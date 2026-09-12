Statement by the Government of Nicaragua on ICJ Hearings vs Germany (Palestine genocide)

The public hearings on the preliminary objections raised by Germany, in the case launched by Nicaragua against Germany for its complicity in the genocide of the Palestinian people, concluded today.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) held public hearings, from September 7-10, on the preliminary objections raised by Germany in the case concerning Alleged Breaches of Certain International Obligations in respect of the Occupied Palestinian Territory (Nicaragua v.Germany). The hearings, comprised two rounds of oral argument, concluded today with the presentation of Nicaragua’s final submissions.

The delegation of Nicaragua was led by HE Mr Carlos José Argüello Gómez, Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Nicaragua to the international organizations based in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, as Agent. The Court will now begin its deliberation. Its decision will be delivered at a public sitting. The following statement was made by the Government of Nicaragua.

COMMUNIQUE OF THE GOVERNMENT OF NICARAGUA

ORAL HEARINGS IN CIJ

GERMANY AND THE PEOPLE OF PALESTINE

The Government of Reconciliation and National Unity informs the people of Nicaragua and the international community that the oral arguments before the International Court of Justice regarding the preliminary objections filed by the Federal Republic of Germany in the case brought by Nicaragua concerning the Alleged Breaches of Certain International Obligations in Respect of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Nicaragua rejected Germany’s preliminary objections, demonstrated that a formal dispute exists, that the criteria for temporal jurisdiction and treaty-based jurisdiction are met, and that Israel is not an indispensableparty to the proceedings, since the requested judgment explicitly refers to Germany’s independent legal obligations under customary international law and treaty law. Nicaragua emphasized before the Court that this constitutes an attempt by Germany to evade the Court’s scrutiny of its activities that violate international law and its failure to comply with the Court’s Order of April 30, 2024.

Nicaragua recalled that in this case it invokes Germany’s responsibility in connection with multiple violations of international law, particularly with regard to the heinous scourge of genocide and international humanitarian law, but also to the right to self-determination and the prohibition of racial discrimination, racial segregation, and apartheid; through its political, financial, and military support for Israel’s actions in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Nicaragua maintained that Germany cannot claim ignorance of the catastrophic situation facing the Palestinian people. Likewise, it was noted that Germany has ignored the Court’s Order of April 30, 2024, regarding arms transfers, has significantly increased its lucrative arms exports to Israel, has normalized illegal military tactics, and has systematically blocked any measures against Israel.

Nicaragua’s Agent, Carlos Argüello, was advisedby a diverse international legal team composed of:

Prof. Alain Pellet, professor emeritus at the University of Paris-Nanterre, former president of the International Law Commission, and member and former president of the Institut de droit international,

Dr. Daniel Müller, founding partner of FAR Avocats and member of the Paris Bar Association,

Prof. Alfredo Crosato Neumann, adjunct professorof international law at Kadir Has University in Istanbul and member of the Lima Bar Association,

Prof. Ardi Imseis, professor of international law at Queen’s University School of Law and a member of the Law Society of Ontario (Canada),

Dr. Susan Power, Bachelor of Laws (NUI Galway), Ph.D. (Trinity College Dublin), and postdoctoral fellow (Irish Center for Human Rights, NUI Galway)

Prof. William Schabas, OC, MRIA, Professor of International Law at Middlesex University and Professor Emeritus of International Criminal Law and Human Rights at Leiden University,

LLM. Anisha Patel, Legal Director at Law for Palestine,

Dr. Pearce Clancy, Research Fellow at Trinity College Dublin,

Mr. Ysam Soualhi, Researcher in International Law at the University of Angers,

LLM. Claudia Loza, International Legal Advisor for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nicaragua.

Also part of the Nicaraguan delegation were Ambassador Ammar Hijazi, Permanent Representative of the State of Palestine to International Organizations in The Hague, and Mr. Mohammad Ayyad, Legal Advisor to the Permanent Mission of the State of Palestine to International Organizations in The Hague.

Nicaragua wishes to once again express its gratitude for the support of the legal team and all those who have assisted in this case, which has been filed in fulfillment of Nicaragua’s international obligations to take all necessary measures to halt violations of the most fundamental norms of international law against the Palestinian people. Nicaragua also appreciates the support of the Palestinian delegation in The Hague.

The Government of Reconciliation and National Unity reaffirms its firm commitment to the rule of law at the international level and to the peaceful settlement of disputes between States.

Managua, September 10, 2026.

(Kawsachun News)

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