ministers permitted the extradition request to proceed in September.

Chambers, a communist and philanthropist who has opposed the genocide in Gaza, was born James Cox Chambers. He has stepped down as heir to his family’s media company, Cox Enterprises.

He referred to his relatives as “enemies of the people” after Cox Enterprises donated millions to the construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center – known by activists as “Cop City” and linked to pro-Israel advocacy groups via shared donors.

Chambers has donated over $1 million in aid to the Gaza Strip.

(The Cradle)

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