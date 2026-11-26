By Francisco Dominguez – Nov 24, 2026

Ecuador’s regional elections are taking place amid state repression and severe restrictions on political parties and movements. Francisco Dominguez describes what is happening and why, including allowing the US to set up bases in Ecuador.

On November 29, Ecuador goes to the polls to elect 222 mayors, 23 provincial governors, 1,500 councilors, more than 4,000 members of parish boards, and seven members of the Citizens’ Participation Council. The elections take place in conditions of severe restrictions on political parties and their candidates.

Eight provinces are under a state of emergency and six incumbent mayors are in prison or facing criminal trials that prevent them from standing for re-election. The largest party, Citizen Revolution (CR), has been disqualified from participating in the elections, and the Attorney General’s Office has ordered the arrest of CR’s candidate in the 2025 presidential election, Luisa González.

On the eve of the presidential election last year, President Daniel Noboa – Ecuador’s richest man, a political ally of Donald Trump, and a strong supporter of the Shield of the Americas – declared a state of emergency in those areas where he had been defeated in the previous presidential election. A curfew was imposed, the right to assemble was suspended, and the military was deployed to polling stations. Both candidates reportedly received 44% of the vote in the first round, but in the run-off, González remained on 44%, while Noboa surged ahead with 56%.

The rise of neoliberalism

Democracy in Ecuador has been systematically eroded since Lenin Moreno became president in 2017. He broke with Rafael Correa, leader of the CR movement, purging state institutions of Correistas and reconfiguring the judiciary into a formidable weapon against CR. Moreno’s government and those of his successors – Guillermo Lasso (2021-2023) and Daniel Noboa (2023-present) – have made extensive use of lawfare against CR. Correa, its principal target, has faced 47 criminal investigations and legal proceedings.

These three Ecuadorian presidents have also made extensive use of states of emergency, ordering deployments of armed forces and unleashing widespread repression against protests and demonstrations opposing their reversal of progressive policies pursued by CR governments from 2006 to 2017. Noboa has declared 25 states of emergency since 2023 and allowed the US to establish bases in Ecuador.

Attacks on political opponents

Since 2017, these three neoliberal administrations have systematically pursued witch hunts against prominent CR figures through lawfare. There is also a long list of former ministers exiled in Mexico. Former Vice President Jorge Glas, who has faced repeated legal proceedings since 2017, was forcibly seized by Ecuadorian security forces in 2024 during an illegal raid on Mexico’s embassy, where he had sought political asylum. In 2025, he was sentenced to remain behind bars until 2041.

Glas refused plea deals implicating former President Correa despite the savage treatment. Dr Alice Jill Edwards, UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, stated in 2024: “I am disturbed by medical and other reports which suggest that Mr Glas was subjected to torture, including dislocated thumbs, lacerations on his wrists from the over-use of handcuffs, and contusions and bruising on his arms, thighs and thorax, indicative of physical beatings.” A widely supported international appeal has demanded guarantees for his life, health, and personal integrity.

Attacks on indigenous movement leaders

The leadership of Ecuador’s vigorous indigenous movement has also been under attack from these neoliberal governments. Leonidas Iza, leader of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE), has been charged and investigated multiple times for leading nationwide protests, accused of kidnapping and terrorism. Since 2017, other indigenous leaders have been subjected to lawfare as part of a systematic campaign to criminalize popular protest. They include Jaime Vargas and Marlon Vargas, former CONAIE presidents; Agustín Wachapá, former president of the Federation of Shuar Centers; and leaders of the Alto Cañar Community and Amazonian anti-mining and anti-oil campaigners, including Gloria Ushigua, Franco Viteri, and Bartolo Ushigua.

Attacks on political parties and movements

Political parties and social movements have also become targets of lawfare. In March 2026, the Electoral Tribunal (TCE) suspended the CR party; in April, it canceled the Unidad Popular party; and in July, it suspended the Amigo party, through which CR candidates had planned to contest the local elections. In August, a judge ordered the arrest of Guido Perugachi, president of FEOCIN, a national federation of peasant, indigenous, and Black organizations, on charges of paralyzing public services during a strike in 2025.

In April, the TCE imposed a heavy fine on two leaders of the environmental organization YASunidos. In November 2025, Ecuador’s Financial Intelligence Unit froze the bank accounts of social, indigenous, and environmental organizations and their leaders on suspicion of money laundering… and so on, ad nauseam.

The growth of Ecuador’s narco-state

Two interconnected processes underpin this authoritarian drive. On the one hand, there is the neoliberal offensive aimed at reversing the progressive achievements and constitutional provisions introduced under the CR government led by President Correa from 2007 to 2017. On the other, Ecuador is morphing into a narco-state, with devastating social consequences.

According to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), cocaine production in South America has reached record levels, accompanied by rising trafficking and associated criminal violence across the Americas. Supply has grown more than fourfold since 2014, from 3,800 to 4,100 tons. The United States remains the largest consumer market. The UNODC reports that Ecuador has become a major transit hub for cocaine moving from South America to global markets, particularly Europe, with one-third of Colombia’s cocaine production passing through the country. Since 2020, several large cocaine shipments have reportedly been discovered in banana-export containers belonging to Noboa Trading, a company owned by the Noboa family.

These shipments ranged from 500 to more than 700 kilograms, with destinations including Croatia, Italy, Montenegro, Turkey, and Belgium. In July 2024, a shipment of bananas destined for Germany was found in Guayaquil to contain six tons of cocaine. According to a European Commission report, 57% of banana containers leaving Guayaquil arrive in Antwerp loaded with cocaine. As one account has observed: “In Ecuador, the Noboa group controls the entire banana cultivation and export supply chain […] the family owns the land where the fruit is grown, the containers, the company responsible for making the packaging for export, and even the cargo chips.”

Noboa deflects this, blaming drug trafficking on what he calls “the same old mafia,” allegedly headed by Correa and González. His predecessors Moreno and Lasso likewise falsely accused former President Correa of enabling and facilitating drug trafficking, and alleged collusion between narco-traffickers and the indigenous movements to finance popular protests.

US military bases

Moreno and Lasso pursued closer security and military agreements with Washington. Noboa, however, went further, holding a referendum on allowing foreign military bases to be established in Ecuador, a proposal that was decisively rejected by 60.82% of voters. Nevertheless, Noboa subsequently brought the US military back into Ecuador to conduct joint operations against drug cartels. This dovetails with Noboa’s penchant for ruling through militarized states of emergency.

Nine years of highly repressive neoliberal governments, coupled with the growing and increasingly open activity of narco-traffickers, have produced a dramatic increase in crime and violence. Ecuador’s homicide rate stood at 5.8 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2017, having fallen from 17.7 in 2009 during Correa’s presidency. By 2025, under Noboa, it had soared to 50.9 per 100,000. As another account puts it: “Ecuador currently has one of the highest homicide rates in the world.”

A North American Congress on Latin America (NACLA) article makes the persuasive argument that Noboa’s so-called war on drugs “runs in one direction: the trade that carries the cocaine is the trade that enriches the country’s elite, the president’s family included, and the drug war is not aimed at it.” This war has led Noboa to bring US troops into Ecuador, where they are directly participating in land-base and maritime operations, including unprecedented joint US-Ecuadorian military raids across eight towns and cities targeting members of a Mexican cartel.

The upcoming elections in Ecuador will be neither free nor fair. The people of Ecuador will therefore continue to need the full support of the international solidarity movement.

(Labour Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament)

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