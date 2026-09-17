The Horizon: Barbarism or the Leap Beyond Value

By Fabio Vighi – Sep 7, 2026

We are living in the ghost hours of a civilization that is dying but refuses to lie down. For nearly two decades, the global financial priesthood has sustained a collective fiction based on monetary methadone. When the gears of global accumulation ground to a violent halt in 2008, we were told the “Great Financial Crisis” was a structural anomaly, a temporary glitch in the matrix of free-market efficiency—a blatant lie that most of us were only too happy to believe. In 2008, the tectonic plates of the capitalist value-form cracked wide open. The system never recovered; it was put on artificial life support.

The playbook was brutally simple: transfer the catastrophic losses of a parasitic private banking sector directly onto public balance sheets by intensifying and instrumentalizing emergencies. In a desperate bid to preserve the fiction of wealth, a commercial banking crisis was turned into a sovereign debt crisis: they socialized the rot. By driving interest rates to historical lows and unleashing a deluge of central bank liquidity collateralized by global shocks, they bought the system one final, drug-induced cycle.

But all this came at a terminal cost, and the reverse journey back up is now a trajectory of pure destruction. Today, soaring sovereign bond yields (US Treasuries, UK gilts, eurozone periphery) are screaming a truth that politicians and central bankers are desperate to suppress: the monetary playbook has hit its absolute limit. The reason is simple: you cannot keep transferring losses to governments that are already drowning in their own debt. The fiction of the social contract is unraveling everywhere.

True liberation from our collapsing constellation is not about replacing one system of norms, measurement, and values with a slightly better version. It is about creating a different experience of the limit itself—cultivating a form of life that exists beyond the very logic of normative economic validation, even if only as its persistent interruption.

Our blind god

To understand why this crisis is terminal, we must look past the superficial financial metrics and confront the underlying logic of our social bond. We must look at the value-form—the unconscious, automatic matrix that dictates modern human life.

Capitalism is not a system designed to fulfill basic human needs; it is an automated engine driven by a singular, pathological compulsion: the endless transformation of human labor into abstract value, represented by money. It is what Marx termed the “automatic subject”—a system where human beings are mere functionaries serving a blind, self-expanding deity; a vampire that feeds on the combustion of human energy. And this profit-machine has always functioned by repressing its own finitude—by denying that it is historically limited. In recent times, repression has turned into foreclosure: the psychotic delusion that things are working well even as they collapse in our face.

The tragedy of late capitalism is that it has successfully automated itself out of its own substance. By hyper-accelerating technological productivity, the system has steadily shed the biomass of human labor required to create value in the first place. For decades, real wealth creation has been in hopeless decay. So how do you keep a system addicted to growth alive when its engine of value production is dying? You keep adding money created out of thin air, while attempting to “manage” both the legitimacy of such operation and its consequences. As most people don’t even bother trying to understand this logic, the elites have a relatively easy time implementing it. They can keep lying about the “global uncertainties” that make their policies possible. Ever wondered why they love to tell us, with Shakespearean gravity, that ‘we live in a world which is more volatile, more prone to shocks?’, as if these shocks were simply a tragic twist of fate?

Back to earth, the ballooning of debt—from the private sector to the public balance sheets—is nothing more than the hallucinatory simulation of value creation. Capital markets are no longer pricing actual productive capacity; they are trading in ghosts, wagering on future value that can never, and will never, be realized. The mountains of sovereign debt are a mathematical monument to a defunct economic paradigm.

The distribution of losses

Now, even the hallucination is breaking. We have reached the phase where the simulated wealth must be accounted for, and the bills are coming due. Since the losses can no longer be offloaded onto a broke public sector without destroying the financial establishment itself, the next phase is unlikely to resemble another conventional bailout; it is more likely to take the form of a systematic and catastrophic distribution of such losses. A phase of outright predation—the closing of a circle where capital returns to its violent dawn (primitive accumulation).

We are entering an era of severe currency crises, capital controls, and the weaponization of the legal infrastructure to execute the final looting of the public and private citizen alike. The legal and financial architecture is being re-engineered behind the scenes. Under the guise of securing “systemic stability,” the collateral of ordinary individuals, pension funds, and public assets is being positioned to be absorbed by the clearing houses of the financial elite when the debt and derivative bubbles burst. This is the logical endpoint of a system that has moved from the “too big to fail” bailouts to architectural re-engineering.

The push to digitize and regulate the financial system via legislation like the GENIUS Act and the CLARITY Act builds a more centralized, programmable financial architecture. In crisis conditions, that architecture can function as a mechanism for concentrating power and formalizing the downward allocation of losses. This is the death drive operating at the level of the system: capital must consume its own foundations to survive another day. When the automatic subject can no longer expand through production, it must expand through control, and, finally, through cannibalism.

From the compulsion of value to the seduction of the limit

As this artificial life-support system fails us, we are left staring into an abyss. Capitalism is not just an economic system; it is our psychic infrastructure. It has instrumentalized our deepest drives, channeling our libidinal energy into the obsessions of accumulation, competition, and status. It gives us a reason to get up in the morning—then pathologizes us for needing one.

As the value-form collapses, it peels back the thin veneer of bourgeois civilization, exposing a hard, destructive core. When people are stripped of the ability to participate in the market—when they can no longer define themselves through work, consumption, or status—the repressed energy of the drives does not default to a pastoral idyll. It returns as pure, unmediated violence: war, virulent nationalism, racism, everyday barbarism and decay, a global war of all against all, and the erosion of whatever casual joys remain. The collapse of the system is unleashing raw, destructive drives that we have spent centuries learning to channel, however brutally, into the rituals of exploitation and accumulation that, occasionally (and always on the back of systemic violence) generated a cohesive social bond.

This is why we cannot afford the luxury of naive utopianism: human envy, aggression, and the stubborn persistence of the unconscious cannot be socialized away by an edict of pure egalitarianism. If we pretend we can create a frictionless, perfectly transparent society, we invite the very barbarism we seek to avoid. As Freud understood, we cannot simply abolish the drives—we can only redirect their energy toward less destructive channels.

The only way out is a collective reorientation. While we must abandon the value-form, we cannot simply will ourselves into a new mode of being. We must begin to design a social architecture that preserves and redirects our unconscious drives in new generative ways. This means moving the arena of human rivalry away from the accumulation of material abstraction and toward other forms of collective desire—play, skill, creativity, care, and rewarded production for needs. A society in which social recognition and prestige derive not from what you hoard, spend, or owe, but from what you contribute to the shared work of cultural and material life.

How, then, to do this? The future is not a blueprint but a leap: a historically necessary transition into a new form of social mediation that, at this stage, can only be tentative and intuitive. The alternative is still nameless, because it must be an emancipatory struggle, not a new model to be imposed from above. The direction, however, is clear: we must reclaim a more convivial life based around what we need—what Ivan Illich called the recovery of personal autonomy and creative interdependence.

The drive toward profit is triggered by capital’s perception of itself as an ever-lacking substance: capital never has enough of itself, and that lack, or dissatisfaction, is precisely what keeps it moving. This is what Hegel called “bad infinity”: the illusion of eternal self-expansion, which is really just the compulsion to repeat. We must learn to channel our frustrations not into the infinite growth of a cancerous metric, but into the shared mastery of our own boundaries—the joy of living well within limits, rather than pretending they don’t exist. If we learn to do that, the limit will cease to be an oppressive source of anxiety and become, instead, a socially generative source of desire.

This, then, is the wager that Lacan allows us to formulate: the object of desire is not a thing to be possessed, but a gap to be tarried with; a space of collective attention, curiosity, and in(ter)vention. The value-form mistakes the gap for a lack that can be filled—hence the endless compulsion to accumulate. A post-value society would not abolish desire and the drives, of course, but it would shift their object: from the impossible possession of the Thing, to the impossible Thing as the shared attraction of the limit itself.

For Baudrillard, this is the logic of seduction: a symbolic relation of reversibility and play. It stands in stark opposition to the irreversible, linear logic of production that drives the value-form and the modern idea of progress, while increasingly ruling over our hollowed-out, atomized social relations. Seduction reminds us that the void—the ultimate impossibility of ascribing final meaning to what exists—is not a lack to be filled, but an attraction to be cherished and shared through the inevitable frustrations that the sharing entails.

The system is now burning itself down, and it intends to use our lives as the fuel. We can either go down with the automated subject into a dark age of predatory looting and raw violence, or we can gather the courage to step off the wheel—and learn to play a different game entirely.

(Substack)

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