Telesur Defends Sovereignty of Global South Media in Shanghai

On Sunday, the president of Telesur, Patricia Villegas, spoke at the closing session of the Global South Academic Forum held in Shanghai, where she defended south–south cooperation as a method for strengthening communications sovereignty. During her presentation, the Colombian journalist argued that power on the international stage is also exercised through digital infrastructures, submarine cables, and the algorithms that determine global news circulation.

Villegas warned that the digital environment is not neutral but responds to power relations that prioritize content with immediate impact to the detriment of the memory and identity of peoples. She urged Latin America and the Caribbean to integrate more decisively into Global South initiatives to reduce the gap between existing knowledge and strategic decision-making.

She also highlighted alliance with China as key to diversifying the capacity to produce original content in developing nations. In this context, she pointed to concrete advances such as the Telesur+ platform, created in July of 2026 to spread content by Global South creators, and the joint correspondent operation in Beijing with Cuba’s Prensa Latina and Brasil de Fato.

On the same panel dedicated to communication and governance, the vice president of Prensa Latina, Alejandro Gómez, noted the severe obstacles facing the news agency as a result of the United States blockade. Gómez noted that the unilateral restrictions limit the acquisition of fuel for power generation and the purchase of basic medical supplies intended for children in Cuba.

The Cuban news executive explained that the US financial siege directly affects the work of the agency’s foreign correspondent offices through the arbitrary closing of bank accounts and blocks on wire transfers. These coercive measures hinder the objectives of reporting on Cuban events and of providing communication services across several continents.

The international forum brought together more than 200 delegates to debate modernization, governance, and social mobilization from the perspective of developing countries. Speakers agreed that content exchange, journalistic training, and the fight against disinformation are essential to democratize global communications.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

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