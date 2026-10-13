The Donroe Doctrine of Epstein Nears Completion: Brazil Makes a Last Stand for Latin America, as Israeli Influence Expands

By Fiorella Isabel and Vanessa Beeley – Oct 8, 2026

While Western mainstream media frames Brazil’s 2026 election as a “right-wing wave,” a more critical and nuanced reality is systematically ignored: the Bolsonaro family convicted of plotting a coup is reclaiming power through the electoral machinery itself, backed by deep external interference from the United States and the complicity of domestic ruling classes, with a working class seeking someone to blame for the economic disaster that’s in front of them, and a left that’s failed to follow through with many promises.

Meanwhile in Moscow, Vladimir Putin, who positions himself as anti-hegemonic chooses silence on the genocide in Gaza, while openly validating its strong relationship with Israel and lecturing the same audience about the “dehumanization” of AI warfare while promoting it in tech.

In truth, the promise of a “multipolar world” is being hollowed out by oligarchic alliances and transnational capital networks operating within each nation.

Brazil’s Right-Wing Wave Is More of the Left’s Failure to Go Radical, While Under Heavy Attack From President Donroe Doctrine

The first-round results of Brazil’s October 4, 2026 election revealed a disturbing reality: Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, led with approximately 47% of the vote against incumbent President Lula’s 45.1%, forcing a second round on October 25. But even more alarming is the congressional sweep by the Bolsonaro family, as Michelle Bolsonaro (Jair’s wife) won a Senate seat, Carlos Bolsonaro (second son) entered the Senate, and Jair Renan (fourth son) and Renato Bolsonaro (Jair’s brother) both won seats in the Chamber of Deputies. The Bolsonaro-affiliated “Liberal Party,” which is more far-right in nature, jumped from 15 to 28 Senate seats, the largest increase for a single party in the Senate since democratization in 1985.

But there’s also the question of the massive bot farms and social media propaganda, that falsely frame this as simply an expression of popular will. Jair Bolsonaro, who was convicted of plotting a coup and sentenced to 27 years, is currently under house arrest but remains the centerpiece of the family’s campaign posters. Flávio has publicly promised that if elected, he will immediately pardon his father and have him “walk up the presidential ramp with me.” The Liberal Party-controlled Congress has already made a “general amnesty bill” its top priority for 2027. The Bolsonaro family is using the electoral process itself to overturn judicial rulings, which is not a procedural flaw per se but whatever semblance of democracy is being systematically used by internal forces for self advancement.

External interference and the Synchronized Advance of “Zionist Expansion” Via The Donroe Doctrine

Flávio’s campaign is no isolated phenomenon, as the Trump administration has openly endorsed him. The last time Lula da Silva ran against Jair Bolsonaro, former Trump advisor Steve Bannon personally attended his rallies, and Israeli flags appearre repeatedly at Bolsonaro campaign events, as they do even now. Simultaneously, Latin America is experiencing a Zionist penetration framed as “investment” and “security cooperation”: Bolivia’s new government quickly restored relations with Israel, granted visa-free entry to Israeli tourists, and brought in Israeli state water company Mekorot. Panama signed a memorandum with Israel on water technology, agriculture, and intelligence sharing. Guatemala’s free trade agreement with Israel took effect in 2024, with Israeli military training and security cooperation deeply embedded in its security apparatus. Also, let’s not forget Colombia restoring relations with Tel Aviv after the country’s right-wing shift.

The essence of this expansion is resource and geopolitical control. Israel’s “water diplomacy” via Mekorot’s overseas operations and desalination technology exports, follows the same strategic logic as its designs on the Litani River in Lebanon: control scarce resources and you control the behavioral boundaries of political actors. When Brazil, South America’s largest economy, guardian of the lungs of the earth Amazon rainforest, holder of the “B” in BRICS, falls into the hands of a family that openly swears allegiance to Washington and Tel Aviv, the space for resistance across South America will be compressed to its limit. In honesty Brazil is the last man standing in South America before Washington and Israel’s interests capture every single nation.

The Lula Left’s Dilemma, Empire and Pragmatics

Lula’s first-round disadvantage is not accidental. His ambiguity on Venezuela during his tenure and the historical baggage of intervention in Haiti have weakened his moral authority as an “anti-imperialist standard-bearer,” and left him as a center left liberal, who failed to deliver on many promises. This analysis points to Lula as a kind of weak left of center liberal, oscillating between identity politics and economic liberalization while unable to offer a genuinely alternative anti-imperialist program, radical enough to dismantle the right-wing machine. This has led to a dangerous inversion: when working-class voters feel squeezed by the cost of living and insecure about safety, the right can compete for their votes with “immigrant threats” and “corruption narratives,” while the left cannot offer an equally powerful narrative based on class solidarity.

In summary, governments that cannot materially improve working-class lives eventually leave political space for right-wing movements that redirect economic anger toward migration, crime, cultural conflict or internal enemies. This phenomenon has already played out in Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Bolivia, and Ecuador. The Bolsonaro family’s return in Brazil is essentially the culmination of this regional trend: when left-wing governments cannot fundamentally alter the structural roots of poverty and inequality, the right’s “anti-establishment” narrative, even when it is itself the direct representative of oligarchic capital, can capture voters despairing of the status quo. Voters, especially those living in working class conditions, will immediately focus on food, housing, crime and finance, over any ideological pull. Think of Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, if you don’t have your basic needs met, you’re not going to go deep into thought, you’re going to enter fight or flight.

Putin’s Valdai Silence: Avoid the Gaza Question, Iran’s Uranium

On October 1, 2026, Putin delivered a three-hour speech at the Valdai Discussion Club, addressing multipolarity, UN reform, and the risks of AI militarization. He warned that AI is “turning bloodshed and loss of life into a computer game” and is “the path toward humanity’s regression into savagery.” These words are themselves unobjectionable, but the issue lies in Putin’s selection and avoidance of certain topics.

When Vladimir Putin was asked directly by Iranian academic Seyed Mohammad Marandi, what Russia could do about the continuing devastation in Gaza, he called Gaza an acute humanitarian issue and stated “Russia’s position on Palestine is clear,” and he redirected the discussion to the “passing” of IRGC commander Soleimani, rather than his “assassination”. He also reiterated Russia’s longstanding position that a lasting settlement must rest on previous UN resolutions and the creation of a fully fledged Palestinian state.

When a Turkish think tank director and researcher Taha Özhan subsequently asked about Israel’s attacks on at least five countries, and threats directed at Turkey, Putin said questions concerning Israel should ultimately be determined by Israeli voters through elections, urging that all of this “will be resolved by elections in Israel.”

But Israeli elections will not change its occupation of Lebanon, its territorial ambitions in Syria, the war in Iran, or its ongoing blockade of Gaza. His response is almost logically absurd and it matters because of how Moscow is often portrayed, particularly in alternative media, as the geopolitical opposite of Washington on virtually every issue. Russia has never such claims. It maintains relations with Israel, Iran, the Gulf monarchies and other competing powers simultaneously, a strategy Russian analysts openly describe as driven by national interests and Moscow’s desire to avoid becoming fully aligned with the confrontation surrounding Iran.

Putin’s evasion of the topic is not ignorance but rather a calculated redirection over an uneasy topic. The scale of Russian-Israeli AI cooperation is massive. In 2023, the Russia-Israel tech partnership was worth $2.6 billion; Russian tech giants Yandex and Kaspersky have AI research centers in Israel and the occupied territories, with deep sharing in avionics and drone technology. When Putin condemns the “dehumanization” of AI warfare, he is criticizing the very technology that Russia is jointly developing with the country most thoroughly implementing that “dehumanization”—Israel.

Proposal for Russia to Hold Iran’s Enriched Uranium: Whose Interests?

At Valdai, Putin reiterated that Russia is willing to “receive” Iran’s enriched uranium as part of a nuclear solution. On the surface, this is a mediation gesture. But from the resistance axis perspective, the substance of this proposal is to transfer Iran’s strategic deterrence capability to Russia’s physical control. In 2013, Russia, under the guise of “destroying Syria’s chemical weapons,” effectively eliminated Syria’s last deterrent against persistent Israeli airstrikes.

More critically, the Russia-Iran “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty” explicitly excludes military mutual defense clauses—an exclusion that Iran itself demanded. This means that when Israel or the United States strikes Iran, Russia has no mutual defense clause yet has the right to “trusteeship” over Iran’s enriched uranium. For Tehran, this is less a partnership than a leverage relationship, where Russia extracts diplomatic chips from Iran’s isolation while refusing to assume corresponding security commitments, which is why Iran does not want to enter into those anyway.

Yemen’s Ansarallah: The Authentic Resistance Paradigm.

Amid all this diplomatic theater and electoral maneuvering, Yemen’s Ansarallah movement offers a fundamentally different paradigm. Their recent military advances like the capture of the entire mountain range overlooking Aden and the Gulf of Aden, as they approach Marib, the core hub of Saudi military operations in Yemen and the location of oil and gas resources are nothing short of extraordinary. If Marib falls, Yemen will have the capacity to impose a comprehensive blockade on oil supplies from the Bab el-Mandeb Strait to the Strait of Hormuz.

Yemen’s strategic significance lies in its asymmetry. An entity deliberately maintained as “one of the poorest countries in the world” has, through indigenous military capability, resilience and ideological cohesion, achieved a structural threat to the Saudi-UAE-Israeli alliance. Yemen has no Russian nuclear weapons, no Chinese economic leverage, no Iranian missile arsenal. But it does have the will to refuse surrender and the capacity to translate that will into battlefield reality.

(Fiorella Isabel)

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