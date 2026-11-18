By Brian Berletic – Nov 16, 2026

The United States seeks to destabilize Indonesia by using controlled media and social media networks to encircle China and preserve its global dominance.

Indonesia, located in Southeast Asia, is the fourth most populous nation on Earth with 287 million people. It is China’s 12th largest trade partner on Earth and third largest trade partner in Southeast Asia, following Vietnam and Malaysia.

Indonesia is also strategically located near the Malacca Strait, a critical waterway through which the vast majority of China’s imported energy and resources, as well as its exported goods, travel, and a waterway the US has planned and prepared for years to close as a means of implementing a “distant blockade” on China.

Today, the US is already implementing a variation of the “distant blockade” through its invasion and capture of Venezuela, its proxy war on Russia through Ukraine, and its wars across West Asia — directly on Iran and through its Israeli and Saudi proxies against Lebanon and Yemen respectively. Together, these conflicts have all served to either sever or drastically reduce energy exports to China.

Destabilizing or politically capturing Indonesia would serve US interests in both encircling and containing China with a united front of US-captured proxies or an arc of destabilization denying China viable economic, trade, political, and military partnerships. It would also enhance the US’ ability to either directly or indirectly threaten maritime shipping through the Malacca Strait, significantly expanding its “distant blockade” on China.

The US is waging a global war on multipolarism. Not just on the nations proposing and leading the rise of multipolarism — nations like Russia, China, and Iran — but also any and all nations that could potentially contribute to and benefit from multipolarism, Indonesia among the most important of those nations.

For all of these reasons, and the US’ general desire to prevent any powerful independent nation-state from rising and undermining US primacy either worldwide or regionally, the US seeks to undermine Indonesia through extensive political interference.

In recent years this has taken the shape of protests promoted by the collective Western media as “youth,” “Gen-Z,” or “student-led” protests, following similar patterns of US interference elsewhere around the globe.

Students, who have not even finished studying their own chosen area of focus in life, do not possess the resources, experience, or knowledge to organize nationwide movements capable of contesting, let alone ousting, existing political orders, and instead serve as the rank and file for interests that do.

Examining the organizations promoting and defending the protests taking place in Indonesia over the past two years reveals a vast network of US government-funded media outlets, “human rights” organizations, and legal foundations promoting and amplifying narratives, promoting the protests themselves, as well as providing support for and legal defense of the protests and their participants.

US-funded media in Indonesia and its role in boosting US interference

US interference in Indonesia was exposed last year with lists of specific Indonesian media organizations promoting the protests receiving US government and/or foundation funding.

This included Tempo, Kompas, Tribunnews, Remotivi, New Naratif, and Project Multatuli.

These admissions were made by these organizations themselves in a 2025 Mongabay article titled, “‘Without us, no scrutiny’: Indonesia’s independent media count cost of US funding cuts.”

The article not only admits Remotivi, New Naratif, and Project Multatuli received significant US government funding through USAID and the National Endowment for Democracy (NED*) and that it would be virtually impossible to function without this funding, it is admitted that US government “program coordinators” discussed editorial policies with its grantees and were involved in whether or not specific content was published.

Kompas and even the Jakarta Post were mentioned as associated with this US-funded network.

Tempo, on its own website, admitted to US funding through Media Development Investment Fund (MDIF) money — the MDIF itself admittedly a product of European government funding and funding from George Soros’ Open Society Foundations.

Kompas, Tribunnews, and Tempo are among the top news platforms within Indonesia’s information space alongside CNN Indonesia and BBC News, demonstrating US information dominance within Indonesia, part of extensive US information dominance worldwide.

US-funded media organizations are critical in shaping, promoting, and amplifying the narratives and slogans of US-backed opposition groups. Because of their large share of Indonesia’s information space, the Indonesian public is exposed to these narratives, ensuring larger percentages of public support and participation in US-backed opposition movements.

Because Indonesia — like many other nations around the globe — is almost entirely dependent on US-based social media platforms including Meta’s WhatsApp*, Instagram*, and Facebook*, as well as X and Google’s YouTube, their algorithms ensure the vast majority of content Indonesians consume is connected to US interests and US-backed movements and organizations, while opposing views or attempts to expose US interference are suppressed.

As early as 2008 the US State Department organized what it called the “Alliance of Youth Movements,” in which it was admitted that:

“This Alliance of Youth Movements had organic beginnings in the sense that already, youth movements from around the world that were utilizing online, mobile and digital media were interacting to discuss best practices. The State Department acted as a facilitator to help provide some structure to this trend by partnering with entities like Facebook, Howcast, Google, MTV, and Columbia Law School.”

And that:

“The aim of the Alliance of Youth Movements is to look at the success stories where youth have used the online space as a tool for youth empowerment against violence and oppression, synthesize the best practices that made these possible, and inspire new movements.”

The US State Department and its Western social media partners were preparing region-wide networks of opposition groups to be sent back to their home countries to destabilize and, if possible, overthrow them on behalf of the US government.

By 2011, the New York Times in its article, “U.S. Groups Helped Nurture Arab Uprisings,” admitted the US NED* and the State Department were behind the opposition groups driving regional unrest. The same article specifically mentioned “a 2008 technology meeting” (the Alliance of Youth Movements) sponsored by the US State Department and US-based social media platforms where opposition groups involved in the “Arab Spring” were “taught to use social networking and mobile technologies.”

Beyond training and equipping US-backed opposition groups themselves, US-based social media platforms abuse their monopoly over global information space to facilitate US interference and even warfare.

In a 2016 Independent article titled, “Google planned to help Syrian rebels bring down Assad regime, leaked Hillary Clinton emails claim,” it is admitted that:

“An interactive tool created by Google was designed to encourage Syrian rebels and help bring down the Assad regime, Hillary Clinton’s leaked emails have reportedly revealed.”

“By tracking and mapping defections within the Syrian leadership, it was reportedly designed to encourage more people to defect and ‘give confidence’ to the rebel opposition.”

The article would continue:

“The email detailing Google’s defection tracker purportedly came from Jared Cohen, a Clinton advisor until 2010 and now-President of Jigsaw, formerly known as Google Ideas, the company’s New York-based policy think tank.”

“In a July 2012 email to members of Clinton’s team, which the WikiLeaks release alleges was later forwarded to the Secretary of State herself, Cohen reportedly said: ‘My team is planning to launch a tool on Sunday that will publicly track and map the defections in Syria and which parts of the government they are coming from.'”

In other words, US-based social media companies are in direct contact with the US government overseeing, aiding, and abetting US interference and even proxy war within targeted nations.

The rigging of US-based social media algorithms and the deployment of custom-tailored applications to promote US-backed protests and suppress attempts to expose or neutralize them is a daily reality playing out in the information space of nations around the globe, and to the immediate detriment of these nations’ national security.

US-funded media in Indonesia covering up US interference

In addition to US information dominance inside Indonesia’s information space, Indonesia’s dependence on US-based social media platforms, and their abuse of algorithms to manipulate Indonesian public perception, US-funded media outlets in Indonesia have taken part in concerted attacks against individuals researching and exposing their activities.

The above-mentioned Jakarta Post in a June 2026 article titled, “Media probe reveals disinformation behind ‘foreign-backed’ 2025 protests,” claims:

“A collective study into allegations of foreign influence behind last year’s sweeping protests has instead uncovered what appears to be an anti-Western disinformation campaign.”

However, it also claims (emphasis added):

“The collective probe by Tempo magazine, Kompas.com, Suara.com, Tribunnews.com and social media monitoring platform Drone Emprit, conducted as part of a European Union-backed media development program run by international nonprofit Internews, found indications of foreign information manipulation and interference (FIMI) that aimed to frame last year’s sweeping protests as foreign-backed.”

In other words, a “probe” into claims regarding US interference in Indonesia was conducted by verified, admitted US-funded media organizations receiving additional funding from foreign interests — the European Union and Internews.

Internews is funded by — among others — Open Society Foundations, Ford Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, as well as the very US-based social media companies involved in facilitating US interference worldwide including Facebook and Google.

Elsewhere, on Internews’ own official website is an “About Internews” page admitting the organization’s work “was carried out as a longtime implementing partner of USAID.”

Thus, the “probe” was simply a concerted Western-funded attack on those researching and exposing actual, verified Western interference in Indonesia. Together with admitted efforts taken by US government funding organizations like the NED* to cover up public disclosures, it serves as further evidence of how deceitful and malicious US intentions are regarding Indonesia in general and specifically through its funding of organizations within Indonesian social, political, and information space.

Student protesters and their US-funded defenders

Yayasan Lembaga Bantuan Hukum Indonesia (YLBHI) and the Legal Aid Institute/Foundation (LBH) was also revealed to have received US, Canadian, and Australian government funding spanning the entire 21st century. It is listed as a “partner” of the Freedom Fund, which in turn is funded by the US State Department.

YLBHI/LBH was established to provide legal aid to US-backed opposition groups, individuals, and participants in US-backed movements.

During the protests last year it published a statement regarding the “right to protest” co-signed by a long list of likewise US, European, and Western foundation-funded fronts — many of which are not even located in or related to Indonesia. The very next organization on the list following YLBHI/LBH was “Asia Justice and Rights” (AJAR) — while based in Indonesia, according to its most recent annual report, receives European government funding as well as from Open Society Foundation. Also signing the statement was the “Cambodian Center for Human Rights (CCHR)” which admitted in previous disclosures to be funded by the US State Department, the British Embassy, the European Union, USAID, and NED*-subsidiary Freedom House.

One of the most frequently cited student groups involved in Indonesia’s protests is the “student executive body” at the University of Indonesia (BEM UI). YLBHI regularly promotes (along with US-funded media outlets) and legally defends events and marches “organized” by BEM UI, from 2021 all the way to recent months. Like many other US-funded “human rights” or “legal aid” organizations, protester violence is ignored or excused and any efforts by state security agencies to maintain order are condemned as “human rights violations.”

BEM UI and other student groups — without massive networks of US-funded media organizations promoting their activities across Indonesia’s information space, rigged by the US-based social media platforms controlling the algorithm throughout which information flows to Indonesia’s citizenry, and defending them legally through US-funded organizations like YLBHI — would not have achieved the nationwide recognition and influence they are claimed to have.

Corruption, environmental issues, and economic hardships are neither unique to Indonesia nor necessarily the fault of Indonesia’s current government. Systemic corruption does not appear overnight, nor do environmental issues. Economic hardships including rising energy prices and the price of all commodities dependent on those energy prices are actually a direct result of the US war of aggression across West Asia waged as a deliberate attempt to choke the rest of Asia off from cheap, reliable imports of energy from the region and create the very conditions for unrest in the streets of Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Thailand.

Far from a spontaneous decentralized movement — just like with the 2011 “Arab Spring” — the US spent years building up these networks, infiltrating and capturing controlling shares of Indonesia’s information space, and even directly and deliberately contributing to the very real economic problems Indonesians face. And just like with the “Arab Spring” in 2011, or Ukraine’s “Euromaidan” in 2014, no matter what Indonesians being led by US-funded organizations into the streets believe they will achieve, the US has only greater hardship and humiliation in store for the nation of Indonesia.

The protests taking place across Indonesia this year are simply a continuation of protests already exposed last year as US-backed interference — and it is interference the US-backed opposition in Indonesia received additional Western assistance to specifically cover up.

They are protests that fit into a wider regional campaign — previously referred to as the “Milk Tea Alliance,” and a deliberate attempt to recreate the US-engineered “Arab Spring” across Southeast Asia to surround China with the same death, destruction, and destabilization the US has surrounded Iran with in West Asia from 2011 onward.

The US is waging a global war on multipolarism. Not just on the nations proposing and leading the rise of multipolarism — nations like Russia, China, and Iran — but also any and all nations that could potentially contribute to and benefit from multipolarism, Indonesia among the most important of those nations.

Exposing US interference in Indonesia not only helps avert the disasters similar US interference caused across the Arab world from 2011 onward or in Ukraine from 2014 onward, it also is the first step to eliminating foreign-hijacked activism and replacing it with real, pragmatic activism that could potentially help alleviate the problems Indonesia — and all other nations — have.

Ignoring the empirical evidence of the US government promoting, defending, and benefiting from political crisis in Indonesia and surrendering to emotions US-funded narratives are scientifically designed to exploit will only add Indonesia to the long and still growing list of nations the US has destroyed from the inside out, without firing a single shot itself.

*— the activities of these organizations are prohibited in Russia.

(New Eastern Outlook)

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