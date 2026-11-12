The Compatible Left

By Making Sense of the Madness – Nov 8, 2026

From the Congress for Cultural Freedom to Post-Anarchism

During the Cultural Cold War, the Central Intelligence Agency systematically cultivated what it called the Non-Communist Left. The primary vehicle was the Congress for Cultural Freedom (CCF), founded in 1950 in West Berlin and run for nearly two decades with covert Agency money. The operational goal was explicit: support left-leaning, anti-Stalinist, culturally progressive intellectuals, artists, and publications that would oppose Soviet communism while remaining compatible with Western capitalist structures and US foreign policy. Conservative anti-communism was recognized as insufficiently appealing to European intellectuals, students, and workers. A left that could speak the language of progress, freedom, and even socialism—provided it rejected the actually existing socialist experiments and stayed within the bounds of the liberal order—was far more useful.

Frances Stonor Saunders documented the operation in detail in Who Paid the Piper?: The CIA and the Cultural Cold War (1999; US title The Cultural Cold War). She died of glioblastoma on August 31, 2026, at the age of 60. The book remains the indispensable public account of how magazines such as Encounter, conferences, exhibitions, fellowships, and intellectual patronage networks were financed through fronts including the Farfield Foundation. Michael Josselson, a CIA officer, served as the CCF’s executive director. When the funding was exposed in 1967, the organization was formally separated from the Agency, renamed, and continued for a time under Ford Foundation support. The strategic logic did not disappear with the formal cut-out.

Cold War strategy and the preference for managed verticality

For Western intelligence and the corporate-foundation establishment, the contest with the Soviet system was not an ideological objection to centralized control as such. It was a struggle over which ruling class would hold the monopoly on power and global capital extraction.

The two systems shared the core enabling condition of verticality—concentrated, largely unaccountable decision rights—but were structurally incompatible.

Rival monopolies, not shared control. Soviet-style state capitalism or socialism nationalized industry, extinguished independent corporate dynasties, and replaced private equity with a single bureaucratic apparatus. For Western financial and industrial elites, this meant direct confiscation of assets, markets, and supply chains. Geopolitically, a rival superpower consolidating Eurasia and the developing world blocked free-market access for multinational capital.

Decentralized oligarchy versus centralized party-state. Western elites preferred, and actively constructed, a managed democracy: power exercised indirectly through private corporations, media conglomerates, philanthropic foundations, universities, and intelligence agencies, while preserving the outward appearance of pluralism, electoral choice, and cultural freedom. The Soviet model relied on overt one-party coercion. Western strategists correctly assessed that overt tyranny generates clearer revolutionary backlash, whereas a system that absorbs, channels, and neutralizes dissent through consumerism, limited cultural freedom, and a cultivated “compatible left” is more durable and harder for residual populations to diagnose or rebel against.

Domestic containment of class consciousness. Even if the USSR operated in practice as a bureaucratic state-capitalist regime, its residual ideological appeal to Western workers, students, and anti-colonial movements posed an immediate threat: labor militancy, resource nationalization, and challenges to corporate profitability. Cultivating a safe, anti-Soviet (and later anti-“actually existing socialism”) left neutralized genuine class solidarity and anti-imperialist energy while leaving the domestic extractive hierarchy intact.

The CIA’s Non-Communist Left strategy was therefore not an anomaly or a purely anti-totalitarian project. It was a rational defense, by one vertical order, of its particular form of elite monopoly against a rival vertical order that threatened expropriation. The preference for the more opaque, absorptive, soft-control architecture is itself diagnostic: durability and low-visibility attrition were valued over the clarity and fragility of open coercion.

‘Compatible left’ as diagnostic label

The period’s official and internal language centered on the Non-Communist Left. The exact phrase “compatible left” is a later critical coinage, most closely associated with the work of Gabriel Rockhill, professor of philosophy at Villanova University and founding director of the Critical Theory Workshop. In Who Paid the Pipers of Western Marxism? (Monthly Review Press, 2025) and related lectures and interviews, Rockhill explicitly ties the term to the historical CIA/NCL strategy and treats it as a continuing pattern. A compatible left, on this reading, is one that can adopt radical cultural aesthetics, speak the language of critique, and even denounce capitalism in the abstract while remaining accommodationist on imperialism, core property relations, and the legitimacy of the existing state form.

The characterization is accurate at the level of substance. The strategy is Cold War intelligence product. The phrase as currently deployed is a diagnostic label applied to institutional and intellectual formations that function as system-compatible dissent. It is not a Democratic Party think-tank slogan. It names a selection filter.

While state communism itself is compatible with any authoritarian or totalitarian regime or police state, at the time, the fear of state capitalism threatening the already tense social zeitgeist, coming just off the heels of the Great Depression, was deemed a clear and present threat to the transnational elite.

The anarchist flank: post-anarchism as compatible form

The same filter has operated on the anarchist tradition. Classical anarchism—Bakunin, Kropotkin, Malatesta, and the currents that retained a clear refusal of the state form, hierarchical organization, and concentrated unaccountable power—posed a structural problem for any vertical order. It did not merely critique particular regimes; it rejected the enabling condition itself.

Post-anarchism, which emerged in the 1990s and 2000s through the work of Todd May, Saul Newman, Lewis Call, and others, offered a resolution compatible with institutional legibility. By fusing anarchist language with post-structuralist theory (primarily Foucault, Derrida, Deleuze, and related figures), it reframed power as primarily discursive, capillary, and productive rather than as concentrated in the state and capital. Classical anarchism’s “essentialism,” residual humanism, and focus on the state as central enemy were treated as theoretical limitations to be overcome. The result was an anarchism that could flourish in academic settings, speak fluently of resistance and micro-politics, and retain radical aesthetic credibility while softening or deferring the operational demand for the dismantling of vertical structures.

This is limited-hangout logic applied to the anti-authoritarian tradition. The attractive surface—opposition to domination, skepticism toward authority, the language of liberation—is preserved. The elements that would convert residual energy into sustained structural refusal of concentrated unaccountable decision rights are attenuated, academically re-coded, or rendered primarily cultural. Post-anarchism becomes fundable, teachable, and discussable inside the very institutions whose vertical character classical anarchism had named as the problem. Residual anti-hierarchical impulse is absorbed into a form that no longer threatens the architecture of inversion at scale.

The pattern is continuous with the broader compatible-left strategy. Whether the mechanism is intelligence patronage, foundation funding, academic prestige hierarchies, or simple selection for what remains legible and non-threatening, the functional outcome is the same: radical language retained as binding agent, operational threat to vertical power neutralized or deferred.

Framework placement

The pattern maps cleanly onto several locked elements of the architecture.

It is a protective membrane and limited hangout: residual or reformist energy is partially preserved and amplified precisely so that it cannot threaten the extractive core. The attractive surface—critique, cultural liberalism, anti-authoritarian language, concern for justice—is retained as the binding agent of containment.

It is continuous with the state-compatible forms already formalized for religion. The same selection filter appears in the ideological and political domain. Forms that generate sustained large-scale refusal of concentrated unaccountable power remain marginal, localized, suppressed, or absorbed. Forms that can be rendered usable by the vertical order receive institutional real estate, funding pathways, and prestige.

It is an instance of the Protean surface/aesthetic costumes. Cultural progressivism, anti-Stalinist left aesthetics, or post-structuralist anarchism function as the costume. The selection regime remains inverted. A hierarchy that systematically elevates distance from residual baseline capacities can wear the language of the left or of anti-authoritarianism as easily as it wears any other available repertoire.

It is a case of ponerogenic co-optation of residual-baseline or reform movements. The residual goods are not an independent redeeming remainder. They are the medium through which residual energy is kept legible, fundable, and ultimately non-threatening to concentrated unaccountable power.

Contemporary continuities

The historical operation does not need to be repeated in identical form for the functional pattern to persist. Once the incentives, prestige hierarchies, and funding channels of the intellectual and NGO sectors are structured so that certain forms of “left” or “anarchist” critique are rewarded and others are starved or pathologized, ordinary career and status incentives reproduce the filter.

Rockhill’s work remains the most direct contemporary attempt to name and document the continuity on the Marxist and critical-theory flank. Parallel dynamics appear wherever anarchist or anti-authoritarian language is rendered primarily academic, discursive, or cultural while the concrete refusal of vertical organization is treated as naïve, essentialist, or outdated. The test is not self-description. It is whether residual energy is expanded into structural refusal of vertical power or absorbed into managed, legible, and ultimately system-compatible channels.

Asymmetry remains the diagnostic signal. Intense moral language directed at one set of vertical structures while peer or rival structures receive comparative silence or apologetics is the marker already applied to other limited-hangout formations. A left—or an anarchism—that cannot or will not apply the same scrutiny to the full field of concentrated unaccountable power is not residual resistance. It is a managed flank.

The ladder and the wolf

The ladder does not need to extinguish every critical or anti-authoritarian impulse. It only needs those impulses channeled into forms that remain compatible with the continued operation of inverted selection. The Protean Beast is comfortable with a left that speaks the language of justice, and with an anarchism that speaks the language of anti-domination, while both leave the enabling condition—durable vertical nodes—unexamined or actively deferred under aesthetic cover. The wolf that retains its sight measures any formation by the same tests applied elsewhere: density of vertical power left intact, degree of inverted selection unchallenged, and whether residual baseline capacities for reciprocity and accurate reality-testing are expanded or contained. Horizontal networks that refuse the compatible filter—whether liberal, Marxist, or post-anarchist—and that keep residual anti-vertical energy directed at the structure itself remain the practical counter to a strategy that has already demonstrated, from the Congress for Cultural Freedom forward, how effectively a managed radicalism can protect the core.

(Substack)

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